News
Jo Loves amenities, specially designed house makes world debut at Naladhu Private Island Maldives
Long noted for its privacy and bespoke experiences, Naladhu Private Island Maldives writes a new chapter with a sensorial journey in its 20 luxury houses by teaming up with renowned luxury fragrance brand, Jo Loves to introduce its signature Green Orange and Coriander scented amenities.
Contrary to the snowy day in New York City’s Central Park that inspired the Jo Loves’ Green Orange and Coriander scent, Naladhu Private Island Maldives is swopping the winter wonderland with white sand and azure waters, setting the scene for a perfect Maldivian getaway for families and loved ones. Bottled in refillable dispensers made from OceanBound material, the Green Orange and Coriander scent of the Jo Loves bath and body care amenities elevates Naladhu guests experiences even further.
“I am thrilled to see Green Orange and Coriander launch at Naladhu Private Island Maldives. The scent holds so many treasured family memories for me in New York City with my husband and son, Gary and Josh many years ago. I hope it can bring the same love, warmth and laughter to everyone staying on the island,” shared Jo.
To celebrate being the first resort in the world to debut the Green Orange and Coriander amenities, Naladhu Private Island Maldives is inviting guests to stay in the specially designed, one-of-a-kind Jo Loves House. Overlooking breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, the house features 300 sqm of private space with a private infinity pool. Hints of green and orange adorns the Jo Loves House, along with a host of special touches such as a delightful array of Green Orange and Coriander inspired canapes on arrival, custom-made Jo Loves towels, a popcorn machine best for a movie night in and Jo’s personal favourite, a Jo Loves Bath Butler service. After an aromatic bath, the private steam room calls for further relaxation.
On the beach, a private cabana awaits where a large green and white striped umbrella opens over a pair of sunloungers. While working on a sun-kissed tan, guests can cool down with a Jo Loves Green Orange and Coriander Fragrance Paintbrush – a stroke of the aromatic gel soothes the skin on a sunny day.
“With each Jo Loves fragrance I am telling you a story of my life, but what makes Jo Loves truly unique is how we engage with our customers. Just like Naladhu, we love to bring unique experiences to life to delight,” added Jo.
The Jo Loves House package for two includes a specially made sundowner at resort’s The Living Room, a 60-minute Naladhu Signature Massage, all-day breakfast and dinner, a nurse shark snorkelling experience, a private sunset cruise with gourmet canapés on the Nirvana sunseeker and a coral planting experience. Guests staying at the Jo Loves House will also receive a copy of Jo Malone: My Story, a Jo Loves Green Orange and Coriander Fragrance and Jo Loves Green Orange and Coriander Fragrance Paintbrush.
“It’s been exciting to watch the transformation of Naladhu’s Ocean House into the Jo Loves House which elevates our guests experience at Naladhu even further. Our team continuously strives to ensure guests leave the island with memories they will cherish and share for years to come,” said Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Naladhu Private Island Maldives.
A stay for two in the Jo Loves House is bookable with a minimum of four nights, starting from USD2,000 per night on half board meal plan, inclusive of the experiences to compose the Jo Loves story at Naladhu Private island Maldives. Please visit Naladhu.com or email stay@naladhu.com for more information on the package.
Action
Vieri brothers to lead football camp at Siyam World Maldives this April
Calling all parents whose kids spend more time perfecting their goal celebrations than, actually passing the ball! This April 19th to 21st, 2025, Siyam World Maldives is bringing football royalty to the island, as legendary striker Christian Vieri and pro coach Max Vieri host an unforgettable kids football camp. This is not your usual “run drills until your legs give up” training. It’s about skills, fun, friendships, and, let’s be honest, giving parents a little peace and quiet.
This fun-filled camp is designed for kids aged 5 -12 years, and promises to focus on developing real football skills, building new friendships, and soaking in the Maldivian magic. And don’t worry parents, you’ll have some well-deserved time to relax, or at least enjoy a break from being the constant referee.
Christian Vieri, Serie A Golden Boot winner, goal-scoring machine, and all-around football icon has scored over 230 goals for clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atlético Madrid. Now, he’s heading to Siyam World’s pitch to pass on his legendary skills to the next generation.
And because we all know kids listen better to someone other than their parents, his brother, Max Vieri, former pro footballer and expert youth coach, will be on hand to keep them focused on actual training).
Why This Camp is Unmissable:
- Kids train with legends – Hands-on coaching from Christian & Max Vieri.
- Late afternoon sessions – No 5 AM wake-ups, just football under the golden Maldivian sky.
- A holiday for the whole family – Kids play, parents relax (or cheer from a sun lounger).
- It’s football, but fun – No pressure, just unforgettable memories on and off the pitch.
A Mother’s Perspective: It’s More Than Just Football
Jessica Gasper, whose children Preston and Sienna attended the January football camp with Daniel Agger, shares her experience: “I thought my kids would have fun, but I didn’t expect the confidence and friendships they’d come away with. Watching them train with a footballing legend, play on a world-class pitch, and come home each day buzzing with stories, it was priceless. And let’s be honest, having a few hours to myself each afternoon? It was the first time in years my husband and I truly relaxed on vacation. A holiday within a holiday! If you’re thinking about it, just do it, your kids will thank you forever.”
Following in the Footsteps of Football Greats
Siyam World Maldives has a rich legacy of hosting world-class football camps, having featured some of the biggest names in football history, including: Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Daniel Agger, Esteban Cambiasso and more.
With Christian and Max Vieri now joining this lineup, Siyam World continues to be the ultimate destination for young footballers and their families.
When & Where?
- Where: Siyam World Maldives
- Date: April 19th to 21st, 2025
- Ages: 5-12 years old
- How to Book: Visit Siyam World or email stay@siyamworld.com.
- Limited Spots Available!
- This exclusive football camp is expected to sell out fast.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience combines professional football training with the fun and relaxation of a tropical holiday. Parents, this might be your only chance to watch your kids practice without worrying about shattered living room vases.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives ranked among TUI’s top 100 hotels
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism groups. Out of 14,000 hotels evaluated globally, only 100 have earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. The recognition precedes the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place on 03 March in Germany, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the finest in hospitality.
Among the 05 Maldivian resorts featured in the Top 100, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives stands out to the brand’s commitment to crafting extraordinary guest experiences. Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, expressed his thoughts on this recognition: “Being named among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI is a moment of immense pride for our team. It reflects our unwavering dedication, exceptional service, thoughtful hospitality, and a deep connection to the beauty of the Maldives. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and creating lasting memories for our guests.”
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a sanctuary of elegance located in the unspoiled Meemu Atoll, offering a serene retreat amidst clear blue waters and white sandy beaches. Among its most distinctive features is the Platinum Island, an exclusive adults-only haven that offers a heightened level of privacy, sophisticated luxury, and an intimate escape tailored for couples and honeymooners.
The resorts offer an array of curated experiences, from snorkelling excursions and dolphin watching to rejuvenating spa treatments at Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in diverse culinary delights with King Crab, the resort’s signature seafood restaurant, presents an exquisite selection of fish, shellfish, and crustaceans, prepared with flavours inspired by Continental and Southeast Asian cuisine.
For those looking to elevate their travel experiences, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to become a part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Through DISCOVERY, members can unlock exclusive benefits, personalised rewards, and unforgettable experiences across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and a network of partner properties worldwide.
Family
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, unveils its Family Bonding Booklet, a carefully curated collection of bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together, launching in celebration of International Family Day this May.
Embracing the growing trend of multi-generational travel, this exclusive collection of ultra-luxury holiday experiences is thoughtfully crafted for families seeking meaningful connections through shared moments in absolute privacy and unscripted luxury. Designed for those eager to escape daily routines, this offering invites families to disconnect from the ordinary and reconnect with loved ones within the serene embrace of an intimate island sanctuary.
Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Nautilus offers an idyllic haven where grandparents, parents, and children can enjoy bespoke experiences tailored to their desires. With spacious two- and three-bedroom beach and ocean residences, world-class service, and a collection of immersive, family-focused experiences, The Nautilus provides the perfect setting for celebrating togetherness.
From the pristine coral reefs of Hanifaru Bay to the island’s bohemian spirit of unstructured freedom, The Nautilus sets the stage for families to create once-in-a-lifetime moments—at their own pace, in their own way.
Ahead of International Family Day 2025, The Nautilus’s Multi-Generational Family Escape invites families to reconnect in absolute freedom, with an extraordinary stay in the island’s most spacious residences—including the 2-Bedroom Beach Residence, The Nautilus Retreat (2-Bedroom Overwater Residence), or the grand The Nautilus Mansion (3-Bedroom Beachfront Residence). This ultra-luxe family escape caters to all ages, from infants to grandparents, blending adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion. Families can unwind with wellness offerings such as the Family Indulgence Spa Package, sunrise yoga, or sound healing sessions. Ocean enthusiasts can explore private snorkelling and diving excursions with the resident marine biologist, participate in coral adoption programmes, and learn about manta rays and whale sharks.
For a touch of local culture, The Nautilus offers Maldivian language classes, guided island explorations, and creative art workshops with local artists. Culinary bonding experiences include private sandbank family feasts, floating breakfasts, and interactive cooking classes.
Preserving precious moments is an essential part of any family holiday, and The Nautilus ensures this with a private cinema under the stars and a professional family photoshoot to capture lasting memories. Additional family services include a dedicated House Master (personal butler) for every residence, bespoke children’s amenities, strollers and toys upon request, and private babysitting services during dinner.
From milestone celebrations and family reunions to intimate bonding moments, The Nautilus offers families a fully tailored escape, meticulously curated to create the perfect once-in-a-lifetime journey. For ultimate exclusivity, the entire private island is available for full buyouts, transforming The Nautilus into a personal island paradise.
All details of the offering can be found in the dedicated Family Bonding Booklet—a carefully curated guide filled with bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together.
“At The Nautilus, we embrace the art of togetherness, where time slows down, and families can celebrate in a sanctuary of boundless freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “This offering is a tribute to the joy of reconnection, the beauty of shared adventures, and the luxury of experiencing life on your own terms.”
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com and for more information, visit our website here.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
DERTOUR’s specialist team shares guest experience magic at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO
-
Family1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort stages ‘SeaChella The Island Festival’ for Easter 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance wins Best Hotel – Long Haul among top 100 hotels
-
Food1 week ago
New horizon of dining with OUTRIGGER Maldives’ new overwater domes
-
Action5 days ago
Score big at Michael Owen’s football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
-
News1 week ago
The Art of Graceful Change: ELE|NA’s menopause retreat in celebration of International Women’s Day
-
News1 week ago
Eid al-Fitr at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort: Family-friendly escape
-
Featured5 days ago
Classic Easter celebration awaits at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives