Little escapism, Lots of fun: Eid Al-Fitr at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Maldives is always a good idea, and Eid is no exception. This year, travelers craving something to shake them out of their routine will find a delightful cocktail of Asian and Arabic entertainment, cultural discoveries and Eid-themed activities at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. From shisha lounges to belly dancing and movie nights, this year’s Eid program on 29 March – 3 April is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Sink into the spirit of Eid at Todis Beach, where the team will set up an alfresco Shisha Lounge on 29-30 March, serving fruity hookah and spiced Arabic coffee under the stars. Kula’s comfy, low-slung seating is perfect for the ‘Flavors of Arabia’ dinner on 29 March, featuring everyone’s favorites from the region. After dinner, answer the call of the dunes at Todis, with belly dancers putting on the hypnotic ‘Rhythms of the Desert’ show on the beach.

On 30 March, ‘Eid Beach Dinner’ at BBQ Shak will be as laid-back as only beachside dining can be. Have your fill of flame-grilled meats, net-fresh seafood and the salty ocean breeze. Alternatively, turn to a diet of silver screen classics and recent releases at Todis Bar Beach with movies on the beach.

Your time to shine will come on 31 March with a special Eid karaoke session at Beru Bar. After the curtain call, soothe your parched throat with Sundown Sips at Todis Beach, followed by a multi-course set feast blending traditional and modern takes on Eid classics, or the sultry ‘Noche Latina’ featuring spicy beats, bold flavors and highly danceable music. End the night with ‘Island Moves’ – a cultural show fusing Asian dance performances.

To see the full schedule and book your stay, please visit here.