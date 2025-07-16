Villa Park named Top Hotel Partner 2025 by Schauinsland Reisen

As one of the first countries to raise the alarm on climate change and call for global action, the Maldives has long been a pioneer in environmental stewardship. At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, this legacy is embraced with pride and purpose. The resort views its role as custodian of its fragile surroundings with the utmost seriousness, and its latest sustainability efforts reflect a strong and ongoing commitment to innovation, responsibility, and leadership in environmentally conscious hospitality.

Among its recent initiatives, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has become the first resort in the country to introduce a capsule-free coffee system across all guest villas. This pioneering technology replaces traditional single-use coffee pods with compostable coffee balls, free of aluminium and plastic, which break down naturally in garden soil within weeks. Though a seemingly small change, this shift significantly reduces non-biodegradable waste, while simultaneously enhancing the in-villa coffee experience with high-quality, guilt-free options.

This initiative is not merely about convenience; it exemplifies how luxury hospitality can integrate scalable, intelligent solutions that respect the natural world. In keeping with this philosophy, the resort has transitioned all takeaway packaging to 100% paper-based materials, effectively eliminating single-use plastics from its food and beverage operations and reinforcing a commitment to sustainability at every level.

According to General Manager Justin Swart, this move alone removes an estimated 25,000 capsules from the waste stream annually – a meaningful reduction that underscores the resort’s shift towards more circular and sustainable practices. “As the first resort in the Maldives to adopt this system, we’re not just serving better coffee – we’re setting a new standard for how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” he said.

Executive Housekeeper Ismail Moosa added, “Every small change we make — whether in the villas, the laundry, or the products we use — is a step toward protecting this beautiful island we call home. It’s not just about sustainability; it’s about leaving the Maldives just as pristine for future generations to experience and cherish.”

Sustainability at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is not seen as a final destination but rather a continual journey. With a variety of additional innovations in progress, the resort is always looking for new ways to reduce its environmental impact while enhancing the guest experience. From eliminating plastic and generating solar power to sourcing food locally, each measure forms part of a broader mission to redefine what responsible luxury means in the Maldives—both now and into the future.

A key element of this strategy is the resort’s solar photovoltaic system, which has already delivered measurable results. The 365 kW installation has thus far generated over 1.24 million kWh of renewable energy, prevented approximately 1,237 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and saved an estimated 335,451 litres of diesel. With a real-time offset of 1.65 litres of diesel per minute, the system substantially reduces the resort’s dependency on fossil fuels and furthers its vision of a carbon-conscious future.

Efforts to embed sustainability extend to the resort’s culinary operations. At Joos Café, guests can enjoy a dedicated plant-based menu designed to promote both personal wellbeing and environmental health. Weekly zero-waste buffet days have been introduced, offering thoughtfully curated meals that minimise excess through careful planning and creative use of ingredients. Meanwhile, the resort’s team members are served zero-waste lunches three times a week, fostering a workplace culture that values mindful consumption.

Further contributing to its environmental agenda, the resort has implemented an in-house water bottling facility, replacing plastic bottles with reusable glass alternatives. This move not only reduces plastic waste and streamlines logistics, but also enhances the overall guest experience without sacrificing quality or design.

A crucial component underpinning all these efforts is a refined approach to procurement. The resort prioritises locally sourced ingredients—such as reef fish, octopus, lobsters, kopifai leaves, and screwpine—supporting nearby fishing and farming communities while minimising the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. By strictly adhering to local fishing regulations, such as avoiding the purchase of lobsters under 0.8 feet, the resort also ensures the protection of marine ecosystems and promotes sustainable harvesting.

“Whether it’s reducing plastic, switching to solar, or completely rethinking something as simple as a cup of coffee, we are committed to doing the right thing,” said Justin Swart. “Our guests expect more, and so do we.”