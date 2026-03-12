News
Villa Resorts announces Eid getaway offer with up to 30% discount
This Eid, Villa Resorts invites travellers to celebrate in the Maldives with an island break that feels warm, easy, and genuinely festive. With our Eid Offer, enjoy up to 30% off when you book direct at Villa Nautica, Villa Park, or Royal Island, and choose the kind of Eid escape that suits the way you want to spend the season.
At Villa Nautica, Eid feels effortless. Close to Malé and set over bright lagoon blues, it is ideal for a quick reset with family or friends, with the added joy of seasonal moments and celebrations that bring everyone together as the sun goes down.
For a bigger, more spacious holiday, Villa Park is made for families who want the full tropical-island feeling. Think lush greenery, wide beaches, and days that move easily between pool time, lagoon swims, and activities that keep every generation busy in the best way.
In Baa Atoll, Royal Island offers a quieter kind of Eid, with boutique island charm and a slower pace that helps you switch off properly. It is the perfect choice for travellers who want calm mornings, unhurried afternoons, and a celebration that feels more restorative than rushed.
The Eid Offer is valid for stays from 16 March 2026 to 12 April 2026, for new bookings confirmed from 01 March 2026, with savings of up to 30% available on Pool Villas, Water Villas, and Residences.
Book direct through the Villa Resorts website and let Eid unfold at island pace.
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa announces Easter art collaboration with Shimha Shakeeb
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has announced a special Easter collaboration with one of the most celebrated Maldivian watercolor artists, Shimha Shakeeb, taking place from 4 to 7 April. The exclusive residency will introduce guests to the rich cultural narratives of the Maldives through art, creativity, and immersive experiences.
Shimha Shakeeb is known for her beautiful watercolor paintings that capture the landscapes, architecture, and traditions of the Maldives. She has exhibited her work at Dubai Expo 2020, Crossroads Maldives, and the National Art Gallery in Malé, and has worked with well-known institutions and resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.
During the Easter residency, guests can join live painting sessions, interactive workshops, and kids’ art classes. For those looking for a more personal experience, private art sessions will also be available, allowing guests to work closely with Shimha to create their own unique pieces under her guidance. These activities let visitors of all ages explore their creativity and connect with Maldivian heritage in a hands-on way.
This collaboration reflects Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa’s commitment to creating immersive art experiences that inspire guests while promoting sustainable and mindful practices. Through workshops, live demonstrations, and private sessions, visitors are encouraged to explore their creativity in harmony with the island’s natural surroundings. Set against the stunning Indian Ocean, the Easter art residency offers a meaningful and inspiring holiday where guests can connect with both art and nature, celebrate creativity, and take-home memories and skills that extend beyond their stay.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
Easter at Meyyafushi Maldives blends family fun, dining and island experiences
This Easter, Meyyafushi Maldives takes guests on a journey filled with sunshine, togetherness and memorable moments. With a fun-filled Easter Programme, from easter egg painting to bowling tournaments, Meyyafushi encourages families and couples to connect within and beyond.
At the heart of Meyyafushi’s appeal is its collection of distinctive experiences designed to elevate the Maldives experience. Guests can enjoy one of the resort’s most iconic attractions – the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, where sport meets spectacular ocean views. Culinary enthusiasts can discover unforgettable dining moments across the island’s diverse restaurants, including the spectacular Bubble underwater restaurant. For those seeking relaxation, Meyyafushi’s wellness and recreation facilities provide endless ways to unwind and reconnect. From its serene overwater Veyoge Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre to tennis, watersports and diving adventures, every element of the resort is designed to inspire discovery and wellbeing.
Families travelling during Easter can also enjoy a special programme thoughtfully curated for younger guests and families alike. Creative workshops such as bunny mask making and Easter egg painting, island games including Kids Olympics and scavenger hunts, and special celebratory moments like Easter happy hour and a festive Easter dinner bring a playful spirit to the island throughout the holiday period.
Beyond the festivities, Meyyafushi’s spacious villas, calm lagoons and warm Maldivian hospitality make it an ideal destination for families looking to slow down, reconnect and experience the magic of the Maldives together. Every experience at Meyyafushi is designed to create memorable moments that last long after the holiday ends.
For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
Amilla Maldives presents ‘Eid in Harmony’ island celebration
Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to mark Eid al-Fitr with a series of island celebrations under the theme Eid in Harmony, bringing together cultural experiences, family activities and festive dining.
Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is widely celebrated across the Maldives as a time of gathering and shared moments. At Amilla Maldives, the occasion will be observed through a programme of relaxed events designed to reflect the atmosphere of island life and community.
During the celebrations, guests will be able to take part in cultural performances, family-friendly activities and island gatherings highlighting Maldivian traditions. These will include performances of Bodu Beru, interactive island games and creative workshops that offer visitors insight into local culture.
The resort will also present a range of culinary experiences for the occasion. Chefs will prepare festive dishes inspired by both regional and Maldivian flavours, with dining experiences ranging from relaxed daytime offerings by the beach to evening dinners served under the stars.
Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the celebrations are designed to offer guests an opportunity to experience the traditions and atmosphere of Eid in a natural island setting.
Guests interested in the full programme of celebrations can access the resort’s Eid 2026 brochure online.
