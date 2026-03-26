Baros Maldives recognised with British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award

Baros Maldives has announced that it has received the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2025, recognising exceptional service, facilities and guest experiences. This accolade places Baros among the world’s top-rated hotels, based on verified customer feedback collected by British Airways Holidays in partnership with Feefo, the world’s largest verified buyer review platform. Guests rated their stays on factors including location, service, cleanliness and sleep quality, with Baros achieving an impressive overall score of 4.7/5.

2025 marks not only the 70th anniversary of British Airways Holidays, one of the UK’s leading tour operators, but also the 10th year of its Customer Excellence Awards, which honour hotels consistently delivering outstanding holiday experiences. This year, British Airways Holidays analysed 104,444 independent reviews and awarded 949 hotels worldwide.

Mark Hall, Head of Product and Sourcing at British Airways Holidays, said: “Congratulations to Baros on this outstanding achievement. Delivering such consistent excellence truly reflects the dedication and care your team puts into every stay and every customer. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting customer experience at the heart of everything we do. Baros is a shining example of that and we’re proud to celebrate this success with you.”

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from British Airways Holidays,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives. “Our team’s dedication to creating meaningful and unforgettable experiences for every guest is at the heart of everything we do. This award is a reflection of their unwavering commitment and our guests’ trust.”

Baros Maldives is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. This idyllic retreat offers 75 beautifully appointed villas, nestled between an expansive stretch of powder-soft white sand and a shimmering lagoon, surrounded by one of the Maldives’ most renowned house reefs.

Managed by Versa Hospitality, Baros has been welcoming guests since 1973, continuously refining its services and curating an exceptional environment that has solidified its place as a Maldivian icon, celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, unparalleled comfort and timeless elegance.