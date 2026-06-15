OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has announced a new collaboration with rrreefs to introduce an innovative 3D-printed clay reef installation within the resort’s surrounding lagoon – a meaningful step in the resort’s continued commitment to marine conservation and regenerative travel experiences in the Maldives.

Supported by Edelweiss and help alliance, both part of the Lufthansa Group, the project combines advanced reef restoration technology with nature-inspired design to help foster coral regeneration, encourage marine biodiversity and support the long-term resilience of fragile reef ecosystems.

The installation features 13 flower-shaped clay reef structures named Theyra Maa, meaning ‘13 Flowers’ in Dhivehi, symbolising renewal, growth and the flourishing of marine life within the resort’s lagoon ecosystem.

Brought to life through the expertise of the rrreefs team, including Co-Founder Josephine Graf, Head of Production Mauro Bischoff and Marine Ecologist Dr. Julia Spaet, alongside Dr. Gerrit Nanninga, a Research Fellow at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, the installation is their collective vision which combines innovative design, scientific research and a shared passion for protecting and restoring coral reef ecosystems for future generations.

“We designed the Theyra Maa reef structures using durable and sustainable materials, with fired terracotta clay as the primary component, complemented by steel and a minimal amount of concrete to ensure structural integrity,” said Mauro Bischoff, the visionary behind the project.

He added, “Every element of the design has been carefully considered to support coral growth. The flower-inspired forms create gentle water movement around the structures, helping coral larvae settle more effectively. The 3D-printed clay also features a unique microstructure with tiny cavities between each layer, providing sheltered spaces where young coral larvae can attach and grow while being protected from predators. Achieving the right level of porosity in the clay is equally important, as it encourages the formation of beneficial biofilms that support coral settlement while helping maintain a healthy balance within the surrounding ecosystem.”

Crafted from natural clay using state-of-the-art 3D-printing technology, the reef structures have been thoughtfully designed to emulate the complexity of natural coral habitats. Over time, the installation is expected to provide a nurturing environment for coral fragments, reef fish and marine life to flourish, contributing to the restoration of vibrant underwater ecosystems surrounding the island resort.

“This partnership with rrreefs is particularly exciting as it marks the organisation’s first direct collaboration with a resort, bringing together shared values and a genuine passion for ocean conservation. The Theyra Maa installation is a truly unique project, combining innovative reef restoration technology with meaningful environmental action. Opportunities like this are still relatively rare, and we are proud to work alongside rrreefs and our partners to support coral reef recovery and strengthen the resilience of our coastal ecosystems for future generations,” said Oriana Migliaccio, Resident Marine Biologist at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort.

Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Malé Atoll, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has long championed environmentally conscious hospitality, creating immersive guest experiences that celebrate and protect the natural beauty of the Maldives.

“At Anantara, we believe luxury and sustainability should exist in harmony,” said Jason Kruse, Complex General Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort. “Our partnership with rrreefs reflects our ongoing dedication to preserving the marine environment that makes the Maldives so extraordinary. Through innovation, collaboration and purposeful action, we hope to inspire greater awareness and lasting positive impact beneath the surface.”

rrreefs brings together marine science, engineering and regenerative design to create scalable reef restoration systems tailored to vulnerable coastal environments.

“The inspiration behind rrreefs comes from a deep passion for the ocean and a determination to take meaningful action against the rapid decline of coral reefs, which are among the first ecosystems at risk from climate change,” said Josephine Graf, Co-Founder of rrreefs. “Through projects like Theyra Maa, we aim to support reef resilience and regeneration while raising awareness of the urgent need to protect our marine environments. Together with Anantara Dhigu and Edelweiss Air, we are creating a project that not only supports coral reef regeneration, but also demonstrates the power of cross-industry partnerships in protecting our oceans for future generations.”

As sponsor of the initiative, Edelweiss together with help alliance, continue to support sustainability-focused projects across its destination network, reinforcing a shared vision for more responsible tourism and environmental stewardship.

“Protecting natural ecosystems and creating educational opportunities are closely connected. Through this project, we support not only the restoration of coral reefs but also environmental education and sustainable future prospects for local communities, especially young people. Together with our partners, we want to contribute to lasting positive change for both people and nature,” said Anja Trestl, Corporate Development Manager at Edelweiss.

The Theyra Maa installation forms part of Anantara Dhigu’s broader sustainability journey, offering guests at the resort and its neighbouring sister properties, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives the opportunity to connect more deeply with the destination while contributing to the preservation of one of the world’s most precious marine environments.