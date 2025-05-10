Sanctuary for her at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru

This May, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru honour the spirit of motherhood with a curated collection of peaceful, rejuvenating experiences. Designed to celebrate connection, well-being, and serene moments together, each offering invites families to pause, reflect, and share time in a true sanctuary for the senses.

From restorative spa rituals to fun-filled adventures and curated family experiences, the celebration is a graceful tribute to the women who give endlessly.

Honouring Her Gracefully: A Tribute to Mothers; 10–25 May 2025

Celebrate the women who give endlessly with bespoke experiences rooted in well-being, gratitude, and intentional joy.

Stay More, Pay Less: A Gift of Time Together

Create more moments that matter with the Stay More, Pay Less offer – perfect for families and multi-generational travellers seeking an extended holiday. This exclusive promotion rewards longer stays with greater value, encouraging families to slow down, unwind, and enjoy family bonding time together.

Exclusive offer for Banyan Tree Spa and 8lement Spa

At the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa and 8lements Spa, mothers are welcomed into a haven of serenity and rejuvenation. A signature treatment is paired with a complimentary private yoga duo session, offering a moment of rest and reconnection between family members. Mums can also enjoy 30% off hand-crafted ceramic products from Banyan Tree Gallery.

Banyan Tree Connections: A Curated Journey for Togetherness

Now available from May 2025, the Banyan Tree Connections programme offers a holistic, regenerative experience designed to celebrate the heart of family. As part of the Mother’s Day offering, this immersive well-being journey invites Mum and her loved ones to reconnect through guided rituals, mindful movement, and shared moments in nature. Thoughtfully crafted to inspire presence, nurture bonds, and honour what matters most, it is a sanctuary of connection in every sense.

Marine Adventures & Family-Bonding Moments

Celebrate the joy of discovery with 30% off watersports and marine activities for Mum – from guided snorkelling and topcat catamaran sailing to exciting discovery guided snorkelling trips for magical rendezvous with turtles and stingrays. These vibrant experiences are designed to spark connection, adventure, and shared wonder across one of the best house reefs and lagoons of the Maldives.

Curated Experiences That Inspire

Embark on a series of intentional and uplifting guest experiences curated to bring loved ones closer. Enjoy 20% off a collection of excursions including snorkelling safaris, Kahan’bhu day cruises, sunset sails, and full moon night snorkelling—each designed to awaken the senses, delight in the present, and foster a deeper connection with nature and each other.

Taste of Love: Mother’s Day Cooking Competition; 11 May 2025

On 11 May, Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invite families to gather for a heartfelt culinary celebration. Fathers and little ones will come together to craft a heartfelt dish in honour of Mum, who takes her place as the cherished guest judge. The afternoon unfolds in a spirit of joy, creativity, and shared connection—concluding with a delightful family award that celebrates togetherness, laughter, and inspired moments.

Vesak Celebration at Saffron; 10–12 May 2025

In honour of Vesak – the sacred day marking the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Buddha—Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru presents a reflective culinary journey at its signature Thai restaurant, Saffron.

Guests are invited to savour a specially curated set menu dinner, offered with both vegan and non-vegan options, thoughtfully crafted with locally inspired flavours to reflect the spirit of the occasion—mindful, nourishing, and deeply rooted in tradition.

A Shared Responsibility: Celebrating Earth and Ocean

As stewards of nature and champions of regenerative travel, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru invite guests to celebrate not only love, but also intention—through experiences rooted in sustainability, purpose, and harmony with the environment.

Full Moon Lights Out; 12–15 May

In alignment with our sustainability mission, both islands switch off non-essential lighting from 6:30 p.m. to sunrise. Guests are invited to dine beneath the stars, practise meditation by moonlight, or set sail on a Kahan’bhu full moon cruise—an enchanting experience in harmony with nature’s rhythms.

World Biodiversity Day; 22 May

Discover the richness of the reef with complimentary guided snorkelling, led by our dedicated Marine Lab team. These immersive sessions aim to spark awareness, appreciation, and awe for the underwater world that surrounds our sanctuary.

World Turtle Day; 23 May

Participate in educational workshops on turtle and fish identification and join a Save the Reef trip—supporting the removal of coral-eating starfish and nurturing the health of this delicate marine ecosystem.