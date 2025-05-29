Kuredu Island Resort earns top honours in 2025 TripAdvisor ‘Best of the Best’ Awards

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ accolade in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, ranking it among the top 1% of hotels worldwide. This distinction represents the highest level of excellence awarded by TripAdvisor, celebrating destinations that consistently provide exceptional service, outstanding value, and unforgettable guest experiences.

Selected from millions of traveller reviews and ratings collected over the past year, the Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Award reflects Kuredu’s unwavering dedication to exceeding expectations and crafting joyful, memorable stays. Guests worldwide have praised the resort’s warm Maldivian hospitality, extensive range of activities, diverse dining options, and idyllic island setting that seamlessly balances excitement with tranquility.

Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, commented that Kuredu’s vibrant charm, variety of adventures, and heartfelt hospitality continue to captivate guests. He emphasised that the award not only recognises the resort’s exceptional service but also the emotional connections the team fosters with every guest. He expressed deep pride and gratitude toward the Kuredu family and loyal visitors for helping achieve this significant milestone.

Situated in the turquoise waters of the Lhaviyani Atoll, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa is one of the Maldives’ most beloved and iconic destinations. As the sole resort on Kuredu Island, it offers an exclusive sanctuary welcoming families, couples, and solo travelers alike. The resort features 389 villas and bungalows, ranging from beachside retreats to overwater hideaways, blending rustic charm with luxurious comfort.

Guests can enjoy a wide variety of experiences catering to all preferences and tempos. Activities include world-renowned diving at nearby coral reefs, water sports, sunset dolphin cruises, yoga sessions, full-service spas, and culinary journeys across multiple restaurants and bars. Kuredu aims to offer more than just a holiday — it provides stories worth sharing.

The resort’s family-friendly amenities, including kid-focused activities and multi-generational villa options, make it a top choice for travellers with children. Couples are attracted to romantic beach dinners, secluded sunset spots, and the peaceful O’ Resort area designed for adults seeking intimacy and calm.

Jorge Amaro, General Manager of Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, highlighted the resort’s deeply personal approach. He explained that it is the small gestures — such as remembering a guest’s favourite drink or sharing a genuine smile — that create lasting memories. He noted that the award reflects the passion, dedication, and authenticity of the entire team, who strive to make every guest feel truly at home on the island.

The 2025 recognition adds to Kuredu’s impressive array of accolades earned over the past decade. The resort has consistently upheld its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most admired hospitality destinations, with multiple TripAdvisor honours including:

2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award — Recognised among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide

2019 Certificate of Excellence — Awarded for consistently high guest ratings

2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

2014 Certificate of Excellence, UK — Based on outstanding guest reviews

2013 Travellers’ Choice Award, UK — Ranked #21 among the Top 25 Resorts in the Maldives for Best Service

2013 & 2012 Certificate of Excellence, UK — Recognised for consistent excellence in guest satisfaction

These honours reflect Kuredu’s longstanding commitment not only to meeting international hospitality standards but also to creating a sense of belonging, excitement, and wonder for guests from around the world.