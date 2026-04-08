Amilla Maldives rolls out island-wide Easter programme

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has unveiled Moon Over Kodhipparu, a month-long programme of curated lunar-inspired experiences scheduled to take place throughout May 2026. Drawing on the natural rhythm of the moon, the resort invites guests to experience the Maldives through a series of immersive activities designed to foster connection to self, others, and the surrounding island environment.

Set against the Indian Ocean, the programme structures each significant lunar phase as a distinct experiential segment. The Flower Full Moon at the beginning of the month introduces a theme of renewal, with activities including guided sound healing sessions, sunset cruises that extend into moonlit lagoon journeys, and oceanfront dining experiences.

Midway through the month, the Super New Moon presents a contrasting focus on stillness and reflection. Guests are invited to participate in beachside wellness sessions, starlit cruises under dark skies, and night fishing experiences guided by the natural rhythm of the sea.

The programme concludes with the Blue Moon on 31 May, marked by a series of experiences centred on celebration and connection, including couples’ spa treatments, lagoon cruises, and curated dining experiences under moonlight.

In addition to these key lunar events, the programme runs throughout May with a range of experiences integrated into the resort offering. Evening options include private beach lounge settings illuminated by lanterns, alongside a selection of botanical cocktails reflecting the changing tones of the night sky. The resort also offers tailored private dining and proposal arrangements, as well as a Mother’s Day concept that enables guests to arrange personalised experiences for travelling family members.

The programme reflects a broader trend in luxury travel towards experience-led stays. At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, this is reflected through the integration of wellness, dining, and ocean-based activities into a structured programme designed to create continuity across the guest experience.

Guests are able to access the programme through the resort’s “Night on Us” offer, available for bookings made until 30 April 2026. The offer includes two complimentary nights on a six-night stay, allowing guests additional time to engage with multiple phases of the programme. It is valid for stays through 31 October 2026.

Located approximately 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers overwater villas, a house reef, and a range of curated experiences that reflect the natural and cultural setting of the Maldives.

Through Moon Over Kodhipparu, the resort continues to expand its experience offering by aligning guest activities with natural cycles and structured programming.