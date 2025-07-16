News
Maldives’ sunsets garner 20 million views, landing in global top 10
The Maldives has been distinguished as one of the world’s premier destinations for watching the sunset, securing the ninth spot in a new global ranking based on social media popularity. The study, conducted by PrivacyJournal, analysed millions of TikTok and Instagram hashtags to determine which locations generate the most buzz for their golden hour views.
The archipelago’s stunning sunsets have captured a massive online audience, garnering over 20.4 million TikTok views and 27,570 Instagram posts. The report highlights that the unique geography of the Maldives is key to its appeal. “With over 1,000 coral islands scattered across the Indian Ocean, the Maldives offers endless opportunities for pristine sunset viewing,” the report states. 4It notes that the “combination of crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches and minimalist luxury resorts makes the perfect setting for romantic sunset moments.”
A key finding from the research emphasises the Maldives’ unique topographical advantage. Sitting at an average of just 1.5 metres above sea level, the nation offers “unobstructed 360-degree horizon views, making every sunset feel like you’re floating on the edge of the world.”
The PrivacyJournal report underscores a dominant trend in travel, with island destinations proving to be social media gold. Bali, Indonesia, and Santorini, Greece, took the top two spots, showcasing the powerful appeal of ocean horizons. The report positions the Maldives as a leader in the Asia-Pacific region, a hotspot for “balmy and beachy sundown spots” that capitalises on its equatorial position to provide consistently spectacular sunsets year-round.
While urban centres like Dubai (ranked 4th) and London (5th) have also emerged as popular sunset locations, the Maldives’ high ranking confirms the enduring global demand for natural, unspoilt beauty. The findings demonstrate the significant role of social media in shaping travel aspirations, cementing the Maldivian sunset as a world-renowned and share-worthy experience.
Maldives named ‘Best for Romance’ in Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List
The Maldives has been officially recognised as the world’s premier destination for romance in the first-ever Expedia 2025 Island Hot List. The influential report, released today by the global travel giant, places the Maldives among the top ten most sought-after islands globally, a testament to the nation’s enduring appeal.
The inclusion is backed by a significant uptick in traveller demand, with Expedia data showing that travel interest in the Maldives has surged by $15% year-on-year. This places the archipelago in an elite group of destinations that are capturing the imagination of global travellers.
While celebrated for its quintessential romantic allure, the Expedia report highlights a noteworthy evolution in the Maldives’ brand identity. The “Insider Tip” provided for the destination points to a new era of conscious luxury, describing the trend as “Paradise with a purpose.” The report notes, “Remote. Relaxed. Refined. The Maldives remains the ultimate romantic, luxury escape, but 2025 marks a shift: floating villas powered by solar, coral farming initiatives, and a growing push for carbon-neutral tourism.”
This recognition of the Maldives’ growing commitment to sustainability is a significant nod to the efforts of hoteliers and tourism operators across the country.
The comprehensive Expedia report, which analysed factors including traveller data, accommodation quality, accessibility, and overall tourism appeal, named the Maldives alongside other world-class destinations such as Bali (Best for Relaxation), Fiji (Best for Community), and Koh Samui (Best for Affordable Luxury).
For Maldivian hoteliers, the report contains several key data points. It identifies May as the best time to travel to the Maldives, offering a valuable insight for marketing and occupancy planning. The report also references the premium positioning of the destination, noting average hotel rates can be around $655. Jumeirah Olhahali Island Maldives was specifically mentioned as a hotel recommendation.
Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, commented on the list’s purpose: “Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape.”
The press release also shared that global interest in island destinations is up by an average of $30%, signalling a robust market that the Maldives is well-positioned to capitalise on. Expedia’s advice to travellers, such as bundling flights and hotels to save an average of nearly $338, further encourages bookings to long-haul destinations like the Maldives.
This accolade from a major online travel agency like Expedia provides powerful validation of the Maldives’ strategic direction, successfully blending its world-famous romantic appeal with a forward-thinking commitment to environmental stewardship.
Brewing change: how The Standard Maldives is redefining eco-luxury
As one of the first countries to raise the alarm on climate change and call for global action, the Maldives has long been a pioneer in environmental stewardship. At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, located in the untouched beauty of Raa Atoll, this legacy is embraced with pride and purpose. The resort views its role as custodian of its fragile surroundings with the utmost seriousness, and its latest sustainability efforts reflect a strong and ongoing commitment to innovation, responsibility, and leadership in environmentally conscious hospitality.
Among its recent initiatives, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has become the first resort in the country to introduce a capsule-free coffee system across all guest villas. This pioneering technology replaces traditional single-use coffee pods with compostable coffee balls, free of aluminium and plastic, which break down naturally in garden soil within weeks. Though a seemingly small change, this shift significantly reduces non-biodegradable waste, while simultaneously enhancing the in-villa coffee experience with high-quality, guilt-free options.
This initiative is not merely about convenience; it exemplifies how luxury hospitality can integrate scalable, intelligent solutions that respect the natural world. In keeping with this philosophy, the resort has transitioned all takeaway packaging to 100% paper-based materials, effectively eliminating single-use plastics from its food and beverage operations and reinforcing a commitment to sustainability at every level.
According to General Manager Justin Swart, this move alone removes an estimated 25,000 capsules from the waste stream annually – a meaningful reduction that underscores the resort’s shift towards more circular and sustainable practices. “As the first resort in the Maldives to adopt this system, we’re not just serving better coffee – we’re setting a new standard for how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” he said.
Executive Housekeeper Ismail Moosa added, “Every small change we make — whether in the villas, the laundry, or the products we use — is a step toward protecting this beautiful island we call home. It’s not just about sustainability; it’s about leaving the Maldives just as pristine for future generations to experience and cherish.”
Sustainability at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is not seen as a final destination but rather a continual journey. With a variety of additional innovations in progress, the resort is always looking for new ways to reduce its environmental impact while enhancing the guest experience. From eliminating plastic and generating solar power to sourcing food locally, each measure forms part of a broader mission to redefine what responsible luxury means in the Maldives—both now and into the future.
A key element of this strategy is the resort’s solar photovoltaic system, which has already delivered measurable results. The 365 kW installation has thus far generated over 1.24 million kWh of renewable energy, prevented approximately 1,237 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and saved an estimated 335,451 litres of diesel. With a real-time offset of 1.65 litres of diesel per minute, the system substantially reduces the resort’s dependency on fossil fuels and furthers its vision of a carbon-conscious future.
Efforts to embed sustainability extend to the resort’s culinary operations. At Joos Café, guests can enjoy a dedicated plant-based menu designed to promote both personal wellbeing and environmental health. Weekly zero-waste buffet days have been introduced, offering thoughtfully curated meals that minimise excess through careful planning and creative use of ingredients. Meanwhile, the resort’s team members are served zero-waste lunches three times a week, fostering a workplace culture that values mindful consumption.
Further contributing to its environmental agenda, the resort has implemented an in-house water bottling facility, replacing plastic bottles with reusable glass alternatives. This move not only reduces plastic waste and streamlines logistics, but also enhances the overall guest experience without sacrificing quality or design.
A crucial component underpinning all these efforts is a refined approach to procurement. The resort prioritises locally sourced ingredients—such as reef fish, octopus, lobsters, kopifai leaves, and screwpine—supporting nearby fishing and farming communities while minimising the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. By strictly adhering to local fishing regulations, such as avoiding the purchase of lobsters under 0.8 feet, the resort also ensures the protection of marine ecosystems and promotes sustainable harvesting.
“Whether it’s reducing plastic, switching to solar, or completely rethinking something as simple as a cup of coffee, we are committed to doing the right thing,” said Justin Swart. “Our guests expect more, and so do we.”
Unwind, dine and play: multi-island summer at CROSSROADS Maldives
This summer, CROSSROADS Maldives is extending an invitation to travellers to explore its unique multi-island destination. Situated just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the destination encompasses a collection of resorts, dining venues, and leisure activities suited to a wide range of guests.
A special summer offer is now available until 31 August 2025 at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Tailored for residents and expatriates, the package features room rates from just USD 249 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, return speedboat transfers for two, and access to the facilities of both resorts. Guests may also enhance their stay with a dining plan, which unlocks access to 14 distinctive restaurants across the destination. Additionally, Hard Rock Cafe Maldives is currently showcasing its limited-time World Burger Tour, featuring highlights such as the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger.
For those with limited time, the SAii Beach Club provides convenient day packages that include use of the pool, beachside relaxation, refreshing cocktails, and house-made gelato. As the sun sets, guests can choose from a variety of dining options, including globally inspired dishes at Terra & Mar or Thai-Italian fusion at Mr. Tomyam, with live DJ entertainment to complete the evening.
Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the two GZ19 padel tennis courts available on-site, catering to players of all levels and offering a lively way to stay active.
Meanwhile, the SAii Spa – one of the few double-storey spas in the Maldives – offers rejuvenating treatments crafted to nourish mind, body, and soul, with therapies incorporating locally sourced organic ingredients.
Whether travelling as a couple, family, or group of friends, CROSSROADS Maldives promises an unforgettable summer escape.
