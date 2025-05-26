Awards
HolidayCheck 2025 recommends Canareef Resort Maldives for unmatched hospitality
Canareef Resort Maldives, a pristine tropical hideaway nestled in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, has been recognised as a ‘Recommended Resort on HolidayCheck 2025,’ one of the most trusted and influential travel review platforms in the German-speaking travel market.
This prestigious accolade is based on consistently positive guest reviews and outstanding service ratings submitted by travellers on HolidayCheck.de, the leading holiday review site for German, Austrian, and Swiss holidaymakers. The award highlights Canareef’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality, immersive island experiences, and personalised service in a uniquely natural setting.
Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in this recognition, stating, “Being recognised by HolidayCheck is a true testament to the dedication of our team. We are especially honoured to receive this recognition from German-speaking guests, a market that values authenticity, nature, and service excellence — all of which define the Canareef experience.”
Canareef is renowned for its spacious beachfront villas, lush greenery, and a wide range of nature-based and cultural experiences, including guided island bike tours, local community visits, and wellness programs. The resort’s untouched environment, combined with heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, continues to resonate deeply with travellers seeking tranquility and adventure alike.
The HolidayCheck award further reinforces Canareef’s growing popularity among European travellers, especially as more guests prioritise genuine experiences, sustainability, and meaningful connections during their holidays.
Awards
Jawakara Islands Maldives ranks among global elite in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
The newly opened Jawakara Islands Maldives has been named among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards. Less than a year since opening, the five-star resort has already captured the hearts of travellers, marking a significant milestone and setting a new standard for luxury family travel in the Maldives.
The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards honour accommodations that consistently earn outstanding reviews from travellers across the globe. With this recognition, Jawakara Islands Maldives joins an elite group of resorts demonstrating unwavering dedication to excellence, hospitality, and delivering unforgettable guest experiences.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, expressed pride in this early achievement, highlighting the team’s dedication. “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams. To have our properties recognised by travellers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement and reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays,” he said.
Located just 35 minutes from Malé International Airport by scenic seaplane, Jawakara Islands Maldives redefines luxury travel for multigenerational families, couples, and solo travellers. The resort spans two interlinked islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an overwater walkway, and offers 290 elegantly designed villas that blend privacy, comfort, and contemporary island living.
Jawakara’s offerings include world-class dining, indulgent spa experiences, and immersive activities for all ages. Signature experiences such as island-hopping excursions, guided marine adventures, creative kids’ activities, and tailored wellness programs create a refined yet playful ambiance where families reconnect and lasting memories are made.
Ali Navaz, General Manager of Jawakara Islands Maldives, commented on the award, saying, “This recognition from TripAdvisor is a heartfelt endorsement from our guests, and we couldn’t be more proud. It’s a true reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication to delivering heartfelt, personalized service every day. As a twin-island resort perfect for multigenerational stays, Jawakara offers one destination, double the fun, where families and friends of all ages can reconnect, explore, and share unforgettable moments. This award reassures us that we’re creating the kind of meaningful experiences our guests value most.”
Since its opening, Jawakara has earned praise for its architecture, sustainability efforts, diverse dining options, and its commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. This award highlights the trust and satisfaction of its guests, whose feedback has played a crucial role in shaping Jawakara’s journey to excellence.
Awards
OBLU NATURE Helengeli and OBLU SELECT Sangeli earn top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 rankings
Lifestyle hospitality brand COLOURS OF OBLU has received global recognition as two of its standout resorts earn prestigious accolades in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has been awarded the coveted Best of the Best title, placing it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, as rated by travellers on Tripadvisor. Another of the brand’s resorts, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, has also achieved distinction, securing a place among the top 10% of hotels globally. These honours are based on authentic, first-hand guest reviews over the past 12 months, underscoring COLOURS OF OBLU’s steadfast commitment to heartfelt hospitality and exceptional guest experiences.
Alain Trefois, General Manager of OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, commented on the achievement, noting that “there’s a special kind of magic in Helengeli’s coral-rich waters, vibrant house reef, and soulful island life – a sense of wonder that guests connect with deeply.” Trefois emphasised that the award is a celebration of the passion, care, and genuine warmth the team brings to every guest’s journey, blending marine adventure with relaxed Maldivian charm.
Renowned as one of the best dive spots in North Malé Atoll, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO invites guests to dive and snorkel in its spectacular house reef, conveniently accessible from the island’s shores. A recent transformation of the resort introduced overwater villas, family-friendly accommodations, new culinary experiences, and a refreshed design that seamlessly combines barefoot luxury with a sense of exploration.
The resort’s team continually enhances the guest experience with fresh ideas. Upcoming highlights include Bodegas Martín Códax wine events this August and pioneering collaborations with TGI Maldives, PADI, and ELE|NA Ayur for the inaugural Women’s Dive Month this July, which blends ocean exploration with wellness and relaxation. Throughout July, all travellers can enjoy 20% off stays, along with exclusive savings of up to 20% on dives and selected healing treatments at ELE|NA Ayur spa for women.
At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, General Manager Jenni Hartatik reflected on the recognition, saying, “Sangeli has always been about balancing serenity with lively experiences – from island-chic private villas to pool parties and a delectable dine-around experience. What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it comes straight from our guests. It tells us we’re getting it right – that the Sangeli spirit, brought to life by our dedicated team, leaves a lasting impression.”
Situated on the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli is an all-inclusive haven catering to both couples and families. With distinct zones for adults-only and family-friendly experiences, the resort offers vibrant dining options, an overwater spa, and curated experiences that celebrate island life. The resort’s lively atmosphere, contemporary design, and focus on joyful moments make it a favourite for those seeking a stylish yet laid-back escape.
In line with its eco-conscious ethos, OBLU SELECT Sangeli is Green Globe Gold certified and home to a thriving coral conservation garden. The resort recently unveiled a state-of-the-art underwater camera that streams live footage of the reef directly to guest villas, bringing the marine world closer for all visitors, including those who may not snorkel or dive. Looking ahead, Sangeli is set to elevate its culinary offering with a curated selection of exclusive dining concepts and an exciting global wine brand partnership – a first for the Maldives – promising to impress even the most discerning palates.
Awards
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island celebrates HolidayCheck Award 2025 with 5.9/6 score
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has been recognised as one of the best recommended accommodations worldwide by HolidayCheck, achieving an impressive score of 5.9 out of 6 for the HolidayCheck Award 2025. This esteemed distinction reaffirms the resort’s dedication to excellence, personalised service, and the delivery of unforgettable Maldivian getaways.
Nestled in the North Ari Atoll, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island is a secluded paradise offering 100 luxurious villas, including overwater sanctuaries with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can relax on soft, pristine beaches, enjoy world-class culinary experiences, and explore a thriving underwater world teeming with life. With its seamless blend of privacy and five-star service, the resort continues to be a preferred destination for discerning travellers from around the globe.
Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He noted that the feedback and satisfaction of guests inspire the team to consistently exceed expectations. Ibrahim extended heartfelt thanks to the resort’s owners, the CCR team, and the Crown team for their unwavering support, emphasising that this achievement is a collective effort by the entire Veligandu family.
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has consistently ranked among the top-rated hotels on HolidayCheck, reflecting its ongoing commitment to guest satisfaction and service quality. Notable accolades include:
- 2025 – HolidayCheck Award: Among the best recommended accommodations worldwide | Score: 5.9/6
- 2024 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award
- 2022 – HolidayCheck Special Award: Ranked 5th Most Popular Hotel in the Maldives; one of the Top 10 Most Popular Hotels in the region
- 2021 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2020 – HolidayCheck Recommended Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2020 – HolidayCheck Award – Gold Award: One of the most popular hotels in the world for the fifth consecutive time
- 2019 – HolidayCheck Award | Score: 5.9/6
- 2018 – HolidayCheck Award: Top Hotel Resort in the Maldives
- 2017 – HolidayCheck Award: Maldives’ Top Hotel in “Most Popular Hotels Worldwide”
- 2016–2011 – Multiple recognitions as Maldives’ Top Hotel Resort and ranking among the Top 99 Most Popular Hotels Worldwide
- 2010 – Maldives’ #1 Hotel Resort by guests
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer at Crown & Champa Resorts, also commented on this achievement, describing the recognition as both humbling and inspiring. He highlighted Veligandu’s longstanding reputation and the deep connection it holds with its guests, emphasising that the award reflects the trust and satisfaction of the loyal HolidayCheck community. Solah attributed the honour to the warmth, dedication, and personalised service that define the Veligandu experience.
The HolidayCheck Awards are among the most respected distinctions in the travel industry, presented annually by HolidayCheck, a leading German-speaking hotel review and travel booking website. Based exclusively on verified guest reviews, these awards are a strong indicator of consistent guest satisfaction and service excellence. The HolidayCheck Special Award, in particular, recognises the top 10 most popular hotels in each region, while the Recommended Award honours accommodations that maintain high average scores and a substantial volume of positive feedback.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives recognised among leading global hotels with Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
-
Culture1 week ago
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
-
News1 week ago
Eid escape at Noku Maldives
-
Featured6 days ago
Fushifaru Maldives introduces effortless new transfer route via Manta Air
-
Featured6 days ago
Green Globe Recertification underscores Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ environmental vision
-
Drink1 week ago
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
-
Celebration6 days ago
Island rhythms and Eid traditions at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
Featured6 days ago
Sirru Fen Fushi secures coveted 2025 hospitality accolades