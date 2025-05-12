Featured
Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards
Heritance Aarah, the award-winning all-inclusive resort located in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved an outstanding score in the LQA audit. This significant accomplishment underscores the resort’s steadfast dedication to excellence and marks a defining milestone that elevates Heritance Aarah’s position on the global hospitality stage.
Leading Quality Assurance (LQA), an internationally acclaimed organisation based in the United Kingdom, specialises in benchmarking luxury hospitality experiences. Their comprehensive evaluations cover the entire guest journey—from pre-arrival and reservation processes to check-in, in-stay experiences, and departure. Each interaction is assessed with a focus on emotional intelligence, personalisation, consistency, and service finesse.
Heritance Aarah’s path to this achievement began with the introduction of HO3, a signature service culture campaign designed to empower every associate to deliver excellence. The LQA certification is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship present in every guest interaction at the resort. This recognition positions Heritance Aarah as a leader in service excellence, exemplifying what world-class hospitality represents in the Maldives.
Every aspect of the Heritance Aarah experience is thoughtfully curated, from the moment a reservation is made to the guest’s departure. With seven diverse restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs and a selection of wellness therapies inspired by both modern and ancient healing traditions, each element contributes to an immersive and soulful stay.
This latest achievement cements Heritance Aarah’s status among the finest resorts globally. It highlights the resort’s commitment to world-class standards, meticulous attention to detail, and heartfelt service, all while continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing expectations of today’s discerning traveler.
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
This Eid Al-Adha, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents an extraordinary island-wide festival featuring a vibrant five-day cultural and entertainment showcase from 6th to 10th June 2025. The event blends the rich heritage of the Maldives with a cutting-edge international lineup, offering something for every traveler—from music and dance enthusiasts to families seeking a soulful tropical escape.
Taking centre stage is DJ Kaboo, the Dubai-based Egyptian artist renowned for pioneering ‘Arab Trap’ music. Known for his appearance on Marvel’s Moon Knight soundtrack and electrifying performances worldwide, DJ Kaboo will headline the festivities with his signature blend of deep-rooted Arabic sounds and modern beats.
Magician and mentalist Thomas McElroy, direct from Mesmerise Dubai, will add an element of wonder to the evenings. His interactive, mind-bending illusions promise to captivate audiences of all ages, creating unforgettable magical moments.
Adding to the dynamic atmosphere is American-born belly dancer and circus performer Otta. Known for her exotic stage presence and rhythmic grace, Otta’s high-energy performances will seamlessly complement the celebratory spirit of the island.
In addition to the international acts, the resort will celebrate authentic Maldivian traditions, including:
- Traditional music and dance
- Folk games such as Koadi Nerun and Dheli Mali
- The colourful Eid Market, Bodu Mas parades, and cultural shows
These experiences will take place against the stunning backdrop of one of the Maldives’ most picturesque islands.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, shared, “This upcoming Eid Al-Adha celebration is our tribute to Maldivian culture and our global community. By integrating homegrown traditions with top-tier international entertainment, we aim to create an inclusive, joyful experience that reflects the spirit of Eid—bringing people together in celebration, discovery, and connection.”
The resort also offers an exclusive Eid package for guests seeking an immersive holiday experience. The offer includes up to 40% off on stays, daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary airport transfers, and a variety of cultural activities designed to create lasting memories with loved ones.
Summer Island Maldives named among top 10% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as one of the top travel destinations globally, having received the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This accolade places the resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional traveller reviews and ratings collected over the past year.
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat or a short seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Summer Island Maldives offers an idyllic barefoot beach retreat. The resort is known for its personalised service, commitment to sustainability, and relaxed luxury, consistently appealing to travellers from around the world.
Mariya Shareef, Chief Operations Officer of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services, expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that the award reflects the dedication and passion of the entire team, who work diligently to deliver memorable experiences. She highlighted that the honour is especially meaningful as it is based on genuine guest feedback.
A popular choice for honeymooners and returning guests, the resort features two restaurants, three bars, and a variety of curated experiences, including private sandbank picnics and sunset sailboat cruises. Summer Island Maldives is also widely praised for its strong sustainability practices, such as eliminating single-use plastics, integrating renewable energy solutions, adopting eco-friendly mosquito control methods, and creating the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef—an initiative recognised by the Guinness World Records.
The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence in hospitality, with winners selected based on consistently high ratings across key categories such as service, value, cleanliness, and location.
This recent recognition joins a growing list of accolades for Summer Island Maldives, including TUI’s Global Hotel Quality Award for 2024 and 2025, as well as the Leading Eco-Friendly Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) in 2023.
Tripadvisor honours Constance Moofushi among Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in Asia
Constance Moofushi in the Maldives has been recognised as one of Asia’s premier luxury destinations, earning the 11th spot in the Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in Asia category at the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This accolade highlights the resort’s dedication to delivering authentic and unforgettable luxury experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Situated on a private island, Constance Moofushi combines barefoot chic with exceptional service, offering guests a unique blend of natural beauty and refined comfort. The recognition reflects not only the resort’s appeal but also the consistently high level of guest satisfaction that has become synonymous with the Constance brand.
Part of the esteemed Constance Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Constance Moofushi contributes to the group’s widespread acclaim, with all properties ranked among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide by Tripadvisor. These honours underscore the group’s unwavering commitment to quality across its locations in the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rodrigues, and Madagascar.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards are especially meaningful as they are based entirely on genuine guest reviews and ratings from travellers around the globe. The recognition of Constance Moofushi stands as a testament to the resort’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and its embodiment of the Constance philosophy: ‘True by Nature.’
