Komandoo Island Resort & Spa shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Komandoo Island Resort & Spa has been recognised as a winner in the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards, earning a place among the top 10% of hotels globally. This prestigious accolade reflects the boutique adults-only resort’s enduring charm, thoughtful details, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences in an intimate and romantic setting.

As a member of the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, Komandoo has long maintained a reputation as one of the Maldives’ most beloved resorts for couples and honeymooners. With just 65 villas situated along pristine beaches and above a shimmering turquoise lagoon, the island offers an idyllic retreat where love, serenity, and barefoot luxury thrive.

According to Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, “This recognition is a testament to the genuine care our Team of Champions puts into every stay. At Komandoo, hospitality is more than a service—it’s a heartfelt connection with each guest.”

Ahmed Naseem, General Manager of Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, added, “What makes Komandoo special is the soul of the island—our champions’ passion, the intimacy of the setting, and the heartfelt experiences created for every guest. Being honoured year after year by our guests and by TripAdvisor inspires us to keep delivering unforgettable moments in one of the most romantic corners of the world.”

Komandoo’s adults-only policy and tranquil environment make it an exceptional choice for honeymoons, anniversaries, and couples’ getaways. Guests enjoy uninterrupted serenity, romantic beach dining, curated experiences, and wellness offerings designed for reconnection and relaxation.

Komandoo’s inclusion in the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards continues a long-standing tradition of excellence celebrated by TripAdvisor and the global travel community. Among the numerous accolades the resort has received from TripAdvisor over the years are:

These accolades highlight Komandoo’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and its dedication to delivering memorable, personalised stays.

The resort features a variety of accommodations, from overwater villas with direct lagoon access to beach villas shaded by palms, each offering comfort, privacy, and luxury. Additional highlights include award-winning dining, indulgent spa treatments at Duniye Spa, and a vibrant house reef ideal for snorkelling enthusiasts. Komandoo seamlessly blends Maldivian authenticity with modern comforts and heartfelt service. As the island’s only resort, it offers guests a rare sense of exclusivity—where every detail is crafted to let love stories unfold.