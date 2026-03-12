Awards
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives ranked among DestinAsian’s Top 10 Maldives resorts
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, an elegant island retreat, has been recognised among the Top Ten Best Maldives Resorts in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, celebrating its refined hospitality, tranquil island setting, and thoughtfully curated experiences that continue to resonate with travellers across the region.
Set amidst turquoise lagoons, the resort offers a tranquil island setting shaped by refined elegance and a deep connection to its surroundings. Its collection of beachfront and overwater villas and two- and three-bedroom residences haven been thoughtfully designed for travellers seeking privacy, comfort, and space to unwind in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. Contemporary architecture is softened by organic textures, calming palettes, and subtle Thai-inspired touches, creating an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and serene.
Across the island, every experience is designed to immerse guests of all ages in the Maldives’ stunning surroundings. Private decks overlooking the lagoon provide quiet moments of reflection, while a vibrant selection of water sports and marine adventures invites exploration beneath and beyond the waves. The resort’s holistic wellness philosophy is anchored by SPA Cenvaree Retreat, a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to holistic renewal. Inspired by time-honoured Thai healing traditions, the spa offers signature treatments, restorative rituals, and rejuvenating therapies designed to restore harmony and awaken the senses.
Dining is another highlight of the experience, with culinary outlets that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and atmosphere. Guests can explore vibrant tandoor and teppan live-cooking stations at The Gallery, savour Mediterranean-inspired seafood at Bluefin, or enjoy sunset cocktails overlooking the lagoon at Sunset Social. For elevated indulgence, The Club offers refined culinary experiences and curated selections throughout the day, while Coco Drift provides relaxed poolside refreshments in a laid-back island setting.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards recognise excellence across the travel and hospitality industry, with winners selected by the publication’s discerning readership of frequent travellers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Being named among the Maldives’ top resorts underscores Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ commitment to delivering meaningful, memorable stays defined by thoughtful hospitality and a strong sense of place.
“We are honoured to be recognised by the readers of DestinAsian,” said Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team in creating experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the natural beauty of the Maldives. It is incredibly rewarding to know that these moments of serenity, connection, and discovery resonate with our guests.”
As Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes travellers from around the world, this recognition reinforces its position as a destination defined by elegance, curated experiences, and island moments that linger long after every stay.
Baros Maldives honoured with Agoda Gold Circle Award 2025
Baros Maldives has received the 2025 Agoda Gold Circle Award, recognising outstanding performance, service excellence and strong partnership with Agoda.
Presented annually, the award celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences while maintaining competitive value and reliable availability. It recognises hotels that continue to adapt and innovate while upholding the highest standards of hospitality.
For Baros, this recognition reflects the dedication of its team, whose commitment to genuine Maldivian hospitality continues to shape memorable stays for guests from around the world.
“This recognition is a testament to the passion and professionalism of our team,” said Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros Maldives. “We are honoured to be acknowledged by Agoda and remain deeply grateful to our guests and partners whose trust inspires us to continually refine the Baros experience.”
The Agoda Gold Circle Award celebrates excellence in three key areas—superior service, competitive value and responsive availability—qualities that remain central to the Baros philosophy of hospitality.
Among the Maldives’ most iconic island resorts, Baros welcomes travellers seeking an intimate retreat defined by natural beauty, authentic service and timeless elegance.
Gili Lankanfushi wins Best Honeymoon Resort title at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2026
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury, has been awarded ‘Best Honeymoon Resort’ at the 2026 UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards. In a glittering ceremony at London’s Dorchester Hotel on 5th February 2026, Gili Lankanfushi collected the coveted award, a recognition of its outstanding honeymoon offering.
Each year, the United Kingdom Weddings & Honeymoons Awards (UKWHA) brings together the very best of the weddings and honeymoons industry for Europe’s largest and most anticipated awards event. Hosted at the iconic Dorchester Hotel, the 2026 edition of the black-tie gala welcomed a vibrant audience of leading wedding professionals, industry innovators, award nominees and engaged couples for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and excellence.
Commenting on the win, Gili Lankanfushi General Manager Rodrigo Buanafina said: “We were thrilled to receive the ‘Best Honeymoon Resort’ Award at the 2026 UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards. We are incredibly proud of our honeymoon offering here at Gili and it is wonderful to gain this recognition from the industry’s most prestigious bridal awards. From supper under the stars to traditional Dhoni boat rides, our island paradise promises a true castaway honeymoon experience that will have couples falling in love all over again.”
Gili Lankanfushi recently unveiled a spoiling array of honeymoon packages and offerings, which include:
Romantic Retreats at Meera Spa
Couples will feel the weight of the world float away as they enter Gili Lankanfushi’s tranquil overwater Meera Spa. The ‘couples’ journeys’, which are all complimented with a bubble bath therapy session for two overlooking the lagoon, include:
Gili Honeymoon BlissGuests will start their romantic journey together with a foot ritual to relax the feet before being pampered from head to toe with a full body Aromatherapy couples massage. A mini facial and scalp massage will revive guests from their tranquil state as an aromatic bath awaits, with Champagne and spa refreshments on ice. From $499++ per couple.
Wonders of Gili
Designed to awaken and lift all five senses, this treatment sees couples enjoy a blissful massage by candlelight as they enjoy stunning views of the Indian Ocean. This is followed with an ‘ocean therapy’ incorporating a Seaweed Body Buff & Detox Seaweed Mud Wrap to deeply clean and revitalise the skin and a gentle scalp massage. The journey completes with a candlelit desert rose Aroma Bath for two accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, chocolates and fresh fruit.
From $699++ per couple.
Traditional Dhoni à Deux
The perfect pick for those who like their romance served with a side of local culture, the Dhoni à Deux experience sees couples set sail on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat at sunset. Guided by a private skipper, guests will float around the island’s turquoise lagoon enjoying champagne and canapés before returning to the jetty for supper. The most indulgent aperitif on-island and an incredible photo opportunity!
From $180++ per person.
Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise
Sealife lovers will delight in this bucket-list opportunity to spot dolphins, eat canapés and enjoy a drink or two as they enjoy this two-hour sunset experience. Departing at dusk to coincide with the migration of the dolphins from the atoll to catch their supper in the deep sea, couples will create memories to last a lifetime aboard this very special cruise.
From $115++ per person.
Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar
The ultimate follow-up to a sunset cruise, lovebirds can opt for a private dinner in Gili Lankanfushi’s intimate wine cellar. As Gili Lankanfushi Maldives boasts 3 sommeliers available at all times, couples can enjoy daytime tastings in the cellar or at a chosen location on the island. With a delectable gourmet menu that changes on a monthly basis, guests can expect four sumptuous courses paired with the finest wines from around the world.
From $230++ per person dinner only/$290++ per person with wine pairing.
Supper Under the Stars
Gili Lankanfushi’s supper under the stars experience is a wonderfully romantic and completely private dining offering. Here, guests will enjoy a fine dining meal with champagne and wine pairings as they soak up the magical sunset and crystal-clear Maldivian constellations. Whether couples prefer a champagne toast on a lantern-lit private beach or an exotic feast served amid lush palms and birdsong, the experience is completely tailored to their tastes and preferences. For the ultimate surprise, the team can even whisk lovers away to a mystery location where they will enjoy the chef’s culinary creations in a dreamy setting.
From $275++ per person.
Slumber Beneath the Stars
For a truly romantic experience, couples have the opportunity to spend an unforgettable night beneath the stars on their very own star bed. Upon request, the Mr/Mrs Friday private butlers can make up the daybeds on the private roof terrace of each villa with luxurious linens, setting the scene with candlelight, champagne on ice and strawberries.
Gili Romance Story Package
For couples who want to go all out for their honeymoon, the Gili Romance Story full package is the only way to go! The indulgent half-board package is available all year round and includes:
- Choice of villa accommodation with a minimum 4-night stay
- Return speedboat transfers
- Daily gourmet breakfast and dinner at Kashiveli restaurant
- A choice of 60 minutes of Ayurvedic therapy or Kahnuma Lomi Lomi
- Private in-villa couples’ yoga
- A tropical flower bath with candlelight, champagne, and strawberries
- Meera “Better Sleep” Spa Gift (Pillow Mist)
- Dine in the Dark – A blinded dinner experience for the senses during guests’ stay
- Sleeping under the stars experience
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport with direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year – Maldives by Travel & Hospitality Awards, recognising its dedication to creating meaningful experiences for families in the Maldives.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is designed specifically for multi-generational travel, offering spaces where parents, children, and grandparents can share time together in a setting that feels home in a private island and thoughtfully arranged.
A defining feature of the resort is its dedicated water attraction, centred around the Octo Splash water playground. Inspired by an underwater world, this vibrant space invites families to gather throughout the day as children explore slides wrapped around marine-themed structures and splash zones designed for safe, supervised adventure. At the heart of the experience is Uncle Octopus, the friendly resident character who adds a sense of familiarity for younger guests. Nearby, the Maldives’ first lazy river offers a slower pace, allowing families to drift together and enjoy unhurried moments under the open sky.
The resort offers a diverse selection of accommodation designed to meet the unique needs of every guest. This includes overwater and beachfront villas suited to families of all sizes, with a range of amenities such as open-air baths, generous outdoor terraces, Jacuzzis, or private pools. The signature Mirage category villas feature options with bunk beds for younger travellers, as well as interconnecting rooms ideal for families seeking both togetherness and privacy. Across all 145 villas and rooms, guests enjoy stunning views of the lagoon or pristine beachfront, providing the perfect setting to relax and connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
A journey of flavour and culinary delights awaits across six culinary outlets, offering a variety of dining experiences to suit every palate. Begin the day with an array of international favourites, indulgent buffets, and bespoke creations that tantalise the taste buds. Savour the charm of freshly prepared seafood and Italian-inspired sharing dishes or embrace the essence of Thai cuisine with innovative, flavourful creations.
Younger guests are welcomed at the Kids’ Club, where a variety of recreational activities are offered in a supervised and engaging environment. Teenagers can spend time at the E-Zone, a dedicated space designed specifically for them, featuring interactive gaming experiences and social entertainment areas. These thoughtfully designed spaces ensure that every age group feels included, while still encouraging families to come together and share moments across the island.
For a more tranquil escape, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree offers a sanctuary of wellness and serenity. Guests can indulge in a variety of traditional and contemporary treatments thoughtfully designed to soothe the mind and rejuvenate the body. For younger guests, the dedicated candy-themed Cand Spa provides a unique wellness experience, where children can enjoy edible treatments as well as fun manicures and pedicures, all designed to delight and pamper little explorers in a safe and engaging environment.
“At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we wanted to create a resort where families could truly connect and celebrate time together, while enjoying experiences tailored for all ages,” stated Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “This award recognises our commitment to redefining family travel in the Maldives with thoughtful design, innovative facilities, and heartfelt hospitality.
This latest recognition highlights Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family-friendly resort in the Maldives, where thoughtfully designed facilities and warm hospitality create the perfect setting for families to connect, relax, and make lasting memories together.
