Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives ranked among DestinAsian’s Top 10 Maldives resorts

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury, has been awarded ‘Best Honeymoon Resort’ at the 2026 UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards. In a glittering ceremony at London’s Dorchester Hotel on 5th February 2026, Gili Lankanfushi collected the coveted award, a recognition of its outstanding honeymoon offering.

Each year, the United Kingdom Weddings & Honeymoons Awards (UKWHA) brings together the very best of the weddings and honeymoons industry for Europe’s largest and most anticipated awards event. Hosted at the iconic Dorchester Hotel, the 2026 edition of the black-tie gala welcomed a vibrant audience of leading wedding professionals, industry innovators, award nominees and engaged couples for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and excellence.

Commenting on the win, Gili Lankanfushi General Manager Rodrigo Buanafina said: “We were thrilled to receive the ‘Best Honeymoon Resort’ Award at the 2026 UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards. We are incredibly proud of our honeymoon offering here at Gili and it is wonderful to gain this recognition from the industry’s most prestigious bridal awards. From supper under the stars to traditional Dhoni boat rides, our island paradise promises a true castaway honeymoon experience that will have couples falling in love all over again.”

Gili Lankanfushi recently unveiled a spoiling array of honeymoon packages and offerings, which include:

Romantic Retreats at Meera Spa

Couples will feel the weight of the world float away as they enter Gili Lankanfushi’s tranquil overwater Meera Spa. The ‘couples’ journeys’, which are all complimented with a bubble bath therapy session for two overlooking the lagoon, include:

Gili Honeymoon BlissGuests will start their romantic journey together with a foot ritual to relax the feet before being pampered from head to toe with a full body Aromatherapy couples massage. A mini facial and scalp massage will revive guests from their tranquil state as an aromatic bath awaits, with Champagne and spa refreshments on ice. From $499++ per couple.

Wonders of Gili

Designed to awaken and lift all five senses, this treatment sees couples enjoy a blissful massage by candlelight as they enjoy stunning views of the Indian Ocean. This is followed with an ‘ocean therapy’ incorporating a Seaweed Body Buff & Detox Seaweed Mud Wrap to deeply clean and revitalise the skin and a gentle scalp massage. The journey completes with a candlelit desert rose Aroma Bath for two accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, chocolates and fresh fruit.

From $699++ per couple.

Traditional Dhoni à Deux

The perfect pick for those who like their romance served with a side of local culture, the Dhoni à Deux experience sees couples set sail on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat at sunset. Guided by a private skipper, guests will float around the island’s turquoise lagoon enjoying champagne and canapés before returning to the jetty for supper. The most indulgent aperitif on-island and an incredible photo opportunity!

From $180++ per person.

Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise

Sealife lovers will delight in this bucket-list opportunity to spot dolphins, eat canapés and enjoy a drink or two as they enjoy this two-hour sunset experience. Departing at dusk to coincide with the migration of the dolphins from the atoll to catch their supper in the deep sea, couples will create memories to last a lifetime aboard this very special cruise.

From $115++ per person.

Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar

The ultimate follow-up to a sunset cruise, lovebirds can opt for a private dinner in Gili Lankanfushi’s intimate wine cellar. As Gili Lankanfushi Maldives boasts 3 sommeliers available at all times, couples can enjoy daytime tastings in the cellar or at a chosen location on the island. With a delectable gourmet menu that changes on a monthly basis, guests can expect four sumptuous courses paired with the finest wines from around the world.

From $230++ per person dinner only/$290++ per person with wine pairing.

Supper Under the Stars

Gili Lankanfushi’s supper under the stars experience is a wonderfully romantic and completely private dining offering. Here, guests will enjoy a fine dining meal with champagne and wine pairings as they soak up the magical sunset and crystal-clear Maldivian constellations. Whether couples prefer a champagne toast on a lantern-lit private beach or an exotic feast served amid lush palms and birdsong, the experience is completely tailored to their tastes and preferences. For the ultimate surprise, the team can even whisk lovers away to a mystery location where they will enjoy the chef’s culinary creations in a dreamy setting.

From $275++ per person.

Slumber Beneath the Stars

For a truly romantic experience, couples have the opportunity to spend an unforgettable night beneath the stars on their very own star bed. Upon request, the Mr/Mrs Friday private butlers can make up the daybeds on the private roof terrace of each villa with luxurious linens, setting the scene with candlelight, champagne on ice and strawberries.

Gili Romance Story Package

For couples who want to go all out for their honeymoon, the Gili Romance Story full package is the only way to go! The indulgent half-board package is available all year round and includes:

Choice of villa accommodation with a minimum 4-night stay

Return speedboat transfers

Daily gourmet breakfast and dinner at Kashiveli restaurant

A choice of 60 minutes of Ayurvedic therapy or Kahnuma Lomi Lomi

Private in-villa couples’ yoga

A tropical flower bath with candlelight, champagne, and strawberries

Meera “Better Sleep” Spa Gift (Pillow Mist)

Dine in the Dark – A blinded dinner experience for the senses during guests’ stay

Sleeping under the stars experience

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport with direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.