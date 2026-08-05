News
Vakkaru Maldives elevates overwater luxury with new pool villas
Vakkaru Maldives, the award-winning private island resort set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, has revealed the launch of a new villa category: the Overwater Villa with Pool.
The new Overwater Villa with Pool is available to book now for stays from 22 October 2026 onwards. Combining the spacious, light-filled layout and direct lagoon access that define a stay at Vakkaru with the addition of a private pool suspended above the water, the new category offers an enhanced overwater experience. Each villa offers 165 sqm of villa space and a private pool of 23 sqm, creating an intimate sanctuary where the lagoon begins at the doorstep and the horizon stretches uninterrupted to the edge of the Indian Ocean.
Comprising odd-numbered villas 211 to 245, the new Overwater Villa with Pool category sits within Vakkaru’s carefully considered overwater collection, which also includes the resort’s signature Overwater Deluxe Pool Villa. The new category has been designed for guests who seek the freedom of private outdoor space alongside the calm and seclusion that only an overwater setting can offer.
Introductory rates for 2026 start from US$1,650 per night in low season, with shoulder season rates from US$1,950 and festive season rates from US$4,500. All rates are combinable with current seasonal offers.
To better reflect the distinction within its overwater collection, Vakkaru Maldives will simultaneously rename the current Overwater Pool Villa category to Overwater Deluxe Pool Villa. This is a name change only, with no amendments to villa features, inventory or rates.
Vakkaru Maldives was recognised with one MICHELIN Key in the MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection 2025 and was recently ranked No. 9 among the Best Resorts in Asia in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026. The resort was also named World’s Leading Private Island Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards 2025, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition.
For reservations, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Karim Khouani to lead culinary residency at Sirru Fen Fushi
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, continues its celebrated Sirru Icons Series with an exclusive culinary residency by acclaimed French chef Karim Khouani from 28 to 30 October 2026.
Chef Karim, a two-time Michelin-starred chef and recipient of four Falstaff forks, is recognised as one of the most exciting figures in contemporary Nordic gastronomy. Born in Marseille and now based in Copenhagen, where he is the owner and creative force behind Restaurant Texture, Karim has built an international reputation for combining the elegance of French haute cuisine with the purity, seasonality, and restraint of Nordic cooking.
Drawing on more than three decades of fine-dining experience and a career that has taken him through some of Europe’s most respected Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Karim’s culinary philosophy is rooted in exceptional ingredients, technical precision, and a deep respect for flavour. His distinctive style, shaped by French, Mediterranean, and Nordic influences, has earned him recognition among discerning diners and critics alike.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s natural island and one of the Maldives’ largest natural lagoons, the residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the cuisine of a celebrated Michelin-starred chef in an intimate and inspiring setting.
Six-Course Four Hands Dinner with Chef Karim Khouani and Chef Girish Sharma
On 28 October 2026, Chef Karim Khouani will join Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an exclusive Six-Course Four Hands Dinner at Azure Restaurant.
Bringing together Chef Karim’s refined French-Nordic culinary philosophy with Chef Sharma’s globally inspired approach, the evening will showcase a carefully curated tasting menu celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and exceptional ingredients. Set within Azure’s elegant overwater surroundings, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey that highlights the unique perspectives of both chefs through a series of beautifully composed dishes.
Chef Karim Khouani’s Signature Four-Course Dinner
On 30 October 2026, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Karim’s celebrated culinary style through an exclusive Four-Course Signature Dinner at Azure.
Thoughtfully designed to reflect his distinctive approach to contemporary gastronomy, the menu will showcase the harmonious balance between French culinary heritage and Nordic simplicity. Each course will highlight carefully selected ingredients, refined techniques, and the artistic presentation that have become hallmarks of Chef Karim’s cuisine.
As part of the Sirru Icons Series, the residency reflects Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to bringing internationally acclaimed talent to the Maldives, creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with exceptional people, cultures, and ideas.
Surrounded by white sandy beaches, vibrant marine life, and the natural beauty of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a distinctive blend of luxury, discovery, and authentic island experiences. Chef Karim Khouani’s residency promises an unforgettable celebration of gastronomy in one of the Maldives’ most inspiring destinations.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Action
Chef Jake Norman and Molly O’Donoghue join Niva Dhigali for November programme
Niva Dhigali Maldives will welcome visiting chef Jake Norman and British pickleball champion Molly O’Donoghue for a curated programme of island experiences this November, bringing together dining and active wellbeing in the Maldives.
Norman began his culinary career making pizza in the markets of Guadalajara, Mexico, before working in several London restaurants, including St John, Ottolenghi and Sabor. He now leads the kitchen at Updown Farmhouse in Kent, where his cooking focuses on seasonal ingredients, live-fire techniques and Mediterranean influences.
On 18 November, Norman will host an exclusive dinner at Faru, presenting a menu that combines Mediterranean flavours with influences from Mexico and the Middle East, while incorporating ingredients sourced from the Maldives.
The shared dining experience will feature Indian Ocean produce, grilled dishes and smoky flavours, with a menu designed to reflect the setting and encourage guests to dine at a relaxed pace.
The programme will also include pickleball sessions hosted by British champion Molly O’Donoghue. A national champion in mixed and women’s doubles, as well as a European champion in mixed doubles, O’Donoghue first discovered the sport while studying in Australia. She has since competed internationally and worked to introduce the sport to players around the world.
At Niva Dhigali, O’Donoghue will conduct beginner sessions and advanced coaching, giving guests of different skill levels the opportunity to learn, play and develop their technique.
Located in Raa Atoll, Niva Dhigali Maldives is surrounded by tropical vegetation, a lagoon and the Indian Ocean. The November programme, featuring Norman’s dining experience and O’Donoghue’s pickleball sessions, forms part of the resort’s approach to offering guest experiences centred on food, wellbeing and the island environment.
Meditation
Imron Zulfikar returns to Niva Kuramathi Maldives for festive wellness residency
As the festive season casts its gentle glow, Niva Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome the return of acclaimed holistic wellness practitioner Imron Zulfikar. From 16 December 2026 to 2 January 2027, guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey, immersing themselves in bespoke wellness journeys designed to restore harmony and vitality under the guidance of a true master of holistic health.
During his residency, Imron will offer a curated selection of signature therapies designed for lasting wellbeing. Experience the Functional Alignment Massage, a 90-minute restorative bodywork session that combines therapeutic massage, Thai stretching, and body mechanics to improve posture, release chronic tension, and enhance mobility. For pain relief, the Radiant Heat Deep Release offers an advanced treatment using deep tissue massage and infrared heat to soften tension, improve circulation, and accelerate recovery, with acupuncture available to enhance results.
Restore your inner harmony with the Chakra Balance Treatment, a 90-minute journey that begins with a mental wellness consultation and unfolds with crystal healing, guided meditation, and a soothing massage to align body, mind, and spirit. For a focused and powerful renewal, the 45-minute Yoga Intestinal Detox Therapy offers a guided practice of specific yoga movements and mineral-balanced hydration to support health.
Facial Rejuvenation
Indulge in rejuvenating facial treatments designed to illuminate your skin from within. The Accu Glow Facial is a refined 90-minute treatment using facial acupuncture and a bespoke skincare ritual to stimulate collagen, leaving skin firmer, brighter, and with a youthful glow. The Radiant Crystal Lift Facial provides a gentle 60-minute experience, combining infrared light with a Rose Quartz massage to enhance lymphatic drainage, soften tension, and promote a luminous, healthy glow.
Private Movement Classes:
Imron will also lead private sessions in Therapeutic Yoga, Body Alignment, Mat Pilates, and Personal Training. Guests are also invited to join a series of rejuvenating group classes designed to elevate vitality and inspire a sense of renewal.
Imron brings over a decade of expertise as a wellness lifestyle coach and holistic fitness specialist. His integrative methods, encompassing acupuncture, tension release, yoga, and Pilates, offer a comprehensive approach to emotional wellbeing and mobility. His intuitive healing and unwavering professionalism have earned the trust of high-profile clients worldwide, including Serena Williams, Emma Watson, and Richard Branson, who described him as having “golden hands.”
For more inspiration, please visit www.nivakuramathi.com.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Three Cinnamon Maldives resorts ranked among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
-
Cooking1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives’ Mediterranean restaurant Onda earns regional nomination
-
News1 week ago
Oaga Art Resort completes first phase of reboot ahead of August return
-
News1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa welcomes Anshuka Parwani for exclusive wellness retreat
-
Awards1 week ago
RAAYA by Atmosphere recognised at International Sustainability Awards 2026
-
Action1 week ago
Manta Trust turns holiday photos into conservation science in Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Le Méridien Maldives announces padel retreat with world champion Juani Mieres
-
Cooking1 week ago
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort