Villa Park sets holiday line-up with sunset welcome, Santa visit and NYE gala

This festive season, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is inviting travellers to return to where the story of the “Original Maldives” began — a sanctuary of barefoot elegance, ocean tranquillity and heartfelt connection.

From 22 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, the island will celebrate its 30-year journey with the theme “A Season to Return” — a tribute to gratitude and renewal, where moments of wellbeing, community and culinary artistry come together.

The festive period at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is designed as a time to slow down, restore balance and reconnect with what truly matters. Each day begins with sunrise yoga or meditation by the ocean, followed by regenerative spa rituals at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, recognised at the Travel + Leisure Asia Awards 2025.

Programme highlights include the New Year’s Yoga Awakening on the Lagoon Platform, Gratitude Meditation sessions and Herbal Massage Oil Workshops. Each experience reflects Banyan Tree’s holistic approach to wellbeing, harmonising nature, mindfulness and rejuvenation as the new year unfolds.

A celebration of global flavours with local inspiration will be presented across the resort’s three restaurants and two bars.

Each evening will offer a distinctive dining journey that highlights a sense of place. At Saffron, the Thai Degustation Dinner will showcase refined interpretations of Thai cuisine, while at the award-winning Madi Hiyaa, an elegant Omakase and Sake Pairing menu will be served, with each course crafted to tell its own story of flavour and artistry.

At Sangu Garden, themed evenings such as Maldivian Oasis and Fisherman’s Night will pay homage to the island’s vibrant heritage. The Orthodox Night, curated in honour of the Russian New Year, will bring additional warmth to the season with a candlelit dinner under the stars, featuring ocean-fresh delicacies and live music.

The programme will also feature indulgent tasting experiences, including Japanese Lobster and Champagne dinners and Lagoon Wine and Chocolate tastings, curated to inspire curiosity and delight. Hosted at Madi Hiyaa, the overwater restaurant overlooking the Indian Ocean, these evenings will unfold against a backdrop of tranquil lagoon vistas — a celebration of togetherness and the timeless beauty of the Maldives.

Guests interested in culinary creativity will be able to participate in a series of interactive classes. The Saffron Signature Cooking Class, Maldivian Curry Class and Island Barman Japanese Cocktail Workshop will offer opportunities to learn new skills under the guidance of the resort’s culinary team, combining technique with the simple joy of creation.

As the sun sets, the island will transform into a setting for connection and celebration. The festive line-up includes Christmas Eve Sunset Cocktails, a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with a Masquerade theme and a beachside countdown, complemented by traditional Bodu Beru performances under the stars. Each moment is designed to reflect Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s legacy of hospitality, nurturing a sense of connection, wellbeing and belonging.

In line with the brand ethos “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People”, the festive season will also be anchored in purpose. Guests will have the opportunity to join meaningful activities led by the resort’s pioneering Marine Lab — the first of its kind in the Maldives. Initiatives such as Christmas Coral Micro-Fragmentation Planting, “Save the Reef” snorkelling experiences, local reef clean-ups and educational marine talks will support the island’s long-standing conservation mission and encourage deeper engagement with the ocean environment.

With the theme “A Season to Return”, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s festive programme reflects the spirit of the resort’s 30-year journey — a tribute to the people, culture and heritage that have helped define the Original Maldives for generations.

Travellers choosing to return to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru for the 2025 festive season will enjoy exclusive benefits, including savings on villa stays for bookings of five nights or more, along with a range of additional privileges designed to inspire joy, balance and renewal.

As the year draws to a close, A Season to Return offers moments of gratitude and gentle anticipation for new beginnings — a celebration of love, romance and the enduring appeal of returning to where it all began.