Villa Park sets holiday line-up with sunset welcome, Santa visit and NYE gala
Villa Park has announced its Festive 2025–2026 programme, running from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026. The schedule moves from lagoon-side mornings to music-led evenings on the beach, beginning with a sunset welcome and continuing with beach barbecues, creative workshops, Christmas Eve dinner, Santa’s visit on 25 December, and a New Year’s Eve gala with a midnight countdown. The season concludes with programmes on New Year’s Day and Orthodox Christmas.
Daytime activities include chef demonstrations, shoreline art sessions, and live music. Evenings feature romantic tables, treetop dining for two, and simple set-ups that highlight the island setting. The programme is designed for couples, friends, and families to join as they wish.
Family programming centres on Park Players, presented as the Maldives’ largest kids’ club, with letters to Santa, gingerbread crafts, ocean-themed art, movement classes, story time, and film nights. Group sizes are kept small to ensure attentive supervision.
Villa Park’s family offering has been recognised beyond the festive season, with the resort named among the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, a reader-voted accolade reflecting guest feedback on space, programming, and flexible pacing.
Throughout the calendar, private experiences sit alongside larger celebrations, including candlelit beach dining, treetop tastings, floating breakfasts, and open-air cinema for two. Guests can set their own rhythm, whether opting for lively beach gatherings or quiet evenings under lanterns and palms, from sunrise through to the New Year countdown and beyond.
Mindful festive escape: Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa focuses on connection and renewal
This festive season, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will welcome guests to a celebration of warmth, wonder and mindful connection. From 19 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the resort will transform into a serene island sanctuary where nature, gastronomy and meaningful experiences come together in harmony.
Situated in one of the most untouched atolls of the Maldives, Huvadhu Atoll, Hadahaa embodies a refined simplicity that showcases the beauty of the natural world. Throughout the festive period, guests are invited to slow down, reconnect and rediscover the joy of being fully present, surrounded by turquoise waters, lush island greenery and Maldivian hospitality.
“The festive season at Hadahaa is more than a celebration — it’s a homecoming,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “It’s a time to reflect, to celebrate togetherness and to embrace the island’s timeless rhythm where nature and joy coexist effortlessly.”
Highlights of the Festive Season:
- Holiday splendour and timeless traditions – From the twinkling lights of the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to the New Year’s Eve Countdown by the Beach, each event is shaped by the understated elegance that defines Park Hyatt. Familiar festive traditions are reinterpreted with authentic island touches, creating celebrations that feel both comforting and renewed.
- Beneath the holiday surface – Adventure enthusiasts will be able to join Festive Snorkelling and Diving excursions, Turtle Quests and an Exclusive Christmas Night Dive. Each marine experience offers a deeper connection to the ocean’s vibrant ecosystem, enhanced by the festive spirit of exploration.
- Season of renewal – Guests can restore body and mind with holistic spa journeys at The Vidhun Spa, featuring Ayurveda-inspired treatments, island botanicals and festive rituals designed to support inner balance. The resort will also host Dr Jyoti Kodwani, founder of The Sacred Chakras, for a month-long Festive Wellness Residency offering transformative healing therapies.
- Festive flavours and family moments – From Barefoot BBQs by the Bay to elevated treehouse dining beneath the stars, dining experiences are designed to become lasting memories. Younger guests can take part in creative workshops, treasure hunts and Santa’s seaside arrival, ensuring special moments for families and guests of all ages.
This year, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa’s festive programme captures the essence of renewal and joy, celebrating life’s simplest pleasures with a blend of sophistication and soul.
Celebrating 30 years: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru launches festive ‘Season to Return’
This festive season, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is inviting travellers to return to where the story of the “Original Maldives” began — a sanctuary of barefoot elegance, ocean tranquillity and heartfelt connection.
From 22 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, the island will celebrate its 30-year journey with the theme “A Season to Return” — a tribute to gratitude and renewal, where moments of wellbeing, community and culinary artistry come together.
The festive period at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is designed as a time to slow down, restore balance and reconnect with what truly matters. Each day begins with sunrise yoga or meditation by the ocean, followed by regenerative spa rituals at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa, recognised at the Travel + Leisure Asia Awards 2025.
Programme highlights include the New Year’s Yoga Awakening on the Lagoon Platform, Gratitude Meditation sessions and Herbal Massage Oil Workshops. Each experience reflects Banyan Tree’s holistic approach to wellbeing, harmonising nature, mindfulness and rejuvenation as the new year unfolds.
A celebration of global flavours with local inspiration will be presented across the resort’s three restaurants and two bars.
Each evening will offer a distinctive dining journey that highlights a sense of place. At Saffron, the Thai Degustation Dinner will showcase refined interpretations of Thai cuisine, while at the award-winning Madi Hiyaa, an elegant Omakase and Sake Pairing menu will be served, with each course crafted to tell its own story of flavour and artistry.
At Sangu Garden, themed evenings such as Maldivian Oasis and Fisherman’s Night will pay homage to the island’s vibrant heritage. The Orthodox Night, curated in honour of the Russian New Year, will bring additional warmth to the season with a candlelit dinner under the stars, featuring ocean-fresh delicacies and live music.
The programme will also feature indulgent tasting experiences, including Japanese Lobster and Champagne dinners and Lagoon Wine and Chocolate tastings, curated to inspire curiosity and delight. Hosted at Madi Hiyaa, the overwater restaurant overlooking the Indian Ocean, these evenings will unfold against a backdrop of tranquil lagoon vistas — a celebration of togetherness and the timeless beauty of the Maldives.
Guests interested in culinary creativity will be able to participate in a series of interactive classes. The Saffron Signature Cooking Class, Maldivian Curry Class and Island Barman Japanese Cocktail Workshop will offer opportunities to learn new skills under the guidance of the resort’s culinary team, combining technique with the simple joy of creation.
As the sun sets, the island will transform into a setting for connection and celebration. The festive line-up includes Christmas Eve Sunset Cocktails, a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with a Masquerade theme and a beachside countdown, complemented by traditional Bodu Beru performances under the stars. Each moment is designed to reflect Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s legacy of hospitality, nurturing a sense of connection, wellbeing and belonging.
In line with the brand ethos “Embracing the Environment, Empowering People”, the festive season will also be anchored in purpose. Guests will have the opportunity to join meaningful activities led by the resort’s pioneering Marine Lab — the first of its kind in the Maldives. Initiatives such as Christmas Coral Micro-Fragmentation Planting, “Save the Reef” snorkelling experiences, local reef clean-ups and educational marine talks will support the island’s long-standing conservation mission and encourage deeper engagement with the ocean environment.
With the theme “A Season to Return”, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s festive programme reflects the spirit of the resort’s 30-year journey — a tribute to the people, culture and heritage that have helped define the Original Maldives for generations.
Travellers choosing to return to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru for the 2025 festive season will enjoy exclusive benefits, including savings on villa stays for bookings of five nights or more, along with a range of additional privileges designed to inspire joy, balance and renewal.
As the year draws to a close, A Season to Return offers moments of gratitude and gentle anticipation for new beginnings — a celebration of love, romance and the enduring appeal of returning to where it all began.
Spooky glamour takes over Lazuli Beach Club at SO/ Maldives
SO/ Maldives presents a bold fusion of avant-garde style and barefoot luxury, creating a distinctive island experience where fashion, art, and contemporary design converge. The resort embodies creativity and sophistication across its vibrant villas, dining venues, and beach clubs, inviting guests to embrace the high-energy spirit of “Style, Bold, and Playful.”
This Halloween, the resort will transform into an island of eerie elegance and playful mischief, offering guests an unconventional celebration on the shores of Lazuli Beach Club. On Friday, 31 October 2025, the day’s festivities will include activities for all ages, from imaginative workshops to moonlit gatherings by the sea.
The celebrations will begin with interactive family experiences at The Nest, including Mask Making, Tie-Dye Halloween T-Shirt Painting, and Scary Cookie Making. Children can also enjoy DIY Costume Creation, Face Painting, and a Trick-or-Treat Parade along Lazuli Beach Club. The daytime programme is designed to inspire creativity and fun for both young guests and adults.
As evening approaches, the atmosphere will take on a more mysterious tone. The Witches & Waves Dinner will be served beachside from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, offering a four-course set menu accompanied by a themed welcome cocktail and a captivating ambience under the stars.
From 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, guests can enjoy Spooky Special Cocktails at Lazuli Beach Club Bar with 50% off themed drinks, followed by the Spooky Halloween Party featuring DJ performances, glow body paint, and “witchy shoulder spells”—a five-minute charm that may win participants 50% off. The evening will culminate in the Glow Foam Party at 8:30 PM, combining music, lights, and foam against the backdrop of the moonlit sea.
“This isn’t your average haunted house; it’s a beachfront bash with a twist of glamour and a splash of mischief,” said Olivier Moies-Delval, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “We’re reimagining Halloween in true SO/ style—bold, beautiful, and beyond expectations.”
