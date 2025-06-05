Awards
Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa recognised in Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards
Building on Amilla Maldives’ recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, Javvu Spa is celebrating its own honour in this prestigious global listing.
Nestled within the island’s lush jungle and bordered by the Indian Ocean, Javvu Spa offers a peaceful retreat where modern wellness gently blends with nature’s rhythms. This recognition is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the spa team’s dedication and Amilla’s ongoing focus on personalised, intuitive care for the wellbeing of its guests.
This honour follows Amilla Maldives’ own recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, positioning the resort as one of a select group of destinations worldwide to be acknowledged for both its resort and spa. The dual recognition reflects a thoughtful commitment to excellence across the guest experience, from island living to holistic wellness.
Javvu Spa’s inclusion in the 2025 Star Awards further strengthens its role as a leading wellness destination in the Maldives, offering guests a serene sanctuary to restore, reconnect and renew.
Awards
OBLU SELECT Sangeli achieves Green Globe Gold Certification for fifth consecutive year
In 2025, traveling more sustainably continues to be a priority for most travellers, with 84% indicating its importance according to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report. Reflecting this growing eco-conscious mindset, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, an award-winning resort in the North Malé Atoll, has achieved the prestigious Green Globe Gold Certification. This marks five consecutive years of independently accredited sustainability excellence.
Green Globe, a globally recognised certification for sustainable tourism, evaluates environmental, social, and economic practices. To attain Gold status, a property must be certified for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistent improvement and responsible management across all operational areas.
The milestone was celebrated during a special island ceremony, where the Green Globe certificate was officially presented by Babli Jahau, General Manager at NSURE Private Limited. Jahau praised the team’s dedication and collaboration, noting, “Green Globe Gold is a true mark of excellence. OBLU SELECT Sangeli has demonstrated long-term commitment to protecting the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem while engaging both the island team and guests in meaningful sustainability initiatives.”
Jenni Hartatik, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Sangeli, emphasised the resort’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, sustainability is an integral part of operations. From coral plantations and marine life sessions to reusable glass water bottles and gentle reminders for towel and linen reuse, every aspect reflects a commitment to sustainable hospitality. These thoughtful details not only create memorable stays but also promote eco-friendly practices.”
Central to the resort’s success is a holistic sustainability strategy underpinned by comprehensive policies. These include a broad environmental policy, an eco-conscious purchasing framework, landscaping practices favoring native plants and water conservation, and a biodiversity policy dedicated to preserving Sangeli’s unique island ecosystem. From energy reduction and waste diversion to flora and fauna protection, environmental stewardship is integrated into the resort’s daily operations.
The resort’s coral restoration project has successfully transplanted over 10,000 coral fragments through coral nursery and frame techniques. Despite bleaching events impacting the Maldives, Sangeli’s reefs displayed notable resilience, underscoring the effectiveness of ongoing restoration efforts and marine protection measures. Adding creativity to conservation, the resort’s ghost net upcycling initiative transforms discarded fishing nets into handmade bracelets, sold to guests, with proceeds supporting coral restoration efforts. This initiative combines environmental action with community-driven craftsmanship.
As part of the Sangeli Muraka Project, a state-of-the-art underwater camera now live-streams footage from a coral garden directly to guest villas. This immersive experience enables travellers to observe the dynamic reef ecosystem in real time, perfect for those who do not snorkel or dive. The footage is also featured during marine biology sessions and at the Muraka Marine Centre, fostering greater appreciation and engagement with ocean conservation.
The resort’s on-site biogas plant significantly contributes to sustainability by processing up to 1,000 kilograms of kitchen waste daily. This generates methane gas that supplies approximately 40% of the kitchen’s gas needs, while the compost byproduct is used to fertilise landscaped areas, creating a full-circle sustainability loop.
Located on the serene north-western tip of North Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a tropical retreat for couples and families alike. This five-star resort combines natural beauty, contemporary villa design, and world-class dining through the all-inclusive Serenity Plan™, while being in proximity to some of the Maldives’ most vibrant diving and snorkelling spots. The resort stands as a testament to how travel and environmental responsibility can coexist, delivering unforgettable experiences with a lighter ecological footprint.
Awards
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island joins Condé Nast Traveller’s exclusive list of World’s Top Private Islands
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island has been recognised on Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2025 list of “The 16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World.” This accolade from one of luxury travel’s most influential publications highlights Kudadoo’s dedication to delivering an exceptional island experience that seamlessly blends privacy, sustainability, and luxury. Selected for its distinctive hospitality philosophy, Kudadoo provides guests with an intimate retreat featuring just 15 ocean-facing residences, a fully solar-powered environment, and a pioneering ‘Anything. Anytime. Anywhere.’ concept that ensures personalised service and absolute freedom.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, shared his pride in the recognition, “Being recognised by Condé Nast Traveller is a remarkable milestone for Kudadoo. This accolade validates the vision of ‘Freedom Reimagined,’ creating a sanctuary where guests experience unparalleled privacy, exceptional service, and a genuine connection to the surrounding natural beauty. It is a testament to the dedication of the team and the trust placed in Kudadoo by its guests.”
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader at Crown and Champa Resorts, also reflected on the achievement, “This prestigious listing highlights Kudadoo’s unique position in the luxury travel market. The fully all-inclusive philosophy gives guests the freedom to enjoy every experience without limits, while the island’s status as fully solar-powered reflects a commitment to sustainability that we are incredibly proud of. We look forward to sharing Kudadoo’s story with a global audience and welcoming more guests to discover its magic.”
Kudadoo’s inclusion in this exclusive selection not only elevates its global profile but also celebrates the growing trend towards slow, intentional travel, where quality, authenticity, and respect for nature take center stage.
Awards
TripAdvisor names Meeru Maldives a top 10% hotel worldwide for 2025
Meeru Maldives Resort Island is honoured to be named among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, an accolade that reaffirms the resort’s long-standing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most cherished holiday destinations. Known for its scenic beauty, heartfelt hospitality, and wide range of facilities, Meeru continues to win the hearts of guests from around the globe.
A favourite across generations of travellers, Meeru Maldives has been a sanctuary for honeymooners, families, solo travellers, and repeat visitors alike, offering something truly special for everyone.
“Meeru’s legacy of warm hospitality and immersive experiences has stood the test of time. We are delighted to once again be recognised by our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts.
Celebrating more than 40 years of uninterrupted service excellence, Meeru has become a household name in the Maldives tourism industry. The resort offers 284 rooms, stunning beaches, an island museum, engaging weekly entertainment, and curated experiences for romance, adventure, and relaxation.
Meeru Maldives Resort Island has consistently maintained a high standard of guest satisfaction, which has led to numerous recognitions by the world’s largest travel review platform, TripAdvisor. Past accolades include:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024 – Top 10% of hotels worldwide
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2023 – Recognised for consistently excellent guest reviews
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 (UK)
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2012 – UK
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2009 – UK – Top 10 Best Hotel for Romance – Asia
These recognitions highlight Meeru’s ability to consistently deliver quality and value while evolving to meet the changing needs of modern travellers.
Meeru is more than just a beach destination it’s a simplistic and luxurious journey into the soul of the Maldives. Guests are invited to explore not only nature but also the island’s history, culture and heritage through unique offerings such as the Meeru Museum, which showcases island traditions and cultural artefacts.
From romantic candle-lit dinners on the beach to engaging weekly entertainment, kids’ activities, spa treatments, and thrilling water sports, Meeru curates every stay to suit a wide spectrum of guests. The island’s thoughtful layout allows both serenity-seekers and adventure-lovers to find their perfect corner of paradise.
“At Meeru, we don’t just create holidays – we create memories that guests carry for a lifetime,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives Resort Island. “Being recognised once again in the Travellers’ Choice Awards is a true honour, and a tribute to every team member who pours their heart into making Meeru a second home for so many. These awards are more than just accolades – they are a reflection of the connections we’ve built over the years, and the joy we’ve shared with guests from around the world.”
As Meeru embraces the future, sustainability remains at the core of its vision. From eco-friendly practices and marine conservation efforts to community engagement and green innovations, the resort remains committed to preserving the very environment that makes it so special.
With its blend of nature, culture, and warm-hearted hospitality, Meeru Maldives Resort Island continues to thrive as a beacon of authentic Maldivian experiences in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape.
