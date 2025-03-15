Jo Loves amenities, specially designed house makes world debut at Naladhu Private Island Maldives

Long noted for its privacy and bespoke experiences, Naladhu Private Island Maldives writes a new chapter with a sensorial journey in its 20 luxury houses by teaming up with renowned luxury fragrance brand, Jo Loves to introduce its signature Green Orange and Coriander scented amenities.

Contrary to the snowy day in New York City’s Central Park that inspired the Jo Loves’ Green Orange and Coriander scent, Naladhu Private Island Maldives is swopping the winter wonderland with white sand and azure waters, setting the scene for a perfect Maldivian getaway for families and loved ones. Bottled in refillable dispensers made from OceanBound material, the Green Orange and Coriander scent of the Jo Loves bath and body care amenities elevates Naladhu guests experiences even further.

“I am thrilled to see Green Orange and Coriander launch at Naladhu Private Island Maldives. The scent holds so many treasured family memories for me in New York City with my husband and son, Gary and Josh many years ago. I hope it can bring the same love, warmth and laughter to everyone staying on the island,” shared Jo.

To celebrate being the first resort in the world to debut the Green Orange and Coriander amenities, Naladhu Private Island Maldives is inviting guests to stay in the specially designed, one-of-a-kind Jo Loves House. Overlooking breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, the house features 300 sqm of private space with a private infinity pool. Hints of green and orange adorns the Jo Loves House, along with a host of special touches such as a delightful array of Green Orange and Coriander inspired canapes on arrival, custom-made Jo Loves towels, a popcorn machine best for a movie night in and Jo’s personal favourite, a Jo Loves Bath Butler service. After an aromatic bath, the private steam room calls for further relaxation.

On the beach, a private cabana awaits where a large green and white striped umbrella opens over a pair of sunloungers. While working on a sun-kissed tan, guests can cool down with a Jo Loves Green Orange and Coriander Fragrance Paintbrush – a stroke of the aromatic gel soothes the skin on a sunny day.

“With each Jo Loves fragrance I am telling you a story of my life, but what makes Jo Loves truly unique is how we engage with our customers. Just like Naladhu, we love to bring unique experiences to life to delight,” added Jo.

The Jo Loves House package for two includes a specially made sundowner at resort’s The Living Room, a 60-minute Naladhu Signature Massage, all-day breakfast and dinner, a nurse shark snorkelling experience, a private sunset cruise with gourmet canapés on the Nirvana sunseeker and a coral planting experience. Guests staying at the Jo Loves House will also receive a copy of Jo Malone: My Story, a Jo Loves Green Orange and Coriander Fragrance and Jo Loves Green Orange and Coriander Fragrance Paintbrush.

“It’s been exciting to watch the transformation of Naladhu’s Ocean House into the Jo Loves House which elevates our guests experience at Naladhu even further. Our team continuously strives to ensure guests leave the island with memories they will cherish and share for years to come,” said Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Naladhu Private Island Maldives.

A stay for two in the Jo Loves House is bookable with a minimum of four nights, starting from USD2,000 per night on half board meal plan, inclusive of the experiences to compose the Jo Loves story at Naladhu Private island Maldives. Please visit Naladhu.com or email stay@naladhu.com for more information on the package.