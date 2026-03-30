Awards
Villa Park recognised with CHECK24 Top Hotel Award
Villa Park has been recognised with the CHECK24 Top Hotel Award 2026, awarded based on outstanding guest reviews submitted on the CHECK24 platform. The award reflects strong guest satisfaction and reinforces Villa Park’s growing visibility in the German-speaking travel market.
As part of the recognition, Villa Park will be featured with the official Top Hotel Award seal on CHECK24’s travel portal, supporting traveller confidence and strengthening the resort’s positioning across the DACH region. CHECK24 is one of Germany’s best-known travel comparison platforms, and the award is positioned to provide additional exposure through their hotel and package holiday listings.
Villa Park is widely known as a vibrant tropical escape for families, combining lush island greenery and bright lagoon views with a strong mix of experiences. From year-round whale shark encounters in the South Ari region to signature moments like treetop dining at ZERO, the resort offers a wide variety of ways to spend the day. Its broad range of family-friendly accommodation also makes it a natural choice for couples, groups, and multigenerational travel.
The CHECK24 Top Hotel Award adds to Villa Park’s recent momentum in the market, alongside continued recognition across tour operator channels and positive performance on leading review platforms used by German-speaking travellers.
Awards
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa receives global wellness award
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been awarded the Best Traditional Healing Spa 2026 title at the Luxuri Awards, recognising its consistent approach to wellness rooted in time-honoured practices and thoughtful guest care.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Mandara Spa has built a reputation for offering restorative experiences that draw on traditional Balinese healing techniques. The recognition reflects the team’s continued focus on creating a calm, unhurried environment where each treatment is delivered with care, precision, and attention to detail.
A secluded retreat within the island’s natural landscape in Meemu Atoll, the spa introduces a subtle touch of Bali through its open, calming design. Comprising four double treatment villas and a dedicated manicure and pedicure area, the space is designed to encourage guests to fully disconnect and unwind. The spa experience is shaped by a blend of signature Mandara Spa therapies and ELEMIS treatments, a British luxury skincare brand known for combining advanced scientific formulations with naturally derived ingredients.
This recognition at the Luxuri Awards 2026 highlights Mandara Spa’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful wellness experiences, while reinforcing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader focus on thoughtful, experience-led hospitality across its Maldives portfolio.
For those looking to experience this award-winning wellness offering, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is currently extending a seasonal offer with added travel benefits. Guests can enjoy complimentary round-trip domestic flight transfers on stays of seven nights or more, and complimentary one-way transfers for shorter stays. The offer is available for bookings made until 31 October 2026, with stay dates valid from 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2027.
Awards
COLOURS OF OBLU marks triple win in global guest-driven awards
COLOURS OF OBLU celebrates a triple distinction as OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi have been honoured with the HolidayCheck Award 2026, recognising the resorts among the world’s best-rated accommodations based entirely on verified guest reviews, while OBLU SELECT Lobigili has been awarded the DERTOUR Red Star Quality Award 2025.
The recognition places Lobigili among the top 150 most popular hotels worldwide within the DERTOUR Group portfolio. DERTOUR, one of Germany’s leading tour operators, bases this award on direct guest feedback and booking performance, highlighting exceptional holiday quality and guest satisfaction.
The HolidayCheck Awards are among the most recognised accolades in the travel industry, honouring hotels and resorts worldwide that consistently receive outstanding guest feedback. Organised by HolidayCheck, one of the leading travel review platforms in Europe, properties recognised through the awards stand out for delivering exceptional holiday experiences, high service standards, and memorable stays for guests across global destinations.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, renowned for its thriving house reef and immersive diving experiences, achieved an impressive guest rating of 5.6 out of 6, reaffirming its status as one of the Maldives’ most loved island escapes. Guests praise its barefoot charm, warm hospitality, and easy access to vibrant marine life, while the resort’s ongoing coral restoration initiatives further enhance its commitment to preserving the rich underwater ecosystem, making it a favourite among nature lovers and underwater enthusiasts.
“We are honoured that OBLU NATURE Helengeli has been recognised with the HolidayCheck Award 2026. Known for its thriving house reef and authentic island charm, the resort offers guests a truly immersive Maldivian experience. This recognition from travellers is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unforgettable natural beauty that makes the island so special,” said Alain Trefois, General Manager, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO.
Meanwhile, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, achieved a strong guest rating of 5.4 out of 6, reflecting its growing appeal among families, couples, and groups. With its lively atmosphere, diverse dining, and value-driven offerings, the resort continues to attract travellers seeking fun, relaxation, and effortless island escapes.
In contrast, OBLU SELECT Lobigili offers a more refined, adults-only escape, designed for couples seeking privacy, romance, and elevated experiences, featuring the iconic ONLY BLU under ocean restaurant, further complementing the diverse appeal of the COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio.
“Receiving the Award is a proud moment for our team at Ailafushi. Alongside this, the recognition of Lobigili highlights our strong partnerships with German tour operators and our ability to consistently deliver experiences that appeals for this key market segment. Our goal has always been to create a vibrant and welcoming island escape where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy the Maldives in a fun and effortless way. This recognition, based on genuine guest feedback, means a great deal to us and reflects the passion our team brings to every guest experience,” added David Alan Burley, General Manager, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili.
Complementing these achievements, this recognition further underscores Atmosphere Core’s strong partnerships with German stakeholders and its ability to consistently deliver experiences that resonate with this discerning market. Together, these accolades reflect the dedication of the exceptional teams across the portfolio, whose commitment to genuine hospitality and attention to detail continues to elevate guest experiences.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort earns 2025 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised with the 2025 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for exceptional service, facilities, and guest experiences.
This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the highest-rated hotels globally, based on verified guest reviews collected by British Airways Holidays in collaboration with Feefo, the world’s leading platform for authentic buyer feedback.
Guests evaluated their stays across key aspects including location, service quality, cleanliness, and sleep comfort, resulting in an overall score out of five. Reethi Faru Resort achieved an outstanding rating of 4.9/5.
Mark Hall, Head of Product and Sourcing at British Airways Holidays, said: “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on this outstanding achievement. Delivering such consistent excellence truly reflects the dedication and care your team puts into every stay and every customer. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting customer experience at the heart of everything we do, reflected in our Customer Excellence Awards. Reethi Faru Resort is a shining example of that. We’re proud to work with you and celebrate this success.”
For Reethi Faru Resort, the award underscores a philosophy centred on delivering not just stays, but memorable island experiences where thoughtful service meets unspoiled natural beauty.
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