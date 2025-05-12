Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards

Heritance Aarah, the award-winning all-inclusive resort located in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved an outstanding score in the LQA audit. This significant accomplishment underscores the resort’s steadfast dedication to excellence and marks a defining milestone that elevates Heritance Aarah’s position on the global hospitality stage.

Leading Quality Assurance (LQA), an internationally acclaimed organisation based in the United Kingdom, specialises in benchmarking luxury hospitality experiences. Their comprehensive evaluations cover the entire guest journey—from pre-arrival and reservation processes to check-in, in-stay experiences, and departure. Each interaction is assessed with a focus on emotional intelligence, personalisation, consistency, and service finesse.

Heritance Aarah’s path to this achievement began with the introduction of HO3, a signature service culture campaign designed to empower every associate to deliver excellence. The LQA certification is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship present in every guest interaction at the resort. This recognition positions Heritance Aarah as a leader in service excellence, exemplifying what world-class hospitality represents in the Maldives.

Every aspect of the Heritance Aarah experience is thoughtfully curated, from the moment a reservation is made to the guest’s departure. With seven diverse restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs and a selection of wellness therapies inspired by both modern and ancient healing traditions, each element contributes to an immersive and soulful stay.

This latest achievement cements Heritance Aarah’s status among the finest resorts globally. It highlights the resort’s commitment to world-class standards, meticulous attention to detail, and heartfelt service, all while continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing expectations of today’s discerning traveler.