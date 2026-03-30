Anantara Veli Maldives continues Michelin guest chef series with female lineup

Ventive Hospitality Limited continues with the fourth edition of its Michelin Star Guest Chef Series at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, featuring exclusive dining experiences from world-class chef residencies. This year’s edition features an all-female lineup of Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs from across the globe, reflecting the company’s continued focus on delivering differentiated, experience-led offerings while championing greater diversity in global cuisine and gastronomy.

The Michelin Star Guest Chef Series is a proprietary platform developed by Ventive to drive premium guest engagement, strengthen brand equity, and enhance culinary capabilities across its hospitality portfolio. Through this initiative, the company integrates global culinary expertise into its operations while creating high-value, experience-driven propositions for its guests.

At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, the series is being delivered through curated formats including exclusive tasting menus, collaborative dining experiences, and interactive engagements. These are designed to deepen guest interaction, increase on-property spend, and reinforce the positioning of Ventive’s assets as destinations for experiential luxury.

The participating chefs represent a cross-section of leading culinary markets across Europe and Asia, bringing diverse perspectives shaped by innovation, technique, and cultural storytelling. The all-female lineup further underscores a progressive shift within the global culinary landscape and aligns with Ventive’s commitment to enabling broader representation within the industry.

Residencies Already Completed

Chef Caterina Ceraudo kicked off the series in January, bringing her Calabrian-rooted cuisine that reflects the landscapes and traditions of Southern Italy through a contemporary lens. Known for her thoughtful approach to ingredients and refined techniques, her dishes honoured the connection between land, heritage, and modern Italian creativity.

Chef Gabriela Chamorro brought the vibrant spirit of Dubai’s cosmopolitan dining scene to the island last February. Her residency showcased bold flavours and contemporary flair, with standout dishes such as a Buñuelo with tuna tartare, guava jam, and black garlic aioli, balancing sweetness, richness, and bright coastal notes in a single elegant creation.

Upcoming Residencies

Chef Kelly Rangama, a Michelin-starred chef and winner of Top Chef France, is known for weaving her Creole heritage into refined French cuisine. Her signature Rougail Saucisse elevates the beloved Réunion Island classic of smoky sausage, tomato, and aromatic spices with contemporary finesse.

Chef Emily Roux, of the legendary Roux family, brings elegant and inventive French-inspired cuisine to the series. Having earned her Michelin star through her restaurant Caractère in London, Chef Emily holds a proud place within one of Britain’s most iconic culinary dynasties. Her seared John Dory with beurre blanc and seasonal vegetables showcases her refined technique and mastery of balanced, expressive flavours.

Chef Nao Motohashi of Restaurant JULIA brings the precision and quiet elegance of Japanese cuisine to the series. Known for her refined approach to seasonal ingredients and meticulous technique, Chef Nao creates dishes that balance purity, harmony, and visual artistry. Her cooking reflects the philosophy of Japanese gastronomy, where flavour, texture, and presentation come together in thoughtful simplicity —offering guests a dining experience that is both delicate and deeply expressive.

Rising Chefs

Expanding the chef list beyond its usual Michelin-starred lineup, visiting chefs for the rest of the year include Chef Iris Jordan Martin of Restaurant Ansils in Aragón, Spain, winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award; Chef Ash Valenzuela-Heeger of Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham, UK; and Chef Niyati Rao of Ekaa in Bombay, India.

“As a hospitality platform, our focus is on building assets that stand out through differentiated experiences. Culinary plays a central role in that strategy. The Guest Chef Series enables us to bring together global talent, local context, and immersive formats to create experiences that go beyond traditional dining. The all-female lineup this year is both timely and important, reflecting the changing dynamics of the global culinary industry while reinforcing our commitment to inclusive growth,” said Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, Ventive Hospitality Limited.

“We’re excited to have an all-female lineup this year. The culinary scene is a male-dominated industry, but there are many female chefs out there whom we believe deserve the same recognition and our team of chefs would benefit tremendously from this experience,” said Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort.

“Each residency features collaborative dinners with our chefs, cooking classes and a long table dinner, hosted by a member of our family, allowing guests to engage not only with delicious food but with the stories and inspirations behind it.”