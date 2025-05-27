Barefoot luxury meets family adventure at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

This summer, families are invited to step into a realm of barefoot luxury and bespoke adventures at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, where the exclusive ‘Family Fun Summer’ offer promises an unforgettable tropical escape. Designed as a celebration of connection, indulgence, and the boundless beauty of the Indian Ocean, this curated experience is set to redefine the essence of a family getaway.

Set on a naturally secluded private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, the resort serves as a sanctuary of contemporary elegance—where lush jungle spills into white-sand beaches and turquoise waters stretch endlessly toward the horizon. The resort’s striking villas include the iconic John Jacob Astor Estate, one of the largest overwater residences in the Maldives, featuring a private cinema, dedicated spa suites, and a 92-square-meter infinity pool. Other standout accommodations, such as the Caroline Astor Estate and Overwater St. Regis Suites, offer expansive living areas, sweeping ocean views, and direct access to the sea—each designed to inspire a sense of wonder and serenity.

The ‘Family Fun Summer’ package elevates the getaway with a complimentary full-board upgrade, including daily breakfast, a curated three-course lunch, and dinner at ALBA, the resort’s signature restaurant offering an elegant blend of international cuisine and locally inspired dishes. Families traveling with children aged 12 and under enjoy additional benefits, as young guests stay and dine at no extra cost—providing a seamless way to savour exceptional dining experiences together.

To add a touch of enchantment, the package includes a Sunset Dolphin Cruise for two adults and two children—an unforgettable journey across the atoll’s calm waters, where playful dolphins often appear in the golden glow of dusk. A warm welcome awaits with a bottle of Champagne on arrival, setting the tone for a stay defined by thoughtful touches and impeccable service.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary non-motorised water sports such as snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding, as well as daily laundry service for two garments—ideal for remaining carefree while exploring the island. Throughout the stay, the signature St. Regis Butler Service ensures every moment is flawlessly orchestrated, from unpacking luggage to arranging bespoke excursions and experiences.

Young travellers are especially well looked after, with a variety of dedicated programs designed to inspire connection, creativity, and movement. Teen guests can participate in a range of complimentary experiences combining fun, cultural discovery, and wellness. These include guided photo walks through the resort’s most iconic locations with storytelling and editing inspiration, interactive game sessions like music quizzes and bingo, as well as beachside favourites such as volleyball, futsal, and organided fun runs. A vibrant teen lounge offers a stylish space to unwind with music and games, while hands-on activities such as coconut painting, palm weaving, and Boduberu drum lessons provide a window into Maldivian culture. Fitness enthusiasts can join high-energy HIIT and cardio dance sessions by the beach, while non-motorised water activities like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding offer a thrilling way to explore the island’s surroundings.

For those looking to elevate their stay even further, an array of specially curated experiences is available at an additional charge. Adventurous teens can soar above the atoll on a parasailing ride, learn to master jet skiing or windsurfing through beginner and advanced clinics, or set out on fishing excursions and guided snorkeling adventures. A unique glass kayak experience offers stunning views of the marine life below, while on land, fitness-forward options include tennis clinics with the resort pro, boxing lessons, anti-gravity yoga, trampoline workouts, and pool bike sessions. Tailored spa offerings—including teen facials and wellness packages—provide the perfect balance of rejuvenation. The resort also invites young guests to stir up their creativity with a mocktail masterclass led by the in-house mixologist, take in a tropical evening at the open-air jungle cinema, or enjoy a signature sunset mocktail at The Whale Bar. For those with a passion for sustainability, coral planting sessions led by the resort’s resident Marine Biologist offer an engaging and educational way to connect with the underwater world.

Whether discovering vibrant coral reefs, lounging in a private infinity pool, or enjoying curated family and teen activities, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a rare blend of adventure, relaxation, and refined luxury. The ‘Family Fun Summer’ offer is available for stays from March 24 to December 19, 2025—providing the perfect window to create lasting memories in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.