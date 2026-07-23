News
DJ Liliana Reagan returns to headline Niva Dhigali’s New Year’s Eve celebration
As the year draws to a close, there’s nowhere quite like a private island in the Maldives to leave the old one behind. Niva Dhigali has unveiled its 2026 festive season programme, and the countdown to midnight comes with a familiar, electrifying face; Hungarian DJ Liliana Reagan is returning to headline the resort’s New Year’s Eve party.
A Festive Escape, Niva Dhigali Style
The season begins December 21 with a beachfront Tree Lighting Ceremony – barefoot, sun-warmed sand standing in for snow – followed by a Starlight Beach Dinner where the only ceiling is the night sky. Christmas brings its own island magic, with Santa making his arrival amid palm trees and turquoise water.
Where Freedom Celebrates
The season’s grand finale is New Year’s Eve itself, an event billed as “Where Freedom Celebrates.” The night unfolds slowly: a lavish gala dinner gives way to a beach party in full swing, fire dancers weaving through the crowd as the countdown builds. At the centre of it all is DJ Lili, spinning her soundtracks into the starlit night sky
It’s a homecoming of sorts for DJ Lili as she previously electrified the resort’s East Beach for its “Elemental” New Year celebration in 2025, wrapping her illusory, house-inflected sets around fire rituals and pyrotechnics for a night guests are still talking about.
Who Is Liliana Reagan?
Blue hair, boundless energy, and a sound that moves effortlessly between dreamy and galvanic. Known professionally as Regán Lili, she has been one of Hungary’s most in-demand DJs since 2016. From Sziget Festival to Balaton Sound, and a standing radio residency on Rádió 1 where listeners have crowned her DJ of the Year multiple times over. She has built a career on turning a night out into an unforgettable occasion.
For the full festive lineup and more on Niva Dhigali’s signature experiences, visit the resort’s website.
News
ELE|NA, Mandara Spa and RIU RENOVA SPA join World Wellness Weekend activities in Maldives
Forty-seven venues across the Maldives will take part in World Wellness Weekend from 18 to 20 September 2026, offering complimentary wellness activities for resort guests and local communities.
The three-day programme forms part of the 10th edition of World Wellness Weekend, a global initiative bringing together hotels, resorts, spas, fitness centres, municipalities and wellness professionals. The 2026 edition is expected to involve venues across 187 countries, with organisers targeting 15,000 participating venues and more than 20,000 free wellness experiences worldwide.
In the Maldives, all ELE|NA properties have confirmed their participation in the event. ELE|NA operates wellness facilities at several resorts in the country and will organise activities across its participating properties during the weekend.
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, recognised as a Wellness Champion by World Wellness Weekend, will conduct a programme combining physical activity, wellness education and environmental action.
Its scheduled activities include an Island Rhythm Zumba session and an Art of Touch session focused on relieving tension, improving circulation and supporting general wellbeing.
The spa will also organise a herbal oil blending workshop, introducing participants to essential oils used for relaxation and rejuvenation. A beach clean-up challenge will connect the resort’s wellness programme with environmental responsibility and community participation.
RIU RENOVA SPA will also participate through Hotel Riu Atoll. The programme will include aquagym, aqua relaxation, aquafit, aqua boxing and sun salutation sessions.
Family-oriented activities, including yoga for children and dance classes, will also be offered. Hotel Riu Atoll is among more than 35 RIU properties expected to participate in World Wellness Weekend internationally.
The 2026 campaign is being held under the message, “Connect. Recharge. Wellness is Energy: Turn your Wellness ON.” Its programmes are structured around five areas: vitality and movement, serenity and mindfulness, nutrition and immunity, sleep and creativity, and purpose and solidarity.
World Wellness Weekend said the initiative seeks to make wellness activities accessible beyond spa and fitness services by encouraging participation in movement, mindfulness, education, nature experiences and community gatherings.
The event has also partnered with World Cleanup Day, linking personal wellbeing with environmental action. Participating venues around the world are expected to organise clean-ups in beaches, parks, neighbourhoods and other public areas alongside relaxation or meditation sessions.
Founder Jean-Guy de Gabriac said the initiative viewed wellness as a shared responsibility rather than an exclusive service.
“Wellness is not a luxury, but a collective responsibility. We need to think Global, act Local and make wellness Social,” he said.
The participation of resorts and spa operators across the Maldives reflects the hospitality sector’s increasing integration of wellness into guest experiences, employee programmes and community initiatives. The country’s natural environment also allows participating properties to combine fitness, mindfulness and wellness education with outdoor and marine-based activities.
Drink
THE OZEN COLLECTION and Champagne Guy Charbaut return with annual Champagne Week
For six years, a remarkable partnership has quietly flourished between two houses—one rooted in the limestone slopes of Champagne, the other cradled by the turquoise waters of the Maldives. This October, THE OZEN COLLECTION once again welcomes the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Champagne Guy Charbaut, for its annual celebration from 19th to 25th October 2026. What began as a meeting of philosophies has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the Maldivian luxury calendar—a week where rare vintages, world-class gastronomy, and island elegance converge in a symphony of flavour and tradition.
Founded in 1936 in the UNESCO-listed village of Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, crafting cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy of redefining luxury through curated, meaningful experiences. What began as a meeting of philosophies in 2021 has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year—a union that Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, describes as “the very essence of what modern luxury should be: a harmonious dialogue between heritage and innovation”.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO | 19th to 21st October
The celebrations commence at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with The Benthic Bubble Soirée at M6m, the Maldives’ most celebrated underwater restaurant. On the evening of 19th October, guests will indulge in an exclusive dining experience six metres beneath the lagoon, where each course is thoughtfully paired with a bespoke Champagne, surrounded by the silent dance of reef sharks and eagle rays.
On 20th October, the vibrant spices of TRADITION INDOCEYLON take centre stage in the beloved Champagne & Spice dinner—a bold symphony of Franco-Indian flavours where the warmth of South Asian cuisine meets the precision of French winemaking. This guest-favourite event returns year after year, celebrated for its daring pairings and unforgettable sensory journey.
The Maadhoo chapter concludes on 21st October with Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a masterclass in the theatrical art of sabrage followed by a lavish Champagne brunch where bubbles flow as freely as the ocean breeze.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI | 23rd to 25th October
The celebration continues at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, beginning on 23rd October—World Champagne Day—with an unforgettable over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages from the Guy Charbaut cellar.
On 24th October, the Champagne & Spice dinner returns at SAFFRON, once again proving the irresistible alchemy of Indian warmth and French finesse. This event has become a hallmark of the collaboration, showcasing how the complexity of spice harmonises with the nuanced profiles of fine Champagne.
The series culminates on 25th October with The Sabrage Sundowner at OZAR—a dazzling poolside soirée where golden hour meets golden bubbles. Guests will enjoy Champagne tastings, live entertainment, and a sunset celebration that captures the very essence of Maldivian luxury.
A Beloved Tradition, Included in Every Stay
What makes this annual celebration truly unique is its seamless integration into THE OZEN COLLECTION’s all-encompassing holiday plans. All Champagne events are included on a complimentary basis for guests staying under the INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and the RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Curated menus, Champagne-paired dinners, and exclusive tastings are woven into the guest experience without additional charge—a testament to the resorts’ philosophy of effortless, worry-free luxury.
Beyond the events, guests may discover the Maison’s exceptional range at both resorts—from the enveloping Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut—each bottle an invitation to elevate the everyday into the extraordinary.
As Xavier Charbaut reflects on the enduring partnership: “What began as a meeting of philosophies has blossomed into a tradition that reinvents itself each year. These shores have become a second home for our Champagnes, where the salt-kissed air seems to amplify their vibrancy. As we raise our glasses to six years of shared excellence, we see not an endpoint, but a horizon brimming with possibilities.”
Beyond the Celebration: A Legacy of Learning
Each year, this enduring partnership extends beyond the shores of the Maldives. As part of the collaboration, future sommeliers and wine enthusiasts from THE OZEN COLLECTION travel to France to explore the historic grounds of Maison Guy Charbaut and the broader Champagne region. These immersive journeys offer a rare opportunity to deepen their understanding of the land, the craft, and the philosophy behind each bottle—enriching the intimate bond between both houses and ensuring that the knowledge and passion shared across borders continue to inspire generations of hospitality professionals.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “What we share with the Charbaut family is more than a wine programme—it is a meeting of philosophies rooted in authenticity, heritage, and a passion for excellence. This year, our guests can expect an even more immersive celebration, with rare vintage tastings, underwater aged Champagne, intimate masterclasses, and culinary experiences that honour the artistry behind each cuvée. Ultimately, this is about connection—to the land, to the craft, and to the people who make it all possible.”
Elevate your escape with an exceptional offer. Book direct to enjoy up to 20% savings—your seamless journey to unforgettable luxury begins here.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu redefines family escapes with ‘Life in Residence’ offer
As luxury travel continues to evolve, today’s travellers are placing greater value on quality time together, shared experiences and the freedom to enjoy more spacious, private accommodation. Responding to this growing trend, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has introduced Life in Residence–a new direct booking offer centred around the resort’s most exclusive villa category, the Grand Residence.
Launching as part of the resort’s Summer Lagoon Living campaign, Life in Residence celebrates a more relaxed way to experience the Maldives, inviting multi-generational families, groups of friends and guests seeking additional space to enjoy the island at their own pace.
Positioned at the very end of the jetty, the Grand Residence is a secluded two-bedroom retreat offering uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private infinity pool and dedicated 24-hour butler service. Designed for up to six guests, it provides an exceptional setting for family holidays, milestone celebrations or simply spending more meaningful time together.
“Luxury today is increasingly defined by the quality of the time we spend together,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “Life in Residence was created for guests who want a more personal Maldives experience—whether travelling with family, celebrating with friends or simply enjoying the comfort, privacy and space of our most exclusive villa.”
Available exclusively through direct bookings, Life in Residence includes 20% savings through Park Rewards for both existing members and new sign-ups, complemented by a collection of experiences designed to help guests make the most of their time on the island.
Days begin with breakfast at The Edge Restaurant, while sunrise and sunset yoga sessions invite moments of relaxation. Guests can discover the vibrant house reef alongside the resort’s resident marine biologist, with complimentary snorkelling equipment provided throughout their stay, and enjoy the attentive support of a dedicated Lifestyle Host to personalise their island experience from arrival to departure.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives combines effortless accessibility with the intimacy of a luxury boutique island retreat. With its award-winning house reef, expansive lagoon, FireDoor signature dining experience and contemporary villa design, the resort offers an ideal setting for families, couples and friends looking to reconnect in one of the Maldives’ most beautiful natural environments.
Whether gathering generations under one roof, celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying the luxury of additional space, Life in Residence offers a new way to experience the Maldives.
Life in Residence is available now for direct bookings via the resort’s website.
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