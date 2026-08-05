Vakkaru Maldives elevates overwater luxury with new pool villas

Vakkaru Maldives, the award-winning private island resort set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, has revealed the launch of a new villa category: the Overwater Villa with Pool.

The new Overwater Villa with Pool is available to book now for stays from 22 October 2026 onwards. Combining the spacious, light-filled layout and direct lagoon access that define a stay at Vakkaru with the addition of a private pool suspended above the water, the new category offers an enhanced overwater experience. Each villa offers 165 sqm of villa space and a private pool of 23 sqm, creating an intimate sanctuary where the lagoon begins at the doorstep and the horizon stretches uninterrupted to the edge of the Indian Ocean.

Comprising odd-numbered villas 211 to 245, the new Overwater Villa with Pool category sits within Vakkaru’s carefully considered overwater collection, which also includes the resort’s signature Overwater Deluxe Pool Villa. The new category has been designed for guests who seek the freedom of private outdoor space alongside the calm and seclusion that only an overwater setting can offer.

Introductory rates for 2026 start from US$1,650 per night in low season, with shoulder season rates from US$1,950 and festive season rates from US$4,500. All rates are combinable with current seasonal offers.

To better reflect the distinction within its overwater collection, Vakkaru Maldives will simultaneously rename the current Overwater Pool Villa category to Overwater Deluxe Pool Villa. This is a name change only, with no amendments to villa features, inventory or rates.

Vakkaru Maldives was recognised with one MICHELIN Key in the MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection 2025 and was recently ranked No. 9 among the Best Resorts in Asia in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026. The resort was also named World’s Leading Private Island Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards 2025, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition.

For reservations, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.