Villa Park recognised with CHECK24 Top Hotel Award

COLOURS OF OBLU celebrates a triple distinction as OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi have been honoured with the HolidayCheck Award 2026, recognising the resorts among the world’s best-rated accommodations based entirely on verified guest reviews, while OBLU SELECT Lobigili has been awarded the DERTOUR Red Star Quality Award 2025.

The recognition places Lobigili among the top 150 most popular hotels worldwide within the DERTOUR Group portfolio. DERTOUR, one of Germany’s leading tour operators, bases this award on direct guest feedback and booking performance, highlighting exceptional holiday quality and guest satisfaction.

The HolidayCheck Awards are among the most recognised accolades in the travel industry, honouring hotels and resorts worldwide that consistently receive outstanding guest feedback. Organised by HolidayCheck, one of the leading travel review platforms in Europe, properties recognised through the awards stand out for delivering exceptional holiday experiences, high service standards, and memorable stays for guests across global destinations.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, renowned for its thriving house reef and immersive diving experiences, achieved an impressive guest rating of 5.6 out of 6, reaffirming its status as one of the Maldives’ most loved island escapes. Guests praise its barefoot charm, warm hospitality, and easy access to vibrant marine life, while the resort’s ongoing coral restoration initiatives further enhance its commitment to preserving the rich underwater ecosystem, making it a favourite among nature lovers and underwater enthusiasts.

“We are honoured that OBLU NATURE Helengeli has been recognised with the HolidayCheck Award 2026. Known for its thriving house reef and authentic island charm, the resort offers guests a truly immersive Maldivian experience. This recognition from travellers is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unforgettable natural beauty that makes the island so special,” said Alain Trefois, General Manager, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO.

Meanwhile, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, achieved a strong guest rating of 5.4 out of 6, reflecting its growing appeal among families, couples, and groups. With its lively atmosphere, diverse dining, and value-driven offerings, the resort continues to attract travellers seeking fun, relaxation, and effortless island escapes.

In contrast, OBLU SELECT Lobigili offers a more refined, adults-only escape, designed for couples seeking privacy, romance, and elevated experiences, featuring the iconic ONLY BLU under ocean restaurant, further complementing the diverse appeal of the COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio.

“Receiving the Award is a proud moment for our team at Ailafushi. Alongside this, the recognition of Lobigili highlights our strong partnerships with German tour operators and our ability to consistently deliver experiences that appeals for this key market segment. Our goal has always been to create a vibrant and welcoming island escape where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy the Maldives in a fun and effortless way. This recognition, based on genuine guest feedback, means a great deal to us and reflects the passion our team brings to every guest experience,” added David Alan Burley, General Manager, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili.

Complementing these achievements, this recognition further underscores Atmosphere Core’s strong partnerships with German stakeholders and its ability to consistently deliver experiences that resonate with this discerning market. Together, these accolades reflect the dedication of the exceptional teams across the portfolio, whose commitment to genuine hospitality and attention to detail continues to elevate guest experiences.