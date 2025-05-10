News
Sanctuary for her at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
This May, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru honour the spirit of motherhood with a curated collection of peaceful, rejuvenating experiences. Designed to celebrate connection, well-being, and serene moments together, each offering invites families to pause, reflect, and share time in a true sanctuary for the senses.
From restorative spa rituals to fun-filled adventures and curated family experiences, the celebration is a graceful tribute to the women who give endlessly.
Honouring Her Gracefully: A Tribute to Mothers; 10–25 May 2025
Celebrate the women who give endlessly with bespoke experiences rooted in well-being, gratitude, and intentional joy.
Stay More, Pay Less: A Gift of Time Together
Create more moments that matter with the Stay More, Pay Less offer – perfect for families and multi-generational travellers seeking an extended holiday. This exclusive promotion rewards longer stays with greater value, encouraging families to slow down, unwind, and enjoy family bonding time together.
Exclusive offer for Banyan Tree Spa and 8lement Spa
At the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa and 8lements Spa, mothers are welcomed into a haven of serenity and rejuvenation. A signature treatment is paired with a complimentary private yoga duo session, offering a moment of rest and reconnection between family members. Mums can also enjoy 30% off hand-crafted ceramic products from Banyan Tree Gallery.
Banyan Tree Connections: A Curated Journey for Togetherness
Now available from May 2025, the Banyan Tree Connections programme offers a holistic, regenerative experience designed to celebrate the heart of family. As part of the Mother’s Day offering, this immersive well-being journey invites Mum and her loved ones to reconnect through guided rituals, mindful movement, and shared moments in nature. Thoughtfully crafted to inspire presence, nurture bonds, and honour what matters most, it is a sanctuary of connection in every sense.
Marine Adventures & Family-Bonding Moments
Celebrate the joy of discovery with 30% off watersports and marine activities for Mum – from guided snorkelling and topcat catamaran sailing to exciting discovery guided snorkelling trips for magical rendezvous with turtles and stingrays. These vibrant experiences are designed to spark connection, adventure, and shared wonder across one of the best house reefs and lagoons of the Maldives.
Curated Experiences That Inspire
Embark on a series of intentional and uplifting guest experiences curated to bring loved ones closer. Enjoy 20% off a collection of excursions including snorkelling safaris, Kahan’bhu day cruises, sunset sails, and full moon night snorkelling—each designed to awaken the senses, delight in the present, and foster a deeper connection with nature and each other.
Taste of Love: Mother’s Day Cooking Competition; 11 May 2025
On 11 May, Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invite families to gather for a heartfelt culinary celebration. Fathers and little ones will come together to craft a heartfelt dish in honour of Mum, who takes her place as the cherished guest judge. The afternoon unfolds in a spirit of joy, creativity, and shared connection—concluding with a delightful family award that celebrates togetherness, laughter, and inspired moments.
Vesak Celebration at Saffron; 10–12 May 2025
In honour of Vesak – the sacred day marking the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Buddha—Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru presents a reflective culinary journey at its signature Thai restaurant, Saffron.
Guests are invited to savour a specially curated set menu dinner, offered with both vegan and non-vegan options, thoughtfully crafted with locally inspired flavours to reflect the spirit of the occasion—mindful, nourishing, and deeply rooted in tradition.
A Shared Responsibility: Celebrating Earth and Ocean
As stewards of nature and champions of regenerative travel, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru invite guests to celebrate not only love, but also intention—through experiences rooted in sustainability, purpose, and harmony with the environment.
Full Moon Lights Out; 12–15 May
In alignment with our sustainability mission, both islands switch off non-essential lighting from 6:30 p.m. to sunrise. Guests are invited to dine beneath the stars, practise meditation by moonlight, or set sail on a Kahan’bhu full moon cruise—an enchanting experience in harmony with nature’s rhythms.
World Biodiversity Day; 22 May
Discover the richness of the reef with complimentary guided snorkelling, led by our dedicated Marine Lab team. These immersive sessions aim to spark awareness, appreciation, and awe for the underwater world that surrounds our sanctuary.
World Turtle Day; 23 May
Participate in educational workshops on turtle and fish identification and join a Save the Reef trip—supporting the removal of coral-eating starfish and nurturing the health of this delicate marine ecosystem.
Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
In time for the Eid holidays, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has introduced Family Moments. Designed for stays of four nights or more in overwater suites and two-bedroom pool villas, the offer features a selection of engaging experiences for families to bond over, along with an array of thoughtfully considered touches.
Shared Discoveries
A zero-proof mixology masterclass. Curious guests can try their hand at creating spirit-free beverages in the Maldives’ first ever Cocktail Lab. This interactive one-hour private workshop is conducted by skilled resident mixologists who share professional techniques and insights into their craft.
Outdoor padel tennis. Active holidaymakers can take advantage of complimentary access to the padel court for a friendly game of padel tennis, a fast-growing sport suitable for all fitness levels. The brand-new seaside court complements the resort’s outdoor amenities, which include a futsal field and multipurpose court for tennis, basketball, badminton and volleyball.
Night fishing excursion. Families can also embark on a group fishing trip, where ocal guides teach the art of line fishing aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. This excursion is an enriching opportunity to learn a new skill and be immersed in local customs, all while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.
Thoughtful Extras for a Worry-free Stay
The Family Moments offer also includes the following added benefits:
- A nightly resort credit of USD 100 nett per villa, which can be used towards any of the signature spa treatments, salon services and wellness sessions at Amingiri Spa & Hammam; any chargeable activities at the kids’ club, such as pizza making and evening sports camps; or in any of the resort’s distinctive restaurants, where young diners are welcomed with healthy, child-friendly menus.
- Daily buffet breakfast at Habitat
- Access to the purpose-built kids’ club, one of the largest in the Maldives, and scheduled complimentary activities for children and teens alike, including a weekly pirate cruise, arts and crafts activities, and beach games.
- Use of non-motorized water sports and snorkeling equipment throughout the stay
- A complimentary 30-minute photo shoot, inclusive of two professionally edited digital images
Families staying a minimum of seven nights will also enjoy complimentary roundtrip premium speedboat transfers. The Family Moments offer is available for booking until April 30, 2026. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay. Terms and conditions apply.
Joyful Festivities and Transformative Journeys
Eid celebrations come alive with Maldivian flair as a spirited Bodumas (“big fish” in Dhivehi) parade, accompanied by the beats of a Boduberu (traditional drum) performance, winds its way through the island. Families can then savor aromatic flavors of the oceanfront Beach Market buffet at Beach Shack, as the melodies of a live band fill the starlit evening.
Throughout the week, Middle Eastern flavors will be a highlight of the a la carte menu at Beach Shack. In addition, when guests book a shisha experience at Aura Pool Bar, Sip Tea Lounge and Eden, a complimentary pot of freshly brewed Arabic coffee will be served.
At Amingiri Spa & Hammam, spa enthusiasts can tailor their wellbeing journey by combining any of the 30-minute treatments in the Escape to Tranquility collection. These include foot reflexology, express manicures and pedicures, targeted massages, gua sha facials, body polishes and body wraps. Guests can also opt to join a variety of regularly scheduled group sessions such as aerial yoga, sound healing in the main pool, and the deeply soothing floating sound meditation in the yoga pavilion.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives recognised among ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure China 2024
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honored with the “Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels” award at the 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores the resort’s leading position in luxury travel and highlights its dedication to tailoring experiences for the Chinese market while continuously innovating guest services.
Organized by Travel + Leisure China, the annual Travel Awards is recognized as a benchmark in China’s tourism industry. They are determined through a rigorous process of reader votes, expert evaluations, and multi-dimensional assessments. The award celebrates global hotels and destinations that set industry standards through exceptional service and unique experiences. Iru Fushi’s win reflects its seamless natural beauty, cultural heritage, and personalized hospitality integration.
“We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed recognition. China remains one of the most vital markets for the Maldives, and we are committed to crafting bespoke experiences for Chinese travelers. Every detail embodies our respect for Eastern culture, from language support to culinary offerings. Moving forward, we will continue elevating our services to deliver ‘luxury beyond boundaries’ in the heart of the Indian Ocean,” Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager, said.
Exclusive private island escape at Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort announces an extraordinary opportunity: the option to hire the entire island for an exclusive, unparalleled private paradise experience. For the first time, guests can indulge in a fully customised luxury retreat, whether for a romantic escape, a multigenerational family holiday, or an unforgettable gathering with friends for a special occasion.
A Bespoke Private Island Experience
The opportunity for a complete buyout allows guests to immerse themselves in the island’s microcosm, with total privacy and the freedom to tailor their experience exactly as they desire. The resort’s enviable position in the Raa Atoll, a dedicated manta ray sanctuary, offers unique access to one of the world’s most spectacular marine environments. The colourful coral house reef teems with black tip sharks and turtles, and manta rays are frequent visitors between December – April each year as they migrate between the atolls during the northeast monsoon months. Guests will have exclusive use of the resort’s on-site Manta Trust team, with private snorkelling and diving sessions tailored to their experience level. From swimming alongside majestic manta rays and whale sharks to curated excursions led by expert marine biologists, the possibilities for an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience are limitless.
Luxurious Accommodation & Personal Service
The resort boasts 81 Beach, Lagoon, and Overwater Villas and Residences, each thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural beauty. Guests can choose from a variety of options, ranging from beach villas, overwater villas with infinity pools, and spacious beachfront residences. Allowing for a variety of room configurations and set-ups for different types of travellers, accommodation on the island is exquisite, with something for everyone in a group, whether they prefer to watch the sunset over the vast Indian Ocean laid out before them, or bask in morning bliss with sand beneath their toes from the first step outside the villa.
- Villas: Overwater Pool Villa, One Bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa, Sunset Overwater Pool Villa, One Bedroom Sunset Lagoon Pool Villa, Beach Pool Villa, Family Beach Pool Villa, One Bedroom Sunset Beach Pool Villa, Two Bedroom Family Lagoon Pool Villa, Two Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa
- Residences: Two Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Lagoon Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Royal Beachfront Pool Residence
Every villa is appointed with expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, a dedicated butler service, private pools, luxurious BYREDO amenities, and a signature pillow menu to ensure personalised comfort.
World-Class Culinary Experiences
Guests with exclusive island use will enjoy additional dining experiences. The resort’s gourmet culinary offerings showcase exquisite global flavours with a Maldivian touch, featuring:
- The Lighthouse Restaurant: A fine dining experience with 360-degree island views
- The Fish Market: An interactive sea-to-table kitchen where guests can select fresh seafood with guidance from expert chefs
- Café Umi: For whiling away the days underneath the palms, a casual dining experience at Café Umi offers a relaxed atmosphere
- Teppanyaki Experience: An exquisite fusion of Japanese-inspired dishes, cooked and served by master chefs
- The Wine Cellar: Private tastings featuring the world’s finest vintages, delivered by a master sommelier
- Sunset Bar: Champagne sommeliers and handcrafted cocktails make this overwater idyll an exceptional spot to watch the sun go down
- Pool Bar: Swim up and cool down with a cocktail at the Pool Bar, located in the main activity hub of the resort
- The Retreat: An adults-only enclave offering cocktails and finger food, alongside peace and serenity to those who escape here
- The Collective’s Culinary Classes: Hands-on cooking experiences for budding chefs at The Collective, a laid-back dining option and pizzeria
Guests booking an island buyout will have the option to personalise their dining experiences at every moment, with bespoke menus, themed banquets, and exclusive chef-curated dining under the stars. Anything is possible with the resort’s devoted culinary team.
Adventures Beyond Imagination
There are extensive activities available to guests which can all be curated with an Island Buyout experience. With things to do above and below the surface of the surrounding ocean, thrill-seekers and peace-seekers will be kept happy. The marine centre is open all day every day, and offers activities including snorkelling, fishing trips, boat cruises and even underwater photography. Windsurfing, motorised water sports, catamaran sailing and diving courses are also available for those looking to experience some adventure on the water.
- Ocean Activities: Dolphin cruises, sunrise fishing, night snorkelling, turtle safaris, boat rental, paddle boarding, PADI dive courses and much more!
- Watersports: Kayaking, Wakeboarding, Water Skiing, Jet Skiing, X Jet Blade, Parasailing
- Recreation Schedule: Can be completely tailored for Island Buyouts but includes aerial yoga, aqua aerobics, table tennis, sound healing
- Planet Trekkers Kids Club: Designed for children aged 4-12, Planet Trekkers blends interactive games, creative arts and crafts, and exciting mini expeditions, inspiring budding marine biologists and curious explorers alike
- Teen Programme: A dedicated teen activity offering including cooking classes, diver certification, young spa and more!
Finding Tranquility
AVI Spa is the resort’s wellness haven, offering guests a place to truly unwind and relax in an overwater setting. Perched above the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, the AVI Spa has been designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration. Within its six light-filled treatment villas, the soothing sounds of the ocean set the stage for deep relaxation, as expert therapists guide guests through indulgent, holistic wellness rituals. With signature brands including Biologique Recherche, Eminence Organics, Margaret Dabbs London and Kerstin Florian, the spa offers an extensive treatment menu to suit all skincare and relaxation needs.
Seamless Arrival & Exclusive Buyout Inclusions
Upon arrival in Male, guests are welcomed by the resort’s Airport Representatives and escorted to the Seaplane Terminal, where the private InterContinental seaplane lounge awaits, for a seamless transfer to the island. For large group arrivals, the resort provides a dedicated concierge service to ensure smooth check-ins, luggage handling, and customised welcome experiences.
The exclusive island hire includes:
- Daily gourmet breakfast
- Complimentary use of resort facilities, including the Fitness Centre, Yoga Pavilion, and Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club
- Welcome amenities, including sparkling wine and a selection of sweet and savoury treats
- Complimentary non-motorised water activities and snorkelling equipment
Rates for exclusive island buyouts start from USD 1,6 million, inclusive of 17% GST, 10% Service Charge, and a Green Tax of USD 12 per person per night. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
