Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives celebrates one year of family-focused hospitality

Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in the heart of the picturesque North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a unique, family-focused resort, is celebrating its first anniversary on 13 November 2025. Over the past year, it has become a vibrant destination for families seeking adventure, connection, and unforgettable experiences in a captivating underwater-themed paradise.

The resort features 145 spacious beachfront and overwater villas with open-air baths, Jacuzzis, or private pools, including the signature Mirage category rooms with bunk beds, designed perfectly for families of all sizes. The resort boasts a vibrant water park with slides and splash zones, as well as the Maldives’ first lazy river. Young travellers can explore the Candy Spa, multiple play areas including a pirate-themed playground and the Madame Stingray play area, a dedicated Kids’ Club, and an E-Zone for teenagers. Adults can relax and rejuvenate at SPA Cenvaree, while the whole family enjoys engaging activities and a wide range of culinary experiences across six venues. What makes the resort truly special is that every corner and every activity is designed with families and young travellers in mind, enhancing their Maldives experience.

“Marking our first year is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a truly one-of-a-kind concept in the Maldives, an immersive resort designed for families to connect, explore, and create lasting memories together. From our expansive lagoon and water-based adventures to experiences that engage every generation, each element has been thoughtfully crafted to bring families closer while celebrating the beauty of the destination. Over the past year, we have seen how this concept has resonated with travellers from around the world. Being recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by Little Steps Asia is a proud moment for us and a reflection of our team’s dedication to delivering memorable experiences for every guest.”

As Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives celebrates this milestone, the resort looks forward to another year of creating joyful memories, meaningful family moments, and immersive experiences in the heart of the Maldives. With each new activity, thoughtful service, and unique discovery, the resort continues to set the standard for family-focused travel, ensuring that every visit leaves guests with stories to cherish for a lifetime.