Awards
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.
Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.
A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.
Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”
Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.
Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Dusit Thani Maldives has announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024. This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.
The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a prestigious accolade that recognises the best in hospitality and tourism based on reviews and ratings from millions of travellers worldwide. Awarded annually, it honours hotels, attractions, and destinations that consistently provide outstanding service, exceptional experiences, and memorable stays to guests.
Receiving the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a significant achievement for any hospitality establishment, signifying that it is among the top 10% of listings on TripAdvisor.
“This recognition highlights the dedication of the teams and management in delivering superior service and creating exceptional guest experiences. For, 2024, Dusit Thani Maldives is proud to have been honoured with this award, reflecting our ongoing commitment to excellence in hospitality,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
Awards
Villa Haven awarded ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ at Fashion Summer Awards
Villa Haven has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Emerging Luxury Resort of the Year’ award at the Fashion Summer Awards 2024. The distinguished event, hosted by Anton Gormakh, owner of the Fashion TV Channel, was held at Lapino Hall in Moscow and celebrated excellence in luxury and innovation.
Fashion TV recognised outstanding achievements in the fashion industry, awarding the brightest representatives and providing an unforgettable experience for attendees. During the event, Villa Resorts extended an invitation to visit the Maldives to renowned music producer Yana Rudkovskaya and singer Mitya Fomin. Rudkovskaya, known for her participation in the 4th season of the show ‘Mask’ in 2023, is also the producer for popular Russian singer and Eurovision winner Dima Bilan. Mitya Fomin, a prominent Russian solo singer, dancer, and producer, is well-known for his tenure with the dance group Hi-Fi from 1998 to 2009.
Boasting 73 exquisite sea-facing villas and residences, each adorned with private pools, Villa Haven offers an intimate and secluded island experience unparalleled in its privacy and charm. The resort embraces a design ethos that celebrates the raw beauty of the Maldivian landscape, showcasing indigenous craftsmanship through its extensive use of sustainable materials.
Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking tropical landscape characterised by expansive beaches and verdant foliage, Villa Haven is meticulously crafted to cater to a discerning group of travelers known as the Simple Sybarites. Embracing a philosophy that prioritizes sufficiency over excess, these individuals seek indulgence in the elegance of simplicity.
Nestled within a sprawling expanse of 2,500 square meters, Haven Reserve emerges as the quintessence of opulence on the island. Boasting three bedrooms and three pools, including a main pool that stands as one of the largest private pools in the Maldives, stretching an impressive 40 meters in length, this haven sets a new standard for lavish retreats.
To learn more about Villa Haven, set to open later this year, visit villaresorts.com/villa-haven.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort’s Fire Restaurant wins 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence
Fire Restaurant has been honoured for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.
“We are immensely delighted to receive the Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing our guests with an outstanding dining experience and a wide range of wine choices. Our wine programme is designed to cater to both connoisseurs and casual wine lovers, ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy.”
“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are re-investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category.
The Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.
FIRE is inspired by the all-time classic American steakhouse experience, and the concept explores the art of grilling meat to perfection. A team of talented chefs, under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma, delivers the finest prime-cut meat plated succulently alongside mouthwatering condiments and a selection of homemade sauces. This fine-dining experience is enhanced further with organic, free-trade certified, and free-range ingredients sourced from around the world. Each plate served is a heartily rich enhancement of timeless flavors. Nestled within the chic and well-balanced ambience of The Restaurant, Fire opens for lunch and dinner while the salty breeze and the gently lapping waves perfect this partially overwater experience.
The Wine list at Fire, is intended to reflect diversity of producers’ terroirs and grape varietals, showcasing an exquisite selection of wines ranging from classic to rustic and modern to vibrant. A particular importance was given to ensuring a balanced and generous sampling of the diverse flavors of both the Old World and the New World with exceptionally high quality and value, encouraging guests to experiment throughout their stay.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is an exclusively private island, promising guests of all ages and personalities the opportunity to redefine time and space and the independence to discover themselves while strengthening bonds of togetherness and creating unique experiences. Located at a convenient 30-minute speedboat ride in the picturesque North Male Atoll, this picturesque slice of paradise offers 75 spacious villas sprawled on the beachfront and over the turquoise lagoon. The resort offers a diverse array of gastronomic experiences, from casual Hawker-style to fine dining on the beach, with three diverse dining venues and three unique concepts sure to appeal to everyone’s taste buds.
