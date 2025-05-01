Eid by sea: Escape to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives this June

Is five days a long holiday? That depends on how you spend it! This June, the Eid al-Adha celebrations at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives will keep you immersed in seaside feasts, live music and a fusion of Arabic and Mediterranean flavors — so much so that it might feel like spending a whole month in paradise.

Whether or not you associate Eid with hookah-fueled evenings, the Shisha Lounge on Kula Beach will be your favorite hideaway throughout the stay. Expect laid-back nights under the stars, infused with the aroma of fruity smoke and endless, leisurely conversations.

‘Rhythms of the Desert’ at Kula will kick off the festivities on June 6 with traditional dancers working their magic to the beat of Maldivian drums as you work on your dinner. On June 7, the ‘Taste of the Med’ buffet will tempt with fresh, vibrant flavors of Italy, Greece and beyond, while ‘Set for Eid’, a decadent multi-course set menu blending traditional and modern takes on Eid classics, is a treat for purists.

June 8 will bring island flavors to life with the ‘Catch of the Day’ buffet at Kula, followed by movies under the stars on the beach for the perfect wind-down. On June 9, handcrafted cocktails and tropical golden-hour light will turn ‘Sundown Sips’ into an afternoon to remember. Later, Noche Latina will take over, offering spicy beats, bold flavors and endless reasons to hit the dance floor.

The night of June 10 promises a triple treat, as you pick one indulgence or drift between all three. ‘Flavors of Arabia’ wraps up the festivities with a lavish feast of Arabic delicacies; ‘Black Sea Bliss’ invites you to explore bold flavors from the Far East, featuring the likes of smoked fish and pickled delights; while ‘Pearls of the Gulf’, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, will be all about sizzling seafood, prepared the Arabic way.

Available throughout summer, the Stowaway – Long Stay package for stays of five nights or more comes with special perks and add-ons, including seaplane transfers, 20% off all restaurants, bars and spa, laundry once a week, resort activities and more. For more information about The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, please visit www.standardhuruvalhi.com.