News
All ages welcome: Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives unveils Essens Spa for holistic well-being
Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives has introduced Essens Spa, a newly launched wellness sanctuary designed for all ages. This transformative space blends Maldivian healing traditions with modern wellness therapies, offering an immersive journey of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal for adults, teens, and children alike.
Nestled amidst lush tropical foliage and the tranquil beachfront of Kanifushi Island, Essens Spa is a haven of holistic wellbeing, created to nourish the mind, body, and soul. From signature spa rituals for adults to dedicated treatments for teens and children, every experience at Essens Spa combines authenticity, care, and innovation.
“We are thrilled to partner with Essens Spa to enhance the wellness experience for our guests”, said Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives. “Essens Spa brings together family-friendly treatments, modern techniques, and the timeless beauty of Maldivian wellness, offering something for everyone—from adults seeking relaxation to teens and children discovering the joys of wellbeing.”
Essens Spa offers a comprehensive wellness program with immersive spa journeys, yoga and detox sessions, healing rituals, and salon services. Signature treatments include the Essens Spa Journey, a 150-minute indulgence with a coconut scrub, full-body massage, traditional haircare ritual, and a coconut milk bath, all using locally sourced Maldivian ingredients to promote renewal.
For younger guests, the Kids Spa Experience offers playful treatments, while teen wellness rituals support youthful skin, growing bodies, and emotional balance.
As the only spa in the Maldives’ premium segment to offer ELEMIS BIOTEC facials, Essens Spa sets a new standard in skincare with advanced therapies such as ultrasonic peels, microcurrent sculpting, and LED light therapy.
Essens Spa also features Ayurvedic treatments, couples’ massages, and salon services including haircuts, styling, and luxurious treatments. The Healing Touch Massage, using warm Maldivian sand compresses, provides a deeply restorative experience.
Essens Spa embodies a vision to deliver world-class wellness infused with the soulful touch of Maldivian tradition. It is more than a spa—it is a serene haven where guests reconnect with themselves and the natural world, guided by healing hands and authentic hospitality.
Essens Spa at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives: A journey of beauty, balance, and wellbeing—for every guest, at every age.
Awards
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
Komandoo Island Resort & Spa has been recognised as a winner in the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards, earning a place among the top 10% of hotels globally. This prestigious accolade reflects the boutique adults-only resort’s enduring charm, thoughtful details, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences in an intimate and romantic setting.
As a member of the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, Komandoo has long maintained a reputation as one of the Maldives’ most beloved resorts for couples and honeymooners. With just 65 villas situated along pristine beaches and above a shimmering turquoise lagoon, the island offers an idyllic retreat where love, serenity, and barefoot luxury thrive.
According to Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, “This recognition is a testament to the genuine care our Team of Champions puts into every stay. At Komandoo, hospitality is more than a service—it’s a heartfelt connection with each guest.”
Ahmed Naseem, General Manager of Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, added, “What makes Komandoo special is the soul of the island—our champions’ passion, the intimacy of the setting, and the heartfelt experiences created for every guest. Being honoured year after year by our guests and by TripAdvisor inspires us to keep delivering unforgettable moments in one of the most romantic corners of the world.”
Komandoo’s adults-only policy and tranquil environment make it an exceptional choice for honeymoons, anniversaries, and couples’ getaways. Guests enjoy uninterrupted serenity, romantic beach dining, curated experiences, and wellness offerings designed for reconnection and relaxation.
Komandoo’s inclusion in the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards continues a long-standing tradition of excellence celebrated by TripAdvisor and the global travel community. Among the numerous accolades the resort has received from TripAdvisor over the years are:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019
- Travellers’ Choice Awards – UK – 2018
- Certificate of Excellence – UK – 2016
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – UK – 2015 – | #1 Romantic Resort in the Maldives | #7 Top Hotel for Service in Maldives | Top 10 Hotels in Maldives
- Certificate of Excellence – UK – 2015 & 2012
- Five-time Certificate of Excellence Winner (2011–2015)
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – 2009 (UK) | #1 Romantic Resort in Maldives | #1 in Asia | #7 in the World
These accolades highlight Komandoo’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and its dedication to delivering memorable, personalised stays.
With its adults-only policy and serene setting, Komandoo offers an unparalleled destination for honeymoons, anniversaries, and romantic escapes. Guests are treated to uninterrupted tranquillity, bespoke beach dining experiences, wellness offerings, and curated activities designed to foster reconnection.
The resort features a variety of accommodations, from overwater villas with direct lagoon access to beach villas shaded by palms, each offering comfort, privacy, and luxury. Additional highlights include award-winning dining, indulgent spa treatments at Duniye Spa, and a vibrant house reef ideal for snorkelling enthusiasts. Komandoo seamlessly blends Maldivian authenticity with modern comforts and heartfelt service. As the island’s only resort, it offers guests a rare sense of exclusivity—where every detail is crafted to let love stories unfold.
Awards
Hurawalhi Island Resort shines in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® rankings
Hurawalhi Island Resort has once again secured its position among the world’s premier travel destinations, earning multiple global and regional accolades in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards. Most notably, the resort was honoured with the ‘Best of the Best’ title—an elite designation reserved for the top 1% of hotels worldwide, based on authentic guest reviews and ratings.
The 2025 awards underscore Hurawalhi’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and world-class service in an idyllic Maldivian setting. The resort achieved impressive rankings in several key categories:
- #19 – Luxury Hotels Worldwide
- #14 – Treat Yourself (Wellness) Worldwide
- #5 – Luxury Hotels Asia
- #6 – All-Inclusive Resorts Asia
- #22 – Top Hotels Asia
These recognitions highlight Hurawalhi’s unique approach to luxury, which combines modern design and sophistication with immersive wellness offerings, curated experiences, and exceptional service standards.
Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi Island Resort features 90 elegant villas, both beachside and overwater, offering panoramic views of the turquoise Indian Ocean. The resort is internationally renowned for its 5.8 Undersea Restaurant—the world’s largest all-glass underwater dining venue—which delivers an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the sea.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, stated, “This multitude of awards is a powerful endorsement of the tireless commitment and passion of the resort team. It’s incredibly rewarding to see Hurawalhi recognised by travellers from across the globe. These awards reflect the continuing mission to deliver transformative, heartfelt Maldivian holidays that linger in memory.” Through signature wellness programs, indulgent spa therapies, sustainable initiatives, and exclusive excursions, Hurawalhi continues to redefine the meaning of barefoot luxury.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Hurawalhi Island Resort, commented on the achievements: “At Hurawalhi, luxury is not only reflected in the breathtaking villas, diverse wellness programs, and spa treatments that heal both the mind and body, or the spectacular epicurean experiences. It is also embodied in the warmth, thoughtfulness, and authenticity of the service provided. These recognitions fuel our drive to innovate and elevate every guest’s journey with us.”
The resort’s all-inclusive concept—crafted with flexibility and sophistication in mind—allows guests to enjoy premium beverages, refined gastronomy, engaging activities, and wellness immersions without restrictions. Whether for a honeymoon, milestone celebration, or a rejuvenating escape, Hurawalhi offers the perfect setting to relax and indulge in style.
]The 2025 accolades mark another milestone in Hurawalhi’s distinguished record of excellence within the hospitality industry:
- 2024 – TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award: Ranked among the top 10% of hospitality businesses globally
- 2023 – TripAdvisor Achievement: 2nd Place globally in the 5-Star All-Inclusive category
- 2019 – TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence: Recognised for consistent guest satisfaction and glowing reviews
Each year, TripAdvisor honours travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and activities worldwide, based on genuine feedback from the global travel community.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru earns prestigious 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Angsana Velavaru, an island sanctuary renowned for its seamless integration of natural splendour and refined luxury, has been recognised as a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner. This prestigious accolade positions the resort among the top 10% of hospitality providers globally, as ranked by the world’s largest and most trusted travel guidance platform.
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are uniquely grounded in authentic guest experiences. These awards are determined solely by genuine reviews submitted by travellers and diners over a rolling 12-month period, offering a democratic and transparent reflection of quality and service. This peer-driven recognition affirms Angsana Velavaru’s status as a destination that consistently delights and inspires its guests.
Set amidst the iconic turquoise waters and powder-white sands of the Maldives, Angsana Velavaru offers more than just accommodation—it provides an immersive experience of the present. Embodying the evocative tagline ‘Sense the Moment,’ the resort weaves this philosophy into every aspect of the guest experience. From the gentle ocean breeze through the open-air overwater villas to intimate dining beneath the starlit sky, guests are invited to engage deeply with their surroundings and savour each unique moment. This ability to forge profound connections between guests, the island, and themselves distinguishes Angsana Velavaru.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, remarked, “The resort’s commitment to crafting unique and authentic experiences resonates deeply with today’s travelers seeking authenticity and tranquility. Receiving recognition from Tripadvisor’s discerning global community is a tribute to the dedication of the team and the spirit of the island. Each review reflects not just satisfaction but a heartfelt connection—an embodiment of the resort’s promise to help guests ‘Sense the Moment.’”
The resort’s design harmoniously blends traditional Maldivian influences with contemporary elegance, offering a selection of overwater and beachfront villas, each conceived as a private retreat. Culinary experiences span vibrant island flavours to international cuisine, served in settings that enhance every sensory encounter. Beyond the physical environment, Angsana Velavaru creates moments of tranquility and inspiration, inviting guests to rediscover balance and joy through bespoke wellness experiences and immersive marine activities.
Located in the South Nilandhe Atoll of the Republic of Maldives, Angsana Velavaru continues to set the standard for exceptional hospitality. The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reaffirms the resort’s enduring appeal to travellers who seek meaningful and memorable escapes.
