News
Embudu Village achieves Travelife Gold certification for sustainability
Embudu Village, one of Maldives’ most cherished island resorts, has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certification, a globally recognised mark of excellence in sustainable tourism. The certification encompasses a resort’s environmental footprint, impact in the community, as well as labour standards, and the protection of biodiversity.
Embudu Village previously held the Travelife Silver Certification. Following a recent evaluation, though, the resort successfully met Travelife’s comprehensive criteria for Gold Certification. This accomplishment reflects Embudu’s ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Travelife, a leading international sustainability certification body for hotels and resorts, evaluates properties against a strict checklist. Certification is awarded after an in-depth, on-site audit conducted by an independent auditor. The findings undergo a comprehensive quality assurance review before Travelife confers certification status.
Expressing his gratitude in receiving the certification, Ramsay Perera, General Manager of Kaimoo Resorts, said: “Our team is thrilled to be recognised with the Travelife Gold Certification. This reflects our longstanding commitment to sustainable tourism and protecting the natural beauty of Maldives.”
As one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts, Embudu continues to lead by example, proving that authentic island hospitality can go hand in hand with sustainable practices. With the Travelife Gold Certification, Embudu Village strengthens its promise to offer guests a meaningful holiday experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa recognised in Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards
Building on Amilla Maldives’ recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, Javvu Spa is celebrating its own honour in this prestigious global listing.
Nestled within the island’s lush jungle and bordered by the Indian Ocean, Javvu Spa offers a peaceful retreat where modern wellness gently blends with nature’s rhythms. This recognition is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the spa team’s dedication and Amilla’s ongoing focus on personalised, intuitive care for the wellbeing of its guests.
This honour follows Amilla Maldives’ own recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, positioning the resort as one of a select group of destinations worldwide to be acknowledged for both its resort and spa. The dual recognition reflects a thoughtful commitment to excellence across the guest experience, from island living to holistic wellness.
Javvu Spa’s inclusion in the 2025 Star Awards further strengthens its role as a leading wellness destination in the Maldives, offering guests a serene sanctuary to restore, reconnect and renew.
Featured
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts introduces curated all-inclusive getaways in Maldives
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is redefining stress-free travel with a trio of curated, all-inclusive offers across its Maldives properties. Each resort—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives—presents a unique experience, ranging from surfside excitement to secluded luxury, with every aspect of the stay carefully bundled for a seamless holiday.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests are invited to enjoy five nights of barefoot luxury, with packages starting at USD 3,499 nett for double occupancy in a Water Bungalow or USD 3,999 nett in an Over Water Suite. Tailored for travellers seeking a balance of adventure and relaxation, the offer includes:
- Return speed boat transfers
- A 4-course beach dinner featuring steak or seafood
- A 30-minute spa treatment
- Snorkelling and swimming experiences
- A local island visit
- Unlimited laundry services
- Premium All-Inclusive privileges
For those in search of tranquillity, the adults-only Platinum Wing at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a refined escape. With a minimum stay of seven nights in a Platinum Water Bungalow, the package is available at USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy and features:
- Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access
- A 4-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach
- A 45-minute spa treatment
- An island-hopping adventure
- A welcome bottle of wine, fruit basket, and bed decorations
- Unlimited laundry services
- Premium All-Inclusive privileges
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests can indulge in serene overwater luxury with a seven-night stay starting from USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy in Water Bungalows and higher categories. The package highlights include:
- Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access
- Premium All-Inclusive privileges
- A 4-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach
- A 45-minute spa treatment
- An island-hopping adventure
- A dolphin-watching excursion
- Unlimited laundry services
These exclusive offers are available for stays between 1 June and 31 October 2025, with bookings now open.
Whether it’s catching waves at the iconic Pasta Point at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, enjoying a sunset over the tranquil lagoon at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, or exploring the pristine waters surrounding Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, each resort promises a distinct and immersive experience. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts delivers three unforgettable all-inclusive escapes, designed for effortless relaxation with every detail expertly managed.
Featured
Travel that matters: indulge in sustainability at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
With World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans Day (8 June) approaching, and Sir David Attenborough’s highly anticipated film Ocean igniting renewed interest in marine conservation, more travellers are seeking meaningful ways to turn environmental concern into impactful action.
Coco Collection, a leading luxury resort brand in the Maldives, demonstrates that responsible travel and indulgent island experiences can coexist harmoniously. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, located in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, guests are offered the opportunity to actively engage in ocean conservation efforts while enjoying a tranquil tropical retreat.
Far more than a scenic escape, the resort serves as a centre for daily, impactful sustainability work. Conservation initiatives at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include:
- Coral restoration projects, led by the in-house marine biologist to regenerate local reef ecosystems.
- Sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, hosted at the Maldives’ first veterinary-run turtle rescue centre in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Visitors can tour the centre, observe turtle feedings, and register in advance to volunteer.
- Turtle hatching monitoring, involving the observation of protected nests to ensure hatchlings can be safely guided back to the ocean.
- Guided snorkelling and diving excursions in the Baa Atoll’s thriving marine ecosystem, which is home to tropical fish, vibrant coral gardens, and sea turtles.
Following World Turtle Day on 23 May, the resort also commemorates the beginning of turtle hatching season. Weekly marine talks and immersive conservation activities allow guests to deepen their understanding and connection to the ocean.
In 2024, the Olive Ridley Project’s Maldives Research team reported 168 new turtle nests, over 5,264 successful hatchings, and nearly 3,500 turtle sightings. Since 2013, the project has surpassed 40,000 recorded sea turtle encounters, with Coco Collection associates logging the highest number of turtle encounters in the Maldives.
In addition to marine conservation, the resort offers a broad range of water sports — including water skiing, parasailing, paddleboarding, and kayaking — along with cultural experiences through its Coco Experiences programme.
Recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is celebrated for its authentic Maldivian heritage, breathtaking natural surroundings, and steadfast commitment to sustainability.
Whether visitors are nature enthusiasts, aspiring conservationists, or simply seeking a purposeful and mindful retreat, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu provides a rare opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough and contribute to lasting environmental stewardship.
As sustainability-focused holidays approach, the resort is preparing a range of experiences for both guests and staff. Planned activities include tree planting, Saifodhu (a traditional Maldivian high tea accompanied by a display of homemade goods), a sustainable dining experience, and a sustainability presentation led by the resort’s Marine Educator and the ORP team in celebration of World Environment Day. For World Oceans Day, the island is also set to host various sustainability-driven events and experiences.
Trending
