Villa Park invites travellers to enjoy up to 20% off Maldivian escapes

Villa Park invites travellers to experience the warmth and wonder of the Maldives this winter with its Winter Escape Offer, giving guests up to 20% off stays. Set in the South Ari Atoll, one of the country’s largest natural islands, Villa Park blends adventure, relaxation, and genuine Maldivian hospitality across a lush landscape surrounded by turquoise lagoons.

Guests can choose from family beach villas, beach pool villas, and water villas, each designed to capture the island’s light and tranquillity. The highlight of the resort’s collection is the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool House, the largest residence on the island, featuring a private pool, ocean views, and direct beach access. It is the ideal choice for families or friends seeking space, privacy, and comfort.

Recognised as one of the Best Family Resorts in the Maldives by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025, Villa Park is home to the Park Players Kids Club, the largest in the Maldives. The club offers creative workshops, outdoor adventures, and engaging activities that inspire imagination and connection for children of all ages.

Days at Villa Park are filled with discovery, from whale shark excursions in the nearby marine reserve to treetop dining at ZERO, the island’s garden-to-fork restaurant where ingredients are grown on site. The Araamu Spa offers a peaceful sanctuary inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices, while sunset cruises and beachside cocktails add to the rhythm of island life.

Sustainability is at the heart of Villa Park’s philosophy. The Green Key-certified resort produces solar energy to power island operations and runs a hydroponic garden that supplies fresh produce to its kitchens. It also operates an in-house glass-bottle facility to eliminate single-use plastics and has implemented comprehensive recycling and waste management systems. These efforts ensure that each stay supports a healthier, more sustainable Maldives.

Guests who book directly at villaresorts.com enjoy exclusive benefits, flexible booking terms, and the best available rates.