Reethi Faru Resort recognised as 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner

Reethi Faru Resort has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Winners of this award from Tripadvisor represent the top 10% of listings worldwide on the platform.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor holds significant authority with travelers and diners. The Travelers’ Choice Award is determined by genuine feedback from individuals within the community who have visited establishments and shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. This methodology makes the award a respected and reliable indicator of travelers’ favorites.

The resort expressed deep gratitude to its guests and reviewers for their ongoing support and feedback, acknowledging that this recognition would not have been possible without them. A special acknowledgment was given to the dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment ensure that every guest has a memorable experience.

The resort conveyed its honor at being included among travelers’ favorites this year, noting that the Travelers’ Choice Award is a highly recognized and sought-after accolade in the travel industry, making it particularly valuable. This recognition, according to the resort, reflects the passion and care that are central to all operations at Reethi Faru Resort.

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, stated, “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally signifies that the resort has made such a lasting impression on its visitors that many took the time to go online and share positive reviews about their experience. Tripadvisor hopes this recognition will continue to drive business to the resort in 2025 and beyond.”

Reethi Faru Resort is a bio-luxury island resort situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the resort provides luxurious accommodations, world-class dining options, and a diverse range of activities, all within a naturally pristine environment.