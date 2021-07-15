New look Naladhu Private Island Maldives to relaunch in Nov

Naladhu Private Island, the exclusive luxury island resort in the Maldives, has closed for six months for a complete renovation and is due to relaunch in November with an impressive new look and feel.

The resort will undergo a total redesign with all the accommodation and public areas including the restaurant, bar, wine cellar, spa room and gym receiving a complete new look.

Located in the South Malé Atoll, Naladhu is just 30 minutes by luxury speedboat from Malé’s international airport. Naladhu is home to just 20 keys, offering the ultimate in privacy and seclusion.

New York based designer Yuji Yamazaki is redesigning the resort, which will reopen with a modern colonial look.

The resort’s top suite, the Two Bedroom Pool Residence, will have its own 20 metre private beach.

Butler service is offered Naladhu-style by a Kuwaanu, meaning ‘storyteller/guide’ in Dhiveli, the Maldivian language.

Each Ocean House will have its own private beach cabana, so guests also have the option to relax on their superking-sized day bed on the beach and enjoy drinks and snacks delivered by their Kuwaanu.’

Naladhu will be expanding its no-menu dine anywhere concept, enabling guests to choose their favourite dishes and dining spots round the clock.

The resort will be renewing its focus on wellness with a new dedicated spa treatment area including a double treatment room and bathing and changing area, plus a resident Naturopath and Nutritional Therapist.

“This substantial investment will ensure that Naladhu Private Island continues to be one of the most exclusive private islands in the Maldives. The resort already has a significant number of repeat guests, and I have no doubt the new-look Naladhu will entice many new travellers,” Naladhu Private Island’s General Manager Giles Selves said.