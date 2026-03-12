Villa Resorts announces Eid getaway offer with up to 30% discount

This Eid, Villa Resorts invites travellers to celebrate in the Maldives with an island break that feels warm, easy, and genuinely festive. With our Eid Offer, enjoy up to 30% off when you book direct at Villa Nautica, Villa Park, or Royal Island, and choose the kind of Eid escape that suits the way you want to spend the season.

At Villa Nautica, Eid feels effortless. Close to Malé and set over bright lagoon blues, it is ideal for a quick reset with family or friends, with the added joy of seasonal moments and celebrations that bring everyone together as the sun goes down.

For a bigger, more spacious holiday, Villa Park is made for families who want the full tropical-island feeling. Think lush greenery, wide beaches, and days that move easily between pool time, lagoon swims, and activities that keep every generation busy in the best way.

In Baa Atoll, Royal Island offers a quieter kind of Eid, with boutique island charm and a slower pace that helps you switch off properly. It is the perfect choice for travellers who want calm mornings, unhurried afternoons, and a celebration that feels more restorative than rushed.

The Eid Offer is valid for stays from 16 March 2026 to 12 April 2026, for new bookings confirmed from 01 March 2026, with savings of up to 30% available on Pool Villas, Water Villas, and Residences.

Book direct through the Villa Resorts website and let Eid unfold at island pace.