Celebration
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
This Eid Al-Adha, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents an extraordinary island-wide festival featuring a vibrant five-day cultural and entertainment showcase from 6th to 10th June 2025. The event blends the rich heritage of the Maldives with a cutting-edge international lineup, offering something for every traveler—from music and dance enthusiasts to families seeking a soulful tropical escape.
Taking centre stage is DJ Kaboo, the Dubai-based Egyptian artist renowned for pioneering ‘Arab Trap’ music. Known for his appearance on Marvel’s Moon Knight soundtrack and electrifying performances worldwide, DJ Kaboo will headline the festivities with his signature blend of deep-rooted Arabic sounds and modern beats.
Magician and mentalist Thomas McElroy, direct from Mesmerise Dubai, will add an element of wonder to the evenings. His interactive, mind-bending illusions promise to captivate audiences of all ages, creating unforgettable magical moments.
Adding to the dynamic atmosphere is American-born belly dancer and circus performer Otta. Known for her exotic stage presence and rhythmic grace, Otta’s high-energy performances will seamlessly complement the celebratory spirit of the island.
In addition to the international acts, the resort will celebrate authentic Maldivian traditions, including:
- Traditional music and dance
- Folk games such as Koadi Nerun and Dheli Mali
- The colourful Eid Market, Bodu Mas parades, and cultural shows
These experiences will take place against the stunning backdrop of one of the Maldives’ most picturesque islands.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, shared, “This upcoming Eid Al-Adha celebration is our tribute to Maldivian culture and our global community. By integrating homegrown traditions with top-tier international entertainment, we aim to create an inclusive, joyful experience that reflects the spirit of Eid—bringing people together in celebration, discovery, and connection.”
The resort also offers an exclusive Eid package for guests seeking an immersive holiday experience. The offer includes up to 40% off on stays, daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary airport transfers, and a variety of cultural activities designed to create lasting memories with loved ones.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives hosts spectacular Easter with Chef Nicolas Boussin
Easter at Dhigali Maldives marks a season of renewal and rejuvenation with a week-long celebration from April 16 to 23, 2025. This year, the resort will host esteemed French Pastry Chef Nicolas Boussin. Chef Nicolas, a recipient of the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France) title, serves as the Executive Pastry Chef at La Maison de l’Excellence Savencia in Viroflay, France, where he and his team create extraordinary pastry recipes.
Renowned for his exceptional expertise in pastry and chocolate, Chef Nicolas will offer Dhigali guests of all ages a rare opportunity to participate in a chocolate masterclass and dessert tasting. Aspiring chocolatiers will have the chance to take part in a chocolate egg decorating workshop led by Chef Nicolas. On Easter Sunday, an extravagant brunch will be held at Capers Restaurant, featuring international delicacies and a special dessert selection curated by the chef.
The Easter festivities at Dhigali embody the spirit of renewal and the importance of reconnecting with loved ones. This occasion serves as a perfect time to share meaningful moments and partake in the cherished tradition of exchanging Easter eggs. It is a celebration of life’s simple pleasures—spending time with family, sharing new experiences, and creating lasting memories.
The week will offer a variety of entertaining activities for adults and magical experiences for children, including traditional egg painting, an Easter egg hunt, and creative crafts such as making popsicle stick chicks, puppets, pom-poms, and bunny hats. Additional experiences will include a guided snorkelling adventure, movie nights, a pool party, an Easter dinner, and the Golden Egg Challenge at East Bar, where guests will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, enjoy chocolate-inspired cocktails, and listen to music under the stars. Families can also indulge in a kid-friendly Little Bunny aromatherapy massage and an all-natural nourishing facial at Dhigali Spa.
Guests can take advantage of the Easter special offer available on dhigali.com, which includes exclusive benefits such as chocolate-inspired amenities, complimentary banana and fun tube rides, or 15-minute waterski and wakeboarding sessions for up to four people. Additionally, accommodation upgrades will be provided based on availability.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate Valentine’s getaway with luxury, music & romance
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host the ultimate Valentine’s getaway from February 10 to 16, 2025, offering indulgent dining, rejuvenating spa experiences, and unforgettable adventures in the Maldives. Couples visiting the resort can take advantage of the Romantic Escape Offer, which includes exclusive villa savings in a picturesque island retreat. Enhancing the celebration, DJ Natalie Brogan will headline on Valentine’s Day, promising an unforgettable night filled with love, music, and enchantment.
Guests will have the opportunity to start their day with a Cupid Floating Champagne Breakfast, available at an exclusive 20% discount, or enjoy a Lover’s Premium Hot Pot Lunch for an intimate midday dining experience. As the evening progresses, romance will take centre stage with the Saint Valentine’s Lobster Beach BBQ, complemented by live music to create an enchanting atmosphere. For those seeking a more private experience, the Valentinus Cabana Private Dining option will provide an intimate beachfront dinner, accompanied by the soulful melodies of a live saxophone performance.
A night of high-energy entertainment is also in store as DJ Natalie Brogan takes the stage for the Lover’s Party at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. With a distinguished career spanning 15 years and an eight-year residency at Zero Gravity Dubai, she has performed alongside world-renowned DJs such as David Guetta and MK. Bringing her signature sound and electrifying beats to the Maldives, she will ensure an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration in 2025.
For guests looking to incorporate adventure into their romantic escape, the Dive into Love package presents a unique opportunity to explore the Maldives’ stunning underwater world. Those who book a Try Scuba dive at Nemo Garden will be able to witness breathtaking marine life in crystal-clear waters. To enhance the experience, couples will receive a complimentary romantic underwater photo, capturing a once-in-a-lifetime moment beneath the ocean’s surface.
Wellness enthusiasts can take advantage of exclusive spa offers, including the ‘Token of Love’ promotion, where a $499 spa gift voucher grants an additional 40% value, allowing treatments worth up to $700. Couples can also benefit from a 30% discount on signature experiences such as ‘Romance at Iru Fushi’ and ‘Honeymoon Escape.’ Additionally, with the ‘Treat Yourself” offer, guests who book three 60-minute massages will receive one complimentary session, along with a 20% discount on retail spa products to extend their relaxation beyond their stay.
The Exclusive Romantic Escape Offer provides couples with the chance to create unforgettable memories at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The package includes up to 30% off all villa categories, with guests booking at least four nights receiving a complimentary shared seaplane transfer for one and a one-time floating breakfast for villas with pools. Furthermore, those who book a 90-minute spa treatment will receive a complimentary upgrade to 120 minutes. Non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment will also be available at no additional cost throughout their stay. This offer is valid for bookings made between January 11 and February 15, 2025, for stays extending until December 23, 2025.
Celebration
Celebration to remember: how Siyam World combined talent, flavour, and adventure
Siyam World’s festive season featured an extraordinary lineup of talent, making it the most remarkable celebration to date. Electrifying performances by DJ Jetro, ONEVIOLIN, URBANTHEORY, DJ Fumez, and DJ LOVRA were complemented by culinary masterpieces crafted by acclaimed chefs Tom Brown, Brad Carter, and Michelin-starred Andrea Aprea. The resort was transformed into a gaming paradise, featuring adventures like the Tomb Raider: Island Quest, Mario Kart-style races, and iconic Mortal Kombat battles, creating an atmosphere of boundless excitement.
Renowned for its unforgettable parties, spectacular events, and unparalleled experiences, Siyam World elevated its festive celebrations to new heights by combining world-class entertainment with culinary excellence.
The festivities began with a magical Santa arrival and a dazzling Gala Dinner showcasing menus designed by UK chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter. Throughout the season, the chefs hosted exclusive masterclasses and served gourmet feasts, leaving guests in awe of their culinary prowess.
Adding to the excitement, Spanish football legend Fernando Torres participated in the celebrations, joining the Amazing Race and cheering on contestants in the thrilling duathlon—a swim-and-run event around the island, with the winner earning a complimentary stay at the resort.
DJ Jetro set the tone with his signature blend of live saxophone and DJing, creating an energetic atmosphere. ONEVIOLIN added to the enchantment with his electrifying violin performances, merging classical technique with modern beats.
New Year’s Eve marked the highlight of the celebrations, featuring URBANTHEORY, an internationally acclaimed Italian dance crew known for their synchronised, high-energy routines. The night reached its climax as DJ Fumez delivered electrifying beats, powering the countdown to 2025.
Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Aprea further elevated the experience with his innovative creations at The Cube in January. The season concluded in style as German DJ LOVRA energised the crowd with her infectious party tracks, keeping the dance floor alive well into the new year.
With its world-class performances and unforgettable dining experiences, Siyam World’s festive season reaffirmed its reputation as the ultimate destination for creating extraordinary memories and unparalleled celebrations.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort launches artist in residence programme with Cambodia-based artist FONKi
-
News1 week ago
The Cocoon Collection launches Cocoon Circle: New loyalty programme offering exclusive rewards in Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Eid by sea: Escape to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives this June
-
Awards1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives recognised among top 10% worldwide in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025
-
Action1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi to host ‘One Ocean, One Breath’ with Freedive Maldives to mark World Oceans Day
-
Business1 week ago
Dubai Chocolate Brownies in Maldives: BBM, Dreidoppel conclude pastry tour
-
Action1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives takes part in Burunu Boma sport fishing tournament
-
Awards1 week ago
Brennia Kottefaru named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for 2025