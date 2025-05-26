Celebration
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites travellers to immerse themselves in a truly Maldivian celebration of Eid al-Adha this year. Blending culture, connection, and calm, the resort promises an experience where guests can embrace the festive spirit in an idyllic island setting.
Following the success of last year’s celebration, where guests were treated to an array of vibrant cultural experiences—including traditional characters, energetic boduberu drumming, graceful local dances, captivating folklore, and the rich flavours of authentic Maldivian cuisine—NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi is bringing back the beloved tradition.
This year’s celebration offers guests an opportunity to reconnect with the essence of Maldivian heritage in a setting that combines timelessness with relaxation. The curated festivities are designed to honour local customs while providing space for guests to unwind and reflect on the meaning of the season. Whether traveling with family or seeking a peaceful retreat, visitors can look forward to a celebration that is soulful, culturally rich, and wonderfully memorable.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s Eid al-Adha celebration promises a perfect blend of cultural immersion and serene relaxation, inviting guests to create lasting memories in a breathtaking island paradise.
Celebration
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.
Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.
For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.
Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:
- Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant
- Evening tea at Nevi Bar
- Complimentary return speedboat transfers
- 30% off spa treatments and water sports
- 20% off excursions and beach dinners
- 15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks
On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.
“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”
Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.
Celebration
Island rhythms and Eid traditions at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites discerning travellers to experience an enchanting celebration set against the spellbinding beauty of the Maldives—a private island paradise where refined luxury harmonises with vibrant tradition.
On Sunday, 8 June, the resort will host a thoughtfully curated programme of festivities that honour the spirit of Eid. Guests will be taken on an immersive cultural journey featuring the rhythmic beats of live Boduberu drumming and a captivating Badhiya dance performance, offering a celebration of Maldivian heritage and spirit. Younger visitors can look forward to a lively schedule of children’s activities designed to spark joy and creativity in an inspiring island setting.
As the sun sets, the celebration continues with a cocktail party on the beach, where the golden hues of dusk are paired with live local music and specially crafted cocktails. This relaxed gathering invites guests to savour the island’s warm ambiance as day gives way to night.
Later in the evening, the resort’s signature Seasalt restaurant will present an indulgent Eid Special Buffet. Curated by the resort’s expert culinary team, the buffet showcases a fusion of Maldivian and Arabic gastronomy, featuring aromatic Arabic grills, traditional mezze, and beloved Maldivian classics—all prepared with fresh local ingredients and a contemporary twist.
In celebration of the occasion, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is offering exclusive holiday savings through its Summer Getaway offer. This includes daily breakfast and dinner, 20% off spa treatments and dining experiences, as well as roundtrip seaplane transfers. Guests will also have access to a curated selection of complimentary scheduled weekly activities, providing a deeper connection to the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives.
Whether in search of peaceful relaxation, quality family time, or meaningful cultural discovery, Eid at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises an unforgettable celebration in every sense.
Celebration
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
This Eid Al-Adha, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents an extraordinary island-wide festival featuring a vibrant five-day cultural and entertainment showcase from 6th to 10th June 2025. The event blends the rich heritage of the Maldives with a cutting-edge international lineup, offering something for every traveler—from music and dance enthusiasts to families seeking a soulful tropical escape.
Taking centre stage is DJ Kaboo, the Dubai-based Egyptian artist renowned for pioneering ‘Arab Trap’ music. Known for his appearance on Marvel’s Moon Knight soundtrack and electrifying performances worldwide, DJ Kaboo will headline the festivities with his signature blend of deep-rooted Arabic sounds and modern beats.
Magician and mentalist Thomas McElroy, direct from Mesmerise Dubai, will add an element of wonder to the evenings. His interactive, mind-bending illusions promise to captivate audiences of all ages, creating unforgettable magical moments.
Adding to the dynamic atmosphere is American-born belly dancer and circus performer Otta. Known for her exotic stage presence and rhythmic grace, Otta’s high-energy performances will seamlessly complement the celebratory spirit of the island.
In addition to the international acts, the resort will celebrate authentic Maldivian traditions, including:
- Traditional music and dance
- Folk games such as Koadi Nerun and Dheli Mali
- The colourful Eid Market, Bodu Mas parades, and cultural shows
These experiences will take place against the stunning backdrop of one of the Maldives’ most picturesque islands.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, shared, “This upcoming Eid Al-Adha celebration is our tribute to Maldivian culture and our global community. By integrating homegrown traditions with top-tier international entertainment, we aim to create an inclusive, joyful experience that reflects the spirit of Eid—bringing people together in celebration, discovery, and connection.”
The resort also offers an exclusive Eid package for guests seeking an immersive holiday experience. The offer includes up to 40% off on stays, daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary airport transfers, and a variety of cultural activities designed to create lasting memories with loved ones.
