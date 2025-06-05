Embudu Village achieves Travelife Gold certification for sustainability

With World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans Day (8 June) approaching, and Sir David Attenborough’s highly anticipated film Ocean igniting renewed interest in marine conservation, more travellers are seeking meaningful ways to turn environmental concern into impactful action.

Coco Collection, a leading luxury resort brand in the Maldives, demonstrates that responsible travel and indulgent island experiences can coexist harmoniously. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, located in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, guests are offered the opportunity to actively engage in ocean conservation efforts while enjoying a tranquil tropical retreat.

Far more than a scenic escape, the resort serves as a centre for daily, impactful sustainability work. Conservation initiatives at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include:

Coral restoration projects, led by the in-house marine biologist to regenerate local reef ecosystems.

Sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, hosted at the Maldives’ first veterinary-run turtle rescue centre in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Visitors can tour the centre, observe turtle feedings, and register in advance to volunteer.

Turtle hatching monitoring, involving the observation of protected nests to ensure hatchlings can be safely guided back to the ocean.

Guided snorkelling and diving excursions in the Baa Atoll’s thriving marine ecosystem, which is home to tropical fish, vibrant coral gardens, and sea turtles.

Following World Turtle Day on 23 May, the resort also commemorates the beginning of turtle hatching season. Weekly marine talks and immersive conservation activities allow guests to deepen their understanding and connection to the ocean.

In 2024, the Olive Ridley Project’s Maldives Research team reported 168 new turtle nests, over 5,264 successful hatchings, and nearly 3,500 turtle sightings. Since 2013, the project has surpassed 40,000 recorded sea turtle encounters, with Coco Collection associates logging the highest number of turtle encounters in the Maldives.

In addition to marine conservation, the resort offers a broad range of water sports — including water skiing, parasailing, paddleboarding, and kayaking — along with cultural experiences through its Coco Experiences programme.

Recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is celebrated for its authentic Maldivian heritage, breathtaking natural surroundings, and steadfast commitment to sustainability.

Whether visitors are nature enthusiasts, aspiring conservationists, or simply seeking a purposeful and mindful retreat, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu provides a rare opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough and contribute to lasting environmental stewardship.

As sustainability-focused holidays approach, the resort is preparing a range of experiences for both guests and staff. Planned activities include tree planting, Saifodhu (a traditional Maldivian high tea accompanied by a display of homemade goods), a sustainable dining experience, and a sustainability presentation led by the resort’s Marine Educator and the ORP team in celebration of World Environment Day. For World Oceans Day, the island is also set to host various sustainability-driven events and experiences.