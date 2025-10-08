Maldives ranked no. 1 island in Africa and Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller

Maldives has once again affirmed its position as a leading global island destination, being ranked No. 1 in Africa and the Indian Ocean at the Condé Nast Traveller 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, announced on 7 October 2025.

The annual Readers’ Choice Awards, among the most respected accolades in the travel industry, celebrate the best destinations, hotels, resorts, islands, and experiences as voted by the magazine’s international audience of travellers. This year, the Maldives achieved an outstanding score of 97.50, securing the top spot ahead of Madagascar, the Lamu Archipelago in Kenya, and Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Top Islands in Africa and the Indian Ocean – 2025

Maldives – 97.50 Madagascar – 92.42 Lamu Archipelago, Kenya – 92.38 Zanzibar, Tanzania – 91.43 Seychelles – 85.71 São Tomé, São Tomé and Príncipe – 80.71 Réunion, France – 79.49 Pemba Island, Tanzania – 78.94

In its write-up on the Maldives, Condé Nast Traveller noted:

“Sometimes only the Maldives will do – a place where the sand is eye-searingly white, the water is as swimming-pool blue as it looks on the postcards and the deliciously reliable weather makes it a winter-sun showstopper. The archipelago is thrilling to fly over – that seaplane view of the pancake-batter atolls blasts away any long-haul fogginess. And while the perfect beaches, colour-popping coral reefs and hammocks under swaying palm trees come as standard, it’s the hotels that give each one of these islands something different to offer.”

Highlighting two of the country’s standout properties, the publication spotlighted Constance Halaveli and Constance Moofushi for their exceptional hospitality, design, and guest experiences.

At Constance Halaveli in North Ari Atoll, Condé Nast Traveller praised the resort’s balance of indulgence and relaxation, citing its refined dining experiences, family-friendly atmosphere, and world-class wellness offerings. The resort’s holistic spa treatments, extensive wine cellars, and world-renowned diving opportunities—where manta rays and reef sharks can even be spotted from the terrace—were among the noted highlights.

Meanwhile, Constance Moofushi, described as a “proper all-inclusive retreat made even smarter after a recent renovation,” was commended for its vibrant atmosphere, attentive service, and seamless blend of luxury and laid-back charm. The publication noted that guests can enjoy high-quality wines, exceptional cuisine, and beautifully designed villas that maintain an intimate, welcoming ambience.

The recognition of the Maldives as the best island destination in Africa and the Indian Ocean reinforces its global reputation for luxury travel, world-class resorts, and natural beauty. From pristine lagoons and overwater villas to innovative wellness concepts and sustainable tourism initiatives, the Maldives continues to set benchmarks for island hospitality.

As travellers seek meaningful, immersive experiences, the Maldives remains a symbol of paradise perfected—where each island tells its own story and every resort captures the essence of barefoot luxury.