Reethi Faru Resort renews Travelife Gold Certification for Accommodation Sustainability

RAAYA by Atmosphere has unveiled its latest addition, Seb’s Farm, an outlet inspired by the castaway adventurer Seb and rooted in sustainability. This new venue promises to captivate guests with its culinary offerings and sustainable approach.

Seb’s Farm offers an enchanting dining experience under the Maldivian stars, featuring rustic wooden tables adorned with fresh blooms and seasonal produce. The ambiance combines the ocean breeze with soft, natural melodies, creating a unique celebration of the island’s natural bounty. The concept is designed for those seeking authentic flavours and a deeper connection to nature.

Located at the heart of Raaya Island, Seb’s Farm includes vegetable plots, fruit orchards, fragrant herbs, a hydroponic garden, and a poultry farm. The farm-to-table approach highlights sustainability and culinary craftsmanship. Every dish and beverage incorporates ingredients sourced directly from the organic farm and local fisheries, with the menu showcasing the best of seasonal produce.

The Seb’s Farm Signature Menu includes Maldivian specialties such as RAAYA Fish Soup, a slow-cooked dish infused with curry leaves and Maldivian chili, and Kanamadhu Chocolate Fudge, a Maldivian almond cake served with coconut ice cream. For refreshment, the craft cocktail and mocktail menu is a highlight, featuring creations like Seb’s Florals, made with cucumber juice and lime, and Raa Gin, infused with passionfruit and strawberry.

Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, emphasised the importance of Seb’s Farm as more than just a dining venue. “In today’s fast-paced world of multitasking, long screen times, and city stress, people feel increasingly anxious and disconnected. Gardening, as supported by numerous studies on horticulture therapy, can significantly uplift the spirit. At Seb’s Farm, we offer guests an immersive experience, including exclusive farm tours, gardening sessions, and personalised culinary masterclasses. Cocktail enthusiasts can also craft drinks using fresh herbs and fruits from the farm.”

Chef Putu Alit Wijana, Executive Chef at RAAYA by Atmosphere, highlighted the sustainability focus: “Every meal at Seb’s Farm begins with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our daily catch is supplied by local fishermen, and we are dedicated to providing a farm-to-table experience that supports the environment and our community.”

Seb’s Farm incorporates an in-house composting system that transforms food waste into fertile soil, which is used in the farm and gardens and shared with neighbouring islands. The farm also utilises water conservation practices, including rainwater collection and filtration systems, while harnessing solar energy and implementing zero-waste kitchen initiatives to minimise environmental impact.

RAAYA by Atmosphere, a five-star resort under the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, is a picturesque 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport. It features 167 beach and overwater villas, along with six diverse dining options that blend local traditions with global flavours.