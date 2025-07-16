Action
Tempo brings high-energy Wellbeing Week to Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
Tempo has successfully concluded a vibrant Wellbeing Week at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, celebrating a dynamic blend of movement, energy, and community. The week-long initiative showcased an array of group fitness experiences curated by Radical Fitness – a globally acclaimed fitness brand founded in Argentina, renowned for its innovative programmes that integrate music, choreography, and athletic training to deliver impactful workouts across the globe.
The activities unfolded across various locations throughout the resort, offering both land and water-based formats for a comprehensive approach to wellness. A standout session took place in the resort’s main pool, where Tempo’s founder, Zinan, led a distinctive aqua fitness class. This session fused the intensity of mixed martial arts with resistance gloves and the fluid resistance of water, creating a revitalising yet challenging workout suitable for all fitness levels.
On the pool bar deck, further energy-filled sessions were held, led by Yan Fayaz, Tempo’s Commercial Director of Hospitality. Guests and staff participated in back-to-back classes of FightDo and Factor F. FightDo – Radical Fitness’s signature cardio-combat programme – draws inspiration from kickboxing, Muay Thai, and other martial arts disciplines, combining punches and kicks to rhythmically energising music for a full-body workout. In contrast, Factor F focused on strength and conditioning through a circuit-style format that utilised both bodyweight and equipment-based exercises to build power, endurance, and functional fitness. Both classes fostered a spirited atmosphere of teamwork and motivation among participants.
Adding star power to the week, the resort welcomed a special guest appearance by fitness influencer Laura Giromini, known as @Viverennewyork on Instagram, who led a one-off ‘Endurance Elite’ workout session.
Tempo continues to redefine wellness within the hospitality sector through its innovative, multi-dimensional fitness offerings tailored for modern resorts. Its flagship garage gym concept, now available in Malé and Hulhumalé, features high-performance equipment and expert-led coaching, providing members with focused, high-intensity training in an encouraging and personalised environment.
Through strategic partnerships with leading fitness organisations such as Radical Fitness International, Fitness Academy Europe, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), XEBEX, GETRXD, and BH Fitness, Tempo delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of fitness classes, certifications, and high-quality equipment across its resort projects. Notable collaborations include the certification of resort recreation teams via Fitness Academy Europe, as well as the introduction of FightDo and Factor F programmes at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Tempo has also recently completed two major certifications – the Basic Fitness Trainer certification and Radical Fitness’s Factor F programme – at the prominent Siyam World resort.
By designing purpose-built fitness spaces, integrating technology-driven programming, and aligning with global fitness brands, Tempo has positioned itself as a trailblazer in wellness solutions for hospitality. Its offerings go far beyond traditional gym access, enriching the guest experience with engaging, professional, and holistic fitness journeys.
Action
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, the allure of turquoise waters and golden sunsets is only part of the journey. As part of its Week in Paradise initiative, they have introduced a rare and eye-opening experience that takes guests behind the scenes—offering a deeper appreciation for what it truly takes to keep island life thriving.
Titled the Explore Our Resort Tour, this guided walkthrough is designed to go beyond the beach, spotlighting the systems, spaces, and people that quietly power of its island. It’s an invitation to witness the inner workings of paradise, where sustainability, efficiency, and teamwork come together in perfect harmony.
The tour begins at their Eco Park, where guests learn about our waste management operations—specifically the incinerator and digestor systems that play a critical role in reducing the resort’s environmental impact. From there, they visit the sewage treatment plant, where water is processed responsibly to maintain a clean and eco-conscious environment.
A stop at the diesel tanks and generator systems offers insight into the island’s energy supply, revealing how carefully calibrated operations ensure uninterrupted comfort for guests and colleagues alike. The RO (reverse osmosis) plant—another key highlight—demonstrates how seawater is converted into fresh, usable water through advanced desalination technology.
Guests also visit the laundry facilities, where mountains of linen are refreshed daily, and the often unseen administrative offices and associate accommodation units, which form the backbone of daily resort life. It’s a behind-the-curtain view of the dedication and effort that go into creating the effortless luxury that defines the Cinnamon experience.
More than just an operational tour, Explore Our Resort is about storytelling. It’s about giving guests a richer understanding of the care, coordination, and innovation that support each moment of their stay—from the spotless sheets to the lights that twinkle across the lagoon at night.
By launching this initiative, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites travellers to connect with the island on a deeper level—not just as guests, but as curious explorers of the world that quietly exists beyond the beach.
Action
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru
Single-use plastics continue to pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems, with over 11 million metric tonnes entering the oceans each year. Since the Banyan Group began its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics in 2018, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have led the way within the group—achieving a 75% reduction in plastic use, the highest rate across all properties.
This July, guests are invited to participate in a series of sustainability-focused activities designed to create meaningful impact:
- 12 July: A community clean-up in Malé City in collaboration with CLEAN Maldives, bringing together locals, guests, and team members to reduce marine waste in urban environments.
- 19 & 26 July: Marine litter snorkelling clean-ups around the house reef, removing plastic debris while protecting marine life and habitats.
- 29 July: A recycled arts and crafts workshop at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in partnership with Feyran Craft House, transforming collected plastic into handcrafted artworks.
These efforts support the Banyan Group’s ‘Brand for Good’ sustainability targets, which include the complete elimination of guest-facing single-use plastics by 2025 and full elimination across operations by 2030.
Taking place at Dhawa Ihuru—recognised for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives (Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025)—the Rannamaari Dive Fest invites divers and marine enthusiasts to explore the famed Rannamaari Shipwreck, located just metres from the shoreline.
This immersive day features:
- Guided dives to the shipwreck
- Underwater treasure hunts
- Marine conservation talks
- Cultural experiences including local arts and crafts, Maldivian cooking classes, and spa rituals
The event pays tribute to the vibrant marine ecosystem that defines Dhawa Ihuru as a premier dive destination.
Observed on 26 July, Maldivian Independence Day commemorates the country’s emergence as a sovereign island nation. In celebration of this historic occasion, both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have curated three days of experiences rooted in national pride, community, and tradition.
- 26 July: Guests may participate in a symbolic swim across the channel connecting the two islands, representing unity and freedom. The day continues with a Maldivian Culture Talk exploring traditions, language, and the significance of Independence Day, followed by a traditional Bodu Beru performance and beach bonfire under the stars.
- 26–28 July: Three days of beachside “Fun Olympic Games” celebrate island spirit through friendly competition and laughter.
- 25–31 July: Special dive and water sports promotions of up to 30% will be available. Offers include signature experiences such as diving the Rannamaari Shipwreck and snorkelling excursions with nurse sharks and stingrays.
The July programming forms part of the lead-up to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s official 30th anniversary in September 2025. Each initiative reflects the resort’s founding philosophy: Embracing the Environment, Empowering People. Guests are invited to reconnect with nature, engage with Maldivian culture, and experience the true spirit of the Original Maldives.
Excursions
COMO Maalifushi and Cocoa Island join global tribute to women divers on 10th PADI Dive Day
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of PADI Women’s Dive Day, COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island will host dedicated dive experiences in tribute to the passion, resilience, and adventurous spirit of women divers worldwide. Scheduled for Saturday, 19 July 2025, this global initiative brings together divers in a united effort to increase female participation in scuba diving, while also promoting marine conservation and inclusivity beneath the waves.
On this date, both COMO properties in the Maldives will organise specially guided dives exclusively for certified female guests. These experiences offer participants the chance to explore the region’s thriving marine ecosystems and connect with a broader movement that champions gender inclusivity and environmental stewardship in the diving community.
Situated in the unspoilt waters of the Maldives, COMO Maalifushi provides access to a range of renowned dive sites, including coral gardens and manta ray cleaning stations. These underwater landscapes are ideal for divers seeking meaningful interactions with marine life in a setting of natural splendour.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Hotels and Resorts in the Maldives, commented, “At COMO, we are committed to empowering women not only on land but also beneath the surface of the ocean. PADI Women’s Dive Day gives us a platform to honour values such as inclusivity, passion, and marine conservation — all of which resonate strongly with our brand ethos. We are proud to create experiences that allow our guests to forge lasting connections with the natural world in transformative and memorable ways.”
At COMO Cocoa Island, participants can expect similarly enriching experiences, with access to gentle reef slopes, crystal-clear lagoons, and a diversity of marine life. Supported by expert marine guides, the dives are designed to be both empowering and educational, fostering a deeper appreciation of the ocean’s delicate balance.
First launched in 2015, PADI Women’s Dive Day has grown into the world’s largest celebration of women in diving. This year, both COMO resorts aim to inspire a new wave of female divers while reinforcing the importance of sustainability and unity beneath the surface.
