HolidayCheck 2025 recommends Canareef Resort Maldives for unmatched hospitality

Lifestyle hospitality brand COLOURS OF OBLU has received global recognition as two of its standout resorts earn prestigious accolades in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO has been awarded the coveted Best of the Best title, placing it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, as rated by travellers on Tripadvisor. Another of the brand’s resorts, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, has also achieved distinction, securing a place among the top 10% of hotels globally. These honours are based on authentic, first-hand guest reviews over the past 12 months, underscoring COLOURS OF OBLU’s steadfast commitment to heartfelt hospitality and exceptional guest experiences.

Alain Trefois, General Manager of OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, commented on the achievement, noting that “there’s a special kind of magic in Helengeli’s coral-rich waters, vibrant house reef, and soulful island life – a sense of wonder that guests connect with deeply.” Trefois emphasised that the award is a celebration of the passion, care, and genuine warmth the team brings to every guest’s journey, blending marine adventure with relaxed Maldivian charm.

Renowned as one of the best dive spots in North Malé Atoll, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO invites guests to dive and snorkel in its spectacular house reef, conveniently accessible from the island’s shores. A recent transformation of the resort introduced overwater villas, family-friendly accommodations, new culinary experiences, and a refreshed design that seamlessly combines barefoot luxury with a sense of exploration.

The resort’s team continually enhances the guest experience with fresh ideas. Upcoming highlights include Bodegas Martín Códax wine events this August and pioneering collaborations with TGI Maldives, PADI, and ELE|NA Ayur for the inaugural Women’s Dive Month this July, which blends ocean exploration with wellness and relaxation. Throughout July, all travellers can enjoy 20% off stays, along with exclusive savings of up to 20% on dives and selected healing treatments at ELE|NA Ayur spa for women.

At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, General Manager Jenni Hartatik reflected on the recognition, saying, “Sangeli has always been about balancing serenity with lively experiences – from island-chic private villas to pool parties and a delectable dine-around experience. What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it comes straight from our guests. It tells us we’re getting it right – that the Sangeli spirit, brought to life by our dedicated team, leaves a lasting impression.”

Situated on the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli is an all-inclusive haven catering to both couples and families. With distinct zones for adults-only and family-friendly experiences, the resort offers vibrant dining options, an overwater spa, and curated experiences that celebrate island life. The resort’s lively atmosphere, contemporary design, and focus on joyful moments make it a favourite for those seeking a stylish yet laid-back escape.

In line with its eco-conscious ethos, OBLU SELECT Sangeli is Green Globe Gold certified and home to a thriving coral conservation garden. The resort recently unveiled a state-of-the-art underwater camera that streams live footage of the reef directly to guest villas, bringing the marine world closer for all visitors, including those who may not snorkel or dive. Looking ahead, Sangeli is set to elevate its culinary offering with a curated selection of exclusive dining concepts and an exciting global wine brand partnership – a first for the Maldives – promising to impress even the most discerning palates.