S Hotels to bring Accor’s avant-garde lifestyle brand SO/ to Maldives

S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited, the flagship hospitality arm of Thailand’s Singha Estate PCL, continues to expand its footprint in the Maldives and redefine the tourism and hospitality industry in this idyllic Indian Ocean archipelago with the signing of a hotel management agreement to introduce SO/ Hotels & Resorts, Accor’s rebellious luxury lifestyle brand.

“We are so excited to unveil SO/ Maldives as the latest jewel in CROSSROADS Maldives’ crown, as we continue to transform the tourism landscape in this highly-desirable destination,” Dirk De Cuyper, Chief Executive Officer at S Hotels & Resorts, said.

“With its signature sense of style and commitment to creating unique guest journeys, SO/ is the ideal fit for our third island. It will stand out from the crowd, complement our two other industry-leading brands and complete our collection of luxury and lifestyle resorts, further raising the bar for hospitality in the Maldives.”

The project will be owned by an equal joint venture with Wai Eco World Developer Pte Ltd (WEWD), a leading business and real estate conglomerate.

“The Maldives is a truly special place, and we are delighted to enter the market with such a prestigious project,” Zaw Win Maung, Managing Director of WEWD, said.

“S Hotels & Resorts has a proven track record of developing exceptional lifestyle resorts, including CROSSROADS Maldives, and the edgy style of SO/ always strikes a chord with its trend-setting guests. With such strong partners, we are confident of creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience at SO/ Maldives.”

SO/ Maldives will showcase a selection of 80 spectacular villas, including beachfront and over-water options, all adorned with designer interiors and an audacious twist.

Nestled on its own exclusive island overlooking the azure Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15 minutes by speedboat from Male’s Velana International Airport, this eclectic resort will bring a fresh sense of avant-garde style and sophistication to the Maldives, while also reflecting the local spirit of this captivating country.

Opening in 2023, the new resort will take centre stage on the third island of CROSSROADS Maldives, the first extraordinary integrated leisure destination in the exotic South Male Atoll, connecting it to a wealth of world-class attractions and facilities.

Vivid, vivacious and full of personality, SO/ Hotels & Resorts are only found in socially vibrant destinations such as Berlin, Bangkok, St Petersburg and Singapore.

One of the fastest-growing brands in Accor’s lifestyle portfolio, it is designed for savvy travellers who have a passion for fashion and like to keep their finger on the pulse.

Every stay is underpinned by the brand’s signature ‘Just Say SO’ service, to craft truly unforgettable experiences.

This makes SO/ the perfect fit for CROSSROADS Maldives, which was recognised as the “Best Leisure Development Maldives (Five-Star)” in the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-2022.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the arrival of SO/ Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. This playful and distinctive lifestyle brand can only be found in the world’s most iconic destinations, so it is the perfect fit for this renowned island paradise,” Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer – Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea, said.

“The resort’s location within CROSSROADS Maldives will allow guests to experience a truly vibrant lifestyle offering with plenty of options for both relaxation and adventure. SO/ Maldives will be a place to see and be seen for bold and stylish socialisers and we look forward to working with S Hotels & Resorts and WEWD to bring this project to life.”

The presence of such a dynamic player on the global hotel scene will play a key role in helping CROSSROADS Maldives to expand and reach new markets worldwide, thanks to Accor’s global distribution and loyalty network offering access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences to over 68 million members.

Guests will be able to unwind on SO/ Maldives’ private island or take advantage of fantastic facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk where visitors can discover cool cafés, refined restaurants, a chic beach club, upmarket boutiques, a spa, the Marine Discovery Centre and a 30-berth yacht marina.

Unforgettable events can be hosted at the oceanfront wedding venue and meeting space.

SO/ Maldives will become the third resort at CROSSROADS Maldives, joining SAii Lagoon Maldives, an original and inspiring retreat for millennially-minded travellers, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the iconic music-themed brand’s first Maldivian property.

SO/’s clientele are outgoing fashionistas and international party-goers who will be drawn to the designer villas, live DJ scene and Balearic vibe. Together, these three outstanding retreats will cater for all types of travellers, from adventure-seeking couples and honeymooners to free-spirited families and groups of friends.