Baros Maldives introduces ‘Lines of Respect’ fishing programme

Baros Maldives, the iconic private island resort in the North Malé Atoll celebrated for its timeless elegance and authentic Maldivian spirit, has launched Lines of Respect–a first-of-its-kind sustainable sport fishing initiative that reframes big game angling as a dialogue with nature rather than a conquest of it.

The initiative arrives at a moment when expectations of travel are shifting, as guests seek experiences that both immerse and protect. At the same time, marine ecosystems face growing pressure from overfishing, climate change and biodiversity loss, bringing ocean stewardship into sharper focus than ever before.

Lines of Respect positions Baros as a leader in this evolving landscape, demonstrating that the thrill of sport fishing and a genuine commitment to the ocean’s long-term health are not only compatible, but inseparable.

Cultural pride and conservation practice

Rooted in the Maldives’ deep-rooted fishing heritage–a tradition that has shaped island life and identity for centuries–Lines of Respect draws a direct line between cultural pride and conservation practice. The initiative places particular emphasis on catch-and-release sport fishing, allowing guests to experience the intensity of big game fishing while ensuring minimal impact on marine ecosystems.

Sustainable practices are already embedded in the fabric of daily operations at Baros: strict adherence to Maldivian fishing regulations, the careful release of undersized fish during excursions, and a crew trained to handle marine life with care and expertise. Lines of Respect builds on this foundation and gives it a name, a framework and a clear philosophy.

“With Lines of Respect, guests won’t have to compromise on experience,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager.“It’s about encouraging people to fish with intention. The ocean is generous and it is our responsibility, as hosts and humans, to ensure it stays that way.”

Sport fishing as marine stewardship

Baros sits on the edge of one of the Maldives’ most renowned house reefs–an extraordinary marine environment that the resort has long been committed to protecting. Lines of Respect extends this commitment into the open water, ensuring that every sport fishing experience offered at Baros is designed with the health of the wider ecosystem in mind.

From the vessels used–traditional wooden dhonis that minimise environmental footprint–to the techniques practised and the species targeted, every element of the programme has been considered through a conservation lens. Guests are not simply fishing; they are participating in a practice that respects the future of the Indian Ocean.

This philosophy is further reflected in Fully Ocean, Baros’ new annual sustainability initiative launching in June 2026, which invites guests to explore marine conservation through immersive, hands-on experiences aligned with global ocean awareness events.

Fishing experiences at Baros Maldives

For guests wishing to experience the full breadth of Maldivian angling culture, Baros offers a range of fishing excursions–each guided by an expert crew and designed to connect guests with the sea.

Sunrise Fishing: A serene morning excursion departing at 6:00 am aboard a traditional wooden dhoni. Using topwater and subsurface lures, guests target tuna, wahoo, bonito and mahi-mahi as the sun rises over the atoll. Offered twice weekly as a scheduled group activity, or as a private experience on request. Duration: two hours.

Sunset Fishing: From 5:30 pm, guests cast their lines into the calm evening waters using traditional handline fishing with live bait, targeting bottom-dwelling species alongside tuna, wahoo and mahi-mahi. Available as a scheduled group activity or a private excursion. Duration: two hours.

Big Game Fishing: For those seeking the full adrenaline of deep-water sport fishing, Baros offers morning (from 5:00 am, five hours) and afternoon (from 1:00 pm, four hours) big game excursions. Aboard a traditional dhoni or a sports fishing boat (surcharge applicable), guests venture into deeper waters using trolling, bait fishing and artificial lure techniques to pursue marlin, sailfish, swordfish and large tuna species, including bluefin, yellowfin and bigeye.

Golden Reel Adventure: The pinnacle of the Baros fishing offering. This private half-day excursion is a deep immersion into authentic Maldivian angling heritage—covering five distinct traditional fishing techniques, guided by an expert crew to prime locations across the atoll. Guests may encounter marlin, sailfish, swordfish and a range of tuna species in an experience that is as educational as it is extraordinary.

Fishing experiences at Baros Maldives are available to resort guests. Booking in advance is recommended. For booking enquiries, please contact reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 2672.