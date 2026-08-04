Chef Jake Norman and Molly O’Donoghue join Niva Dhigali for November programme

What happens when one of tennis’s most accomplished doubles players swaps the intensity of the Grand Slam circuit for barefoot island living? This October, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, welcomes British tennis champion Jamie Murray for an exclusive week-long residency, taking place from 23 to 27 October 2026.

A former World No. 1 in doubles, seven-time Grand Slam champion and Davis Cup winner, Murray brings more than two decades at the highest level of professional tennis to the island. Having announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this year after a career spanning 36 years, his residency at Finolhu marks a new chapter – one where the competitive court gives way to a more relaxed setting for sharing his knowledge, passion and love of the game.

During his time at Finolhu, guests will have the opportunity to step onto the court with one of British tennis’s most successful doubles players, gaining personal insight into the game from someone who has competed, won and travelled at the very highest level.

The residency will bring together exclusive tennis sessions, informal coaching and opportunities for guests to connect with Murray away from the traditional tournament environment, creating an experience that is as much about the stories and spirit of the sport as it is about the game itself.

Murray’s career is marked by an extraordinary collection of achievements. He became the first British player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings in 2016, the same year he won the Australian Open and US Open men’s doubles titles alongside Bruno Soares. His seven Grand Slam victories also include mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open, while his contribution to Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup triumph remains one of the defining moments of his career.

Now, the setting is altogether different.

Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and Finolhu’s signature two-kilometre sandbank, guests can combine time on court with the freedom of island life – from barefoot walks along the sand to long lunches, ocean adventures, sunset moments and evenings under the stars.

At Finolhu, tennis becomes another way to embrace the island’s playful spirit: competitive when you want it to be, relaxed when you don’t. With Murray’s residency taking place during the resort’s vibrant October season, guests can expect a week where world-class sporting experience meets the carefree rhythm of Maldivian island life.

The Jamie Murray Tennis Residency takes place at Finolhu from 23 to 27 October 2026.

For more information and reservations, visit finolhu.com.