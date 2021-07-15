Maldives marks reopening anniversary with over 715k visitors

Today marks one year since the Maldives reopened its borders for all international travellers under stringent measures following the global border closures against Covid-19.

Since then, the Maldives have safely welcomed over 715,600 travellers.

The Maldives have established strong safety protocols across its tourist establishments, and ensured that over 72 per cent of the tourist industry have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier this year, the Maldivian government also temporarily halted issuance of visas to travellers from South Asia following the spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. However, South Asian visitors are once again now allowed to holiday in one of the naturally-distanced islands of the Maldives.

Tourists traveling from South Asian countries are not permitted to check-in or stay at tourist facilities in inhabited islands until July 30 to ensure a gradual and safe reopening for the region.

All travellers, including those who have completed the prescribed dose(s) of Covid-19 vaccines, must hold a negative result for a nucleic acid test (PCR test) for Covid-19, with a sample taken within 96 hours prior to departure to the Maldives from the first port of embarkation en-route to the Maldives. Children below one year old are exempt from the requirement of the PCR test.

Under much hardship, with the strength and support of the entire industry, the Maldives continues to adapt to a rapidly changing global travel environment in order to consistently provide a world class tourism product for our visitors.