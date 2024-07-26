News
Heritance Aarah Maldives earns Green Globe certification
Heritance Aarah Maldives achieved a remarkable milestone in sustainable tourism receiving the prestigious Green Globe Certification. This accolade highlights the resort’s unwavering dedication to sustainability stewardship and its leadership in responsible tourism practices within one of the world’s most pristine marine environments.
Heritance Aarah Maldives, a premium all-inclusive resort located in the Raa Atoll, which is the first LEED Gold certified property in the Maldives achieved the Green Globe Standard 1.7 with an impressive score of 87%. The resort has implemented comprehensive initiatives to minimise its environmental impact. These efforts encompass the eradication of single-use plastics, the establishment of rainwater harvesting systems, and the use of native plant landscaping to preserve local biodiversity.
Stasshani Jayawardena, Jt. Deputy Chairperson and Jt. Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings shared her views stating, “In achieving the Green Globe sustainability certification for all our Maldives properties in 2024, we underscore our steadfast commitment to integrating sustainable practices across our operations. The achievement of this tourism-specific sustainability standard for all Maldives properties validates our commitment to sustainability and reinforces our role as a responsible steward of the Maldives’ pristine environment. At Aitken Spence Hotels, we are dedicated to setting a benchmark in sustainable tourism, ensuring our guests enjoy transformative and immersive experiences while preserving the natural beauty and biodiversity of all the destinations we operate in.”
The Green Globe Certification, globally recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, sets rigorous standards and employs comprehensive assessment criteria to evaluate sustainable performance across economic, social, and environmental dimensions in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Certified properties adhere to high standards of sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives welcomes families with exclusive opening offer
Centara Hotels and Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the grand opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on November 01, 2024. The latest addition to Centara’s family-focused Mirage properties, this stunning new underwater world-themed paradise invites guests to experience its unique blend of fun and adventure with the exclusive “Me & Centara” introductory offer, where children stay, play, and dine for free, and guests enjoy up to 25 per cent off the best available room rates along with a variety of exciting introductory perks.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives boasts an array of family-centric activities and facilities designed to entertain guests of all ages. Families will delight in the expansive outdoor water complex, with a refreshing outdoor swimming pool, kids’ pool, a meandering lazy river, and a water playground. Little ones have their own Kids’ Club and Game Room, while parents have access to the fully-equipped fitness centre and rejuvenating SPA Cenvaree.
The resort also serves a diverse selection of dining options, including international all-day dining at The Sailhouse, fresh seafood and Italian at Acqua, modern Thai cuisine at Suan Bua, and Mediterranean mezzes designed for sharing at the overwater Mirage Beach Bar. Refreshing drinks are available poolside at Dolphin Bar, while Scoops ice cream parlour has the perfect sweet treats to end the day.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers 145 spacious beach and overwater villas, each with modern amenities, a dining table, plush beds, and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool for the ultimate relaxation. Families will appreciate the convenience of bunk beds in all Family room types, while private terraces, connecting rooms and wheelchair-accessible options are also available
To celebrate its grand opening, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is offering guests up to 25 per cent off best available room rates, plus complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under. CentaraThe1 members will also enjoy an additional 15 per cent discount. This exclusive ‘Me & Centara’ offer runs from now until December 15, 2024, for stays between November 01, 2024, to October 31, 2025.
Awards
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.
Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.
A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.
Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”
Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.
‘MalDIVAS on Tour’: 9 women travel partners visit Atmosphere Core’s 3 resorts
International hospitality company Atmosphere Core hosted the “MalDIVAS on Tour” from 10th to 17th July 2024. This unique voyage featured nine top women operators and product managers from the United Kingdom who visited OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, and RAAYA By Atmosphere. The purpose of the tour was to immerse the participants in the unique holiday experiences offered by each resort and to express heartfelt thanks for their longstanding partnership and support.
Silvia Collepardi, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and COLOURS OF OBLU brands, said, “Our journey, aptly named ‘MalDIVAS,’ took us through three stunning resorts. It was a perfect blend of work and play, showcasing three of our properties and the unique experiences each one offers. This trip was not just about exploring beautiful resorts; it was a testament to our strong cooperation and growing presence in the market. We are deeply grateful to all the nine leading women operators from UK who joined us for this experience.”
Some of United Kingdom’s most experienced travel veterans were invited for the tour, including Sheena Dovey from Bespoke Earth, Sheryl Drane from Travelbag, Dipshaa Patel from Kenwood Travel, Neela Goyal from Southall Travel, Anjana Arun Tanna from The Luxury Travel Club, Carla Mclellan from Travel Counsellors, Fiona Scott Evans from British Airways Holidays, Diane Pendergast from Gold Medal, Kerry Towers from Best At Travel, and Julie Murray from If Only.
The tour commenced with a lively welcome cocktail at Element X and dinner at ONLY BLU in OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi with senior leadership from Atmosphere Core. At OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, the group experienced the newly built water villas and enjoyed a bespoke private beach dinner set up at Just Grill restaurant, complete with a fire show and special cocktails.
Everyone got a chance to visit to the company’s recently launched castaway island resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere. Culminating the tour on a joyful note, with a vibrant Pink Party at Ampers&nd rooftop bar at RAAYA By Atmosphere. The ladies donned their best pink attire and enjoyed an evening of sparkling wine, canapés, and handcrafted cocktails. At all the islands, the ladies were pampered with exclusive treatments at the spa and wellness centres by ELE|NA.
