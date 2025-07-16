Tempo brings high-energy Wellbeing Week to Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

Tempo has successfully concluded a vibrant Wellbeing Week at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, celebrating a dynamic blend of movement, energy, and community. The week-long initiative showcased an array of group fitness experiences curated by Radical Fitness – a globally acclaimed fitness brand founded in Argentina, renowned for its innovative programmes that integrate music, choreography, and athletic training to deliver impactful workouts across the globe.

The activities unfolded across various locations throughout the resort, offering both land and water-based formats for a comprehensive approach to wellness. A standout session took place in the resort’s main pool, where Tempo’s founder, Zinan, led a distinctive aqua fitness class. This session fused the intensity of mixed martial arts with resistance gloves and the fluid resistance of water, creating a revitalising yet challenging workout suitable for all fitness levels.

On the pool bar deck, further energy-filled sessions were held, led by Yan Fayaz, Tempo’s Commercial Director of Hospitality. Guests and staff participated in back-to-back classes of FightDo and Factor F. FightDo – Radical Fitness’s signature cardio-combat programme – draws inspiration from kickboxing, Muay Thai, and other martial arts disciplines, combining punches and kicks to rhythmically energising music for a full-body workout. In contrast, Factor F focused on strength and conditioning through a circuit-style format that utilised both bodyweight and equipment-based exercises to build power, endurance, and functional fitness. Both classes fostered a spirited atmosphere of teamwork and motivation among participants.

Adding star power to the week, the resort welcomed a special guest appearance by fitness influencer Laura Giromini, known as @Viverennewyork on Instagram, who led a one-off ‘Endurance Elite’ workout session.

Tempo continues to redefine wellness within the hospitality sector through its innovative, multi-dimensional fitness offerings tailored for modern resorts. Its flagship garage gym concept, now available in Malé and Hulhumalé, features high-performance equipment and expert-led coaching, providing members with focused, high-intensity training in an encouraging and personalised environment.

Through strategic partnerships with leading fitness organisations such as Radical Fitness International, Fitness Academy Europe, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), XEBEX, GETRXD, and BH Fitness, Tempo delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of fitness classes, certifications, and high-quality equipment across its resort projects. Notable collaborations include the certification of resort recreation teams via Fitness Academy Europe, as well as the introduction of FightDo and Factor F programmes at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Tempo has also recently completed two major certifications – the Basic Fitness Trainer certification and Radical Fitness’s Factor F programme – at the prominent Siyam World resort.

By designing purpose-built fitness spaces, integrating technology-driven programming, and aligning with global fitness brands, Tempo has positioned itself as a trailblazer in wellness solutions for hospitality. Its offerings go far beyond traditional gym access, enriching the guest experience with engaging, professional, and holistic fitness journeys.