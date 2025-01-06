Featured
Reethi Faru Resort renews Travelife Gold Certification for Accommodation Sustainability
Reethi Faru Resort has renewed its prestigious Travelife Gold Certification for Accommodation Sustainability.
The resort has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through proactive initiatives in key areas, such as minimising environmental impacts, enhancing the economic and social well-being of the local community, upholding human rights and fair labor practices, and safeguarding animal welfare and biodiversity.
Travelife, a respected sustainability certification program in the tourism industry, awards Gold status to accommodations that meet its high standards. This recognition positions Reethi Faru Resort as a leader in promoting responsible tourism in the Maldives.
By renewing its Travelife Gold Certification, Reethi Faru Resort ensures that guests experience a stay that is not only luxurious and relaxing but also meaningful. Visitors contribute directly to sustainable tourism and play an active role in fostering a brighter future for the planet.
The resort extends its gratitude to guests, partners, and team members for their support in achieving this milestone. This recognition inspires Reethi Faru Resort to continue advancing its sustainability efforts and preserving the natural beauty that makes the resort unique.
Cooking
Angsana Velavaru unveils revamped dining experiences
Angsana Velavaru is ushering in a new era of culinary discovery with refreshed dining spaces and reinvented gastronomic offerings. Nestled amidst the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the resort now features three distinctive restaurants and two vibrant bars, inviting guests to indulge in global flavours while enjoying reimagined settings designed for relaxation and indulgence.
The resort’s revitalised restaurants and bars showcase contemporary interiors and an inviting ambiance that reflect the island’s natural beauty. Whether guests seek tranquility or vibrant social gatherings, Angsana Velavaru offers the ideal backdrop for dining experiences that captivate the senses.
Azzurro Restaurant & Bar, perched above crystal-clear waters, serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. Its revamped menu caters to diverse palates, featuring vegetarian options tailored for Indian guests alongside a carefully curated selection of Pan-Asian dishes. From the artistry of its new à la carte offerings to breathtaking views of the horizon, Azzurro provides a culinary journey that delights guests from lunch through dinner.
For an intimate and immersive dining experience, Funa offers a tranquil escape over the water. Accessible by reservation, this exclusive venue presents Pan-Asian delicacies prepared in an open kitchen. Whether enjoying sunset cocktails or private cooking classes, Funa’s serene ambiance, complemented by the soothing sounds of the waves, creates the perfect setting for private and memorable dining moments.
At the vibrant heart of the resort’s dining scene is Kaani Restaurant, where Maldivian and international cuisines converge. From hearty breakfasts to themed buffet nights, Kaani takes diners on a global culinary voyage. Special events, such as Pasta Sundays and Mongolian Saturdays, celebrate flavours from around the world, ensuring every meal is an unforgettable feast.
The resort’s bars have also been reimagined to enhance leisurely moments. The Kuredhi Pool Bar provides a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy craft cocktails and casual bites, including pizza, pasta, and burgers. Activities such as morning water aerobics and weekly evening entertainment, ranging from movie nights to karaoke and DJ performances, bring a lively rhythm to the laid-back poolside setting. Whether lounging by the pool or dancing under the stars, Kuredhi caters to all tastes and moods.
To celebrate its refreshed dining offerings, the resort is extending a special invitation to travellers with 25% savings on the best available rates, including a complimentary all-inclusive meal plan. Guests on the All-Inclusive Dine or All-Inclusive Premium plans can enjoy curated breakfasts, leisurely lunches, and decadent dinners, complemented by unlimited beverages at the resort’s bars. From the first sip of morning coffee to the clink of glasses beneath a starlit sky, the experience embodies the vibrant essence of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s curated culinary offerings ensure that every guest, from adventurous food enthusiasts to discerning diners, finds something to savour. From casual beachfront meals to refined dining with spectacular views, the resort celebrates the vibrant tastes of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to delight all palates, ensuring guests create cherished memories. Whether dining by the shore or under the stars, the resort offers a true taste of the Maldives.
Cooking
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
RAAYA by Atmosphere has unveiled its latest addition, Seb’s Farm, an outlet inspired by the castaway adventurer Seb and rooted in sustainability. This new venue promises to captivate guests with its culinary offerings and sustainable approach.
Seb’s Farm offers an enchanting dining experience under the Maldivian stars, featuring rustic wooden tables adorned with fresh blooms and seasonal produce. The ambiance combines the ocean breeze with soft, natural melodies, creating a unique celebration of the island’s natural bounty. The concept is designed for those seeking authentic flavours and a deeper connection to nature.
Located at the heart of Raaya Island, Seb’s Farm includes vegetable plots, fruit orchards, fragrant herbs, a hydroponic garden, and a poultry farm. The farm-to-table approach highlights sustainability and culinary craftsmanship. Every dish and beverage incorporates ingredients sourced directly from the organic farm and local fisheries, with the menu showcasing the best of seasonal produce.
The Seb’s Farm Signature Menu includes Maldivian specialties such as RAAYA Fish Soup, a slow-cooked dish infused with curry leaves and Maldivian chili, and Kanamadhu Chocolate Fudge, a Maldivian almond cake served with coconut ice cream. For refreshment, the craft cocktail and mocktail menu is a highlight, featuring creations like Seb’s Florals, made with cucumber juice and lime, and Raa Gin, infused with passionfruit and strawberry.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, emphasised the importance of Seb’s Farm as more than just a dining venue. “In today’s fast-paced world of multitasking, long screen times, and city stress, people feel increasingly anxious and disconnected. Gardening, as supported by numerous studies on horticulture therapy, can significantly uplift the spirit. At Seb’s Farm, we offer guests an immersive experience, including exclusive farm tours, gardening sessions, and personalised culinary masterclasses. Cocktail enthusiasts can also craft drinks using fresh herbs and fruits from the farm.”
Chef Putu Alit Wijana, Executive Chef at RAAYA by Atmosphere, highlighted the sustainability focus: “Every meal at Seb’s Farm begins with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our daily catch is supplied by local fishermen, and we are dedicated to providing a farm-to-table experience that supports the environment and our community.”
Seb’s Farm incorporates an in-house composting system that transforms food waste into fertile soil, which is used in the farm and gardens and shared with neighbouring islands. The farm also utilises water conservation practices, including rainwater collection and filtration systems, while harnessing solar energy and implementing zero-waste kitchen initiatives to minimise environmental impact.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, a five-star resort under the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, is a picturesque 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport. It features 167 beach and overwater villas, along with six diverse dining options that blend local traditions with global flavours.
Action
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru
Tennis enthusiasts of all levels are encouraged to participate in an engaging five-day tennis camp hosted by former British tennis star Naomi Cavaday, as part of JA Manafaru’s ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’
From January 1st to 5th, 2025, Naomi Cavaday will provide expert coaching to both adults and children at the resort’s tennis court from 4 to 5 pm daily. With a career that includes competing at Wimbledon and in all four Grand Slam tournaments, Naomi offers players a unique opportunity to receive personalised guidance from a former WTA professional. Whether participants are beginners or advanced players aiming to refine their skills, her competitive spirit and passion for coaching promise to elevate their performance.
The tennis camp aims to deliver an inspiring and dynamic experience for all participants, offering a chance to learn from Naomi’s extensive expertise. Guests will benefit from high-quality coaching and gain valuable insights into the sport, all within a supportive and enjoyable environment.
Jason Kruse, General Manager at JA Manafaru, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Naomi Cavaday to host our tennis camp as part of our ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’ Her vast experience and genuine love for the game will undoubtedly inspire guests of all ages, helping them improve their skills and enjoy a memorable tennis experience during their stay.”
Naomi Cavaday, a former British tennis player, turned professional in 2006 and competed in WTA events and all four Grand Slam tournaments. She represented Great Britain as the number one player in the Billie Jean King Cup and has achieved significant victories, including matches against top players such as Venus Williams and Martina Hingis. Beyond her playing career, Naomi is a respected commentator for Sky, Eurosport, and the BBC, where she shares her expertise with global audiences. As a coach, she is dedicated to mentoring and developing new generations of tennis players.
Trending
