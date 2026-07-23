DJ Liliana Reagan returns to headline Niva Dhigali’s New Year’s Eve celebration

For six years, a remarkable partnership has quietly flourished between two houses—one rooted in the limestone slopes of Champagne, the other cradled by the turquoise waters of the Maldives. This October, THE OZEN COLLECTION once again welcomes the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Champagne Guy Charbaut, for its annual celebration from 19th to 25th October 2026. What began as a meeting of philosophies has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the Maldivian luxury calendar—a week where rare vintages, world-class gastronomy, and island elegance converge in a symphony of flavour and tradition.

Founded in 1936 in the UNESCO-listed village of Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, crafting cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy of redefining luxury through curated, meaningful experiences. What began as a meeting of philosophies in 2021 has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year—a union that Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, describes as “the very essence of what modern luxury should be: a harmonious dialogue between heritage and innovation”.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO | 19th to 21st October

The celebrations commence at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with The Benthic Bubble Soirée at M6m, the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater restaurant. On the evening of 19th October, guests will indulge in an exclusive dining experience six metres beneath the lagoon, where each course is thoughtfully paired with a bespoke Champagne, surrounded by the silent dance of reef sharks and eagle rays.

On 20th October, the vibrant spices of TRADITION INDOCEYLON take centre stage in the beloved Champagne & Spice dinner—a bold symphony of Franco-Indian flavours where the warmth of South Asian cuisine meets the precision of French winemaking. This guest-favourite event returns year after year, celebrated for its daring pairings and unforgettable sensory journey.

The Maadhoo chapter concludes on 21st October with Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a masterclass in the theatrical art of sabrage followed by a lavish Champagne brunch where bubbles flow as freely as the ocean breeze.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI | 23rd to 25th October

The celebration continues at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, beginning on 23rd October—World Champagne Day—with an unforgettable over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages from the Guy Charbaut cellar.

On 24th October, the Champagne & Spice dinner returns at SAFFRON, once again proving the irresistible alchemy of Indian warmth and French finesse. This event has become a hallmark of the collaboration, showcasing how the complexity of spice harmonises with the nuanced profiles of fine Champagne.

The series culminates on 25th October with The Sabrage Sundowner at OZAR—a dazzling poolside soirée where golden hour meets golden bubbles. Guests will enjoy Champagne tastings, live entertainment, and a sunset celebration that captures the very essence of Maldivian luxury.

A Beloved Tradition, Included in Every Stay

What makes this annual celebration truly unique is its seamless integration into THE OZEN COLLECTION’s all-encompassing holiday plans. All Champagne events are included on a complimentary basis for guests staying under the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Curated menus, Champagne-paired dinners, and exclusive tastings are woven into the guest experience without additional charge—a testament to the resorts’ philosophy of effortless, worry-free luxury.

Beyond the events, guests may discover the Maison’s exceptional range at both resorts—from the enveloping Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut—each bottle an invitation to elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.

As Xavier Charbaut reflects on the enduring partnership: “What began as a meeting of philosophies has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year. These shores have become a second home for our Champagnes, where the salt-kissed air seems to amplify their vibrancy. As we raise our glasses to six years of shared excellence, we see not an endpoint, but a horizon brimming with possibilities.”

Beyond the Celebration: A Legacy of Learning

Each year, this enduring partnership extends beyond the shores of the Maldives. As part of the collaboration, future sommeliers and wine enthusiasts from THE OZEN COLLECTION travel to France to explore the historic grounds of Maison Guy Charbaut and the broader Champagne region. These immersive journeys offer a rare opportunity to deepen their understanding of the land, the craft, and the philosophy behind each bottle—enriching the intimate bond between both houses and ensuring that the knowledge and passion shared across borders continue to inspire generations of hospitality professionals.

Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “What we share with the Charbaut family is more than a wine programme—it is a meeting of philosophies rooted in authenticity, heritage, and a passion for excellence. This year, our guests can expect an even more immersive celebration, with rare vintage tastings, underwater aged Champagne, intimate masterclasses, and culinary experiences that honour the artistry behind each cuvée. Ultimately, this is about connection—to the land, to the craft, and to the people who make it all possible.”

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