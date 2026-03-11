Family
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa announces Easter art collaboration with Shimha Shakeeb
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has announced a special Easter collaboration with one of the most celebrated Maldivian watercolor artists, Shimha Shakeeb, taking place from 4 to 7 April. The exclusive residency will introduce guests to the rich cultural narratives of the Maldives through art, creativity, and immersive experiences.
Shimha Shakeeb is known for her beautiful watercolor paintings that capture the landscapes, architecture, and traditions of the Maldives. She has exhibited her work at Dubai Expo 2020, Crossroads Maldives, and the National Art Gallery in Malé, and has worked with well-known institutions and resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.
During the Easter residency, guests can join live painting sessions, interactive workshops, and kids’ art classes. For those looking for a more personal experience, private art sessions will also be available, allowing guests to work closely with Shimha to create their own unique pieces under her guidance. These activities let visitors of all ages explore their creativity and connect with Maldivian heritage in a hands-on way.
This collaboration reflects Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa’s commitment to creating immersive art experiences that inspire guests while promoting sustainable and mindful practices. Through workshops, live demonstrations, and private sessions, visitors are encouraged to explore their creativity in harmony with the island’s natural surroundings. Set against the stunning Indian Ocean, the Easter art residency offers a meaningful and inspiring holiday where guests can connect with both art and nature, celebrate creativity, and take-home memories and skills that extend beyond their stay.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
Easter at Meyyafushi Maldives blends family fun, dining and island experiences
This Easter, Meyyafushi Maldives takes guests on a journey filled with sunshine, togetherness and memorable moments. With a fun-filled Easter Programme, from easter egg painting to bowling tournaments, Meyyafushi encourages families and couples to connect within and beyond.
At the heart of Meyyafushi’s appeal is its collection of distinctive experiences designed to elevate the Maldives experience. Guests can enjoy one of the resort’s most iconic attractions – the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, where sport meets spectacular ocean views. Culinary enthusiasts can discover unforgettable dining moments across the island’s diverse restaurants, including the spectacular Bubble underwater restaurant. For those seeking relaxation, Meyyafushi’s wellness and recreation facilities provide endless ways to unwind and reconnect. From its serene overwater Veyoge Spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre to tennis, watersports and diving adventures, every element of the resort is designed to inspire discovery and wellbeing.
Families travelling during Easter can also enjoy a special programme thoughtfully curated for younger guests and families alike. Creative workshops such as bunny mask making and Easter egg painting, island games including Kids Olympics and scavenger hunts, and special celebratory moments like Easter happy hour and a festive Easter dinner bring a playful spirit to the island throughout the holiday period.
Beyond the festivities, Meyyafushi’s spacious villas, calm lagoons and warm Maldivian hospitality make it an ideal destination for families looking to slow down, reconnect and experience the magic of the Maldives together. Every experience at Meyyafushi is designed to create memorable moments that last long after the holiday ends.
For more information, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
Celebrate Easter in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Easter is a time of renewal, joy, and meaningful connection. It is a season when families gather, couples escape, and children delight in moments of wonder. Imagine turquoise waters and white sands of the Maldives, and Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives, Easter becomes an experience shaped by sunshine, shared laughter, and unforgettable island memories. Across four distinctive island resorts, guests are invited to celebrate in ways that suit their travel style.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Easter is centred around family moments and lively beachfront celebrations. Young guests can immerse themselves in the excitement of a colourful Easter party featuring an egg hunt, painting activities, music, and games, creating unforgettable memories with fellow travellers. As the sun begins to set, couples and families can gather for a scenic evening cruise accompanied by live music and refreshments before returning to the island for a relaxed Easter feast on the beach, where a surf and turf barbecue and live entertainment bring the day to a joyful close.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to experience Easter through vibrant island energy and refined culinary celebrations. The festivities include an interactive Easter themed cooking experience led by the resort’s chefs, offering guests a chance to explore seasonal flavours in a relaxed setting. Families can enjoy a lively Easter celebration complete with games, creative activities, and festive surprises, while couples may prefer the indulgence of an oceanfront seafood barbecue evening enhanced by live saxophone music. As Easter Sunday unfolds, sunset cocktails and live performances set the tone for a sophisticated island evening.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Easter unfolds as a week of relaxed island celebrations designed for guests who appreciate both serenity and social moments. Highlights include scenic cocktail cruises across the lagoon where guests can toast the sunset while enjoying island inspired drinks and music. Beachside gatherings bring guests together for a relaxed Easter barbecue under the stars, while festive entertainment and themed dining experiences throughout the week create a lively yet laid back atmosphere that captures the essence of an island holiday.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
Known for its vibrant house reef, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an Easter experience that blends festive cheer with marine discovery. Guests can begin the day with a guided snorkelling safari led by the resort’s marine biologist, offering an opportunity to explore the colourful underwater world surrounding the island. The celebrations continue with Easter themed culinary experiences and a festive lunch, while younger guests enjoy a cheerful Easter gathering filled with games and activities. As evening arrives, music and dancing bring the island to life, creating a joyful conclusion to a sun filled Easter celebration.
This Easter, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives invites travellers to celebrate differently. Whether gathering as a family, escaping as a couple, or travelling with friends, the Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for moments that will be cherished long after the season has passed.
From egg hunts to island feasts: Easter at Centara Maldives Resorts
As spring prepares to cast its golden glow over the Maldives, Centara Resorts & Hotels is gearing up for another egg-ceptional Easter celebration. With four distinct island escapes to discover, guests can settle into a rhythm that suits them, as vibrant festivities unfold across Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection & Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Thoughtfully curated for families, couples, and wellness seekers, each resort brings together indulgent feasts, playful Easter traditions, and soothing spa rituals, creating a getaway that feels joyful, immersive, and unmistakably Maldivian.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives: A Grand Easter Celebration
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives’ Easter celebration blends elegance with picturesque turquoise lagoons and pristine beaches. Encouraging guests of all ages to embrace the spirit of the holiday, the property presents a full schedule of themed experiences from April 1st to 5th, spanning thoughtfully designed children’s activities, serene wellness moments, and evening entertainment.
Little ones can spring into the festivities with Easter-inspired fun, such as painting colourful eggs, decorating cookies, tackling an Easter Obstacle Course at the kids’ pool, and searching the island for hidden surprises with a classic Easter egg scavenger hunt. Teens are also well catered to with regular team-based challenges, relay races, and karaoke nights, all designed to keep them active and engaged. Guests can also bring the whole family together over cosy movie nights, high-energy beach games, or gather for the Grand Bingo Evening for some friendly competition.
Extending the experience beyond the shores, the Family Coral Adventure allows guests of all ages to help restore the reef and learn more about marine life, while parasailing, semi-submarine discovery, and guided snorkelling offer unforgettable ways to explore the island’s vibrant waters from every perspective. Those looking to try something new can also get moving with a lively Aqua Zumba class, ease into the morning with a sunset yoga session, or attend a hands-on sushi masterclass. Rounding out this action-packed escape, guests can hop over to The Gallery for a lavish Easter Sunday feast featuring international flavours and plenty of live music.
Giving families space to relax and recharge in between the festivities, the tranquil SPA Cenvaree retreat presents an exclusive Easter experience. Unwind together with a tranquil ritual crafted to restore and reconnect, where one adult enjoys a 60-minute treatment while a little one is treated to a soothing 30-minute session of their own.
When: From April 1st to 5th
Price: Villas starting from USD 800++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives: Easter Magic with Uncle Octopus & Island Friends
Also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is an enchanting, underwater-themed paradise, where guests can celebrate Easter alongside the Easter Bunny, Uncle Octopus, Madame Stingray, and all your favourite island friends. Framed by golden sands and sparkling lagoons, the resort’s festive programme is bursting with creative workshops, ocean adventures, creative challenges, and festive family moments, each matching the magic of the occasion.
Starting on April 1st, younger guests can dive into the festivities with Bunny Splash Pool Games at Octo Splash or enjoy some competitive fun with family-friendly games at the beach. Older kids can also join a thrilling guided snorkelling excursion and get creative with canvas painting at The Sailhouse, before settling down for a laid-back outdoor movie night. The next morning, spring straight into action with island-inspired ornament making, roll up your sleeves for a spring roll masterclass bursting with fresh flavours, and wind down at sunset with a serene yoga session.
Once the weekend arrives, seize the opportunity to explore the deep blue and support marine life with a family-friendly reef restoration adventure or soar above the lagoon with an adrenaline-fuelled parasailing adventure. On land, little ones can drift through an Uncle Octopus–led lazy river race or set off with the Easter Bunny on a playful island scavenger hunt, while families join a beachside football match and teens close the evening with a lively bingo night. Saturday, April 4th, continues the celebrations with Acqua Zumba, intricate henna designs inspired by island motifs, a crêpe-making masterclass, and a traditional Maldivian sunset fishing experience out on the open water.
Finally, on Easter Sunday, The Sailhouse plays host to a delightful buffet filled with international flavours that promises to please even the fussiest eaters. Afterwards, unwind with a tote bag painting session or continue the festive fun with a lively Easter pool party for the whole family.
In addition to exciting island adventures, the resort also encourages moments of shared relaxation through a special Easter Family Bliss experience. Taking place at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree and the playful Candy Spa, parents enjoy a soothing 60-minute body massage while little island explorers are treated to a fun chocolate body wrap and a mini 30-minute massage.
When: From April 1st to 5th
Price: Leading room starting from USD 546++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection: A Machchafushi Easter
This Easter, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, presents an egg-citing Easter and Orthodox Easter programme centred around connection and celebration. Kicking off on April 4th, each day brings something new for young guests to enjoy, with a junior mocktail class, Easter-themed crafts, scavenger hunts, and colourful face painting. Alternatively, embrace the spirit of adventure as a family by getting involved in Easter egg painting, Easter basket making, a beach volleyball match, or enjoying beach games such as sack races, egg spoon races, and balloon fights that promise endless laughs.
As for entertainment, the resort will be alive with festive energy throughout the holiday, beginning with a spectacular Machchafushi Easter Parade on Easter Sunday featuring the Easter Bunny and traditional Boduberu performers. Another highlight takes place on April 12th, with an unforgettable DJ performance under the stars at Coral Bar. For a more relaxed evening, the resort will also host an Easter-themed movie night by the beach on April 4th.
Ensuring no two days of your Easter escape taste the same, guests can also look forward to a variety of unique dining experiences, beginning with ‘A Sweet Prelude to Easter’, serving a selection of fine teas and delicate pastries. Later, on Easter Sunday, ease into the festivities with a generous breakfast spread at The Reef, before toasting to the occasion with an indulgent brunch brimming with seasonal favourites. As Orthodox Easter unfolds, evenings are best spent sipping sundowners or settling into a vibrant beachside BBQ filled with smoky flavours, lively entertainment, and the warm rhythm of the island after dark.
When: From April 4th to 12th
Price: Villas staring from USD 545++ for couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives: An Easter Curated for You and Yours
As Centara Resorts & Hotels Maldives’ adults-only paradise, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives sets the tone for an Easter escape shaped by tranquillity, privacy, and uninterrupted ocean horizons. Taking place on April 5th and 12th, the programme pairs relaxed, creative traditions such as beachside egg painting with elevated culinary experiences designed for couples and friends seeking an elevated celebration. Easter Sunday is marked with a refined BBQ served steps from the water, where flame-grilled specialities and live music create an intimate yet lively atmosphere, while Orthodox Easter brings a thoughtfully crafted multi-course dinner by the shore.
When: April 5th & 12th
Price: Villas staring from USD 465++ for couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
