Jawakara Islands Maldives ranks among global elite in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

The newly opened Jawakara Islands Maldives has been named among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards. Less than a year since opening, the five-star resort has already captured the hearts of travellers, marking a significant milestone and setting a new standard for luxury family travel in the Maldives.

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards honour accommodations that consistently earn outstanding reviews from travellers across the globe. With this recognition, Jawakara Islands Maldives joins an elite group of resorts demonstrating unwavering dedication to excellence, hospitality, and delivering unforgettable guest experiences.

Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, expressed pride in this early achievement, highlighting the team’s dedication. “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams. To have our properties recognised by travellers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement and reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays,” he said.

Located just 35 minutes from Malé International Airport by scenic seaplane, Jawakara Islands Maldives redefines luxury travel for multigenerational families, couples, and solo travellers. The resort spans two interlinked islands – Mabin and Dheru – connected by an overwater walkway, and offers 290 elegantly designed villas that blend privacy, comfort, and contemporary island living.

Jawakara’s offerings include world-class dining, indulgent spa experiences, and immersive activities for all ages. Signature experiences such as island-hopping excursions, guided marine adventures, creative kids’ activities, and tailored wellness programs create a refined yet playful ambiance where families reconnect and lasting memories are made.

Ali Navaz, General Manager of Jawakara Islands Maldives, commented on the award, saying, “This recognition from TripAdvisor is a heartfelt endorsement from our guests, and we couldn’t be more proud. It’s a true reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication to delivering heartfelt, personalized service every day. As a twin-island resort perfect for multigenerational stays, Jawakara offers one destination, double the fun, where families and friends of all ages can reconnect, explore, and share unforgettable moments. This award reassures us that we’re creating the kind of meaningful experiences our guests value most.”

Since its opening, Jawakara has earned praise for its architecture, sustainability efforts, diverse dining options, and its commitment to authentic Maldivian hospitality. This award highlights the trust and satisfaction of its guests, whose feedback has played a crucial role in shaping Jawakara’s journey to excellence.