Featured
Barefoot luxury meets family adventure at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
This summer, families are invited to step into a realm of barefoot luxury and bespoke adventures at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, where the exclusive ‘Family Fun Summer’ offer promises an unforgettable tropical escape. Designed as a celebration of connection, indulgence, and the boundless beauty of the Indian Ocean, this curated experience is set to redefine the essence of a family getaway.
Set on a naturally secluded private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, the resort serves as a sanctuary of contemporary elegance—where lush jungle spills into white-sand beaches and turquoise waters stretch endlessly toward the horizon. The resort’s striking villas include the iconic John Jacob Astor Estate, one of the largest overwater residences in the Maldives, featuring a private cinema, dedicated spa suites, and a 92-square-meter infinity pool. Other standout accommodations, such as the Caroline Astor Estate and Overwater St. Regis Suites, offer expansive living areas, sweeping ocean views, and direct access to the sea—each designed to inspire a sense of wonder and serenity.
The ‘Family Fun Summer’ package elevates the getaway with a complimentary full-board upgrade, including daily breakfast, a curated three-course lunch, and dinner at ALBA, the resort’s signature restaurant offering an elegant blend of international cuisine and locally inspired dishes. Families traveling with children aged 12 and under enjoy additional benefits, as young guests stay and dine at no extra cost—providing a seamless way to savour exceptional dining experiences together.
To add a touch of enchantment, the package includes a Sunset Dolphin Cruise for two adults and two children—an unforgettable journey across the atoll’s calm waters, where playful dolphins often appear in the golden glow of dusk. A warm welcome awaits with a bottle of Champagne on arrival, setting the tone for a stay defined by thoughtful touches and impeccable service.
Guests can also enjoy complimentary non-motorised water sports such as snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding, as well as daily laundry service for two garments—ideal for remaining carefree while exploring the island. Throughout the stay, the signature St. Regis Butler Service ensures every moment is flawlessly orchestrated, from unpacking luggage to arranging bespoke excursions and experiences.
Young travellers are especially well looked after, with a variety of dedicated programs designed to inspire connection, creativity, and movement. Teen guests can participate in a range of complimentary experiences combining fun, cultural discovery, and wellness. These include guided photo walks through the resort’s most iconic locations with storytelling and editing inspiration, interactive game sessions like music quizzes and bingo, as well as beachside favourites such as volleyball, futsal, and organided fun runs. A vibrant teen lounge offers a stylish space to unwind with music and games, while hands-on activities such as coconut painting, palm weaving, and Boduberu drum lessons provide a window into Maldivian culture. Fitness enthusiasts can join high-energy HIIT and cardio dance sessions by the beach, while non-motorised water activities like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding offer a thrilling way to explore the island’s surroundings.
For those looking to elevate their stay even further, an array of specially curated experiences is available at an additional charge. Adventurous teens can soar above the atoll on a parasailing ride, learn to master jet skiing or windsurfing through beginner and advanced clinics, or set out on fishing excursions and guided snorkeling adventures. A unique glass kayak experience offers stunning views of the marine life below, while on land, fitness-forward options include tennis clinics with the resort pro, boxing lessons, anti-gravity yoga, trampoline workouts, and pool bike sessions. Tailored spa offerings—including teen facials and wellness packages—provide the perfect balance of rejuvenation. The resort also invites young guests to stir up their creativity with a mocktail masterclass led by the in-house mixologist, take in a tropical evening at the open-air jungle cinema, or enjoy a signature sunset mocktail at The Whale Bar. For those with a passion for sustainability, coral planting sessions led by the resort’s resident Marine Biologist offer an engaging and educational way to connect with the underwater world.
Whether discovering vibrant coral reefs, lounging in a private infinity pool, or enjoying curated family and teen activities, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a rare blend of adventure, relaxation, and refined luxury. The ‘Family Fun Summer’ offer is available for stays from March 24 to December 19, 2025—providing the perfect window to create lasting memories in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.
Drink
Tea meets tradition: The Art of Tea cocktail collection debuts at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
In celebration of World Cocktail Day (May 13), Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has introduced ‘The Art of Tea,’ a curated menu of tea-infused cocktails crafted in collaboration with Art of Tea, the award-winning luxury tea brand founded by renowned Master Tea Blender and CEO Steve Schwartz.
This exclusive menu seamlessly blends organic small-batch teas with premium spirits and island-inspired ingredients, offering guests a slow, sensory cocktail experience.
Art of Tea is internationally recognised for its dedication to organic sourcing, sustainable practices, and hand-blended selections that honour both ancient traditions and modern wellness principles. While its teas are available throughout the day at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, the new cocktail collection adds a fresh layer of discovery.
Steve Schwartz, Founder and Master Tea Blender at Art of Tea, explained, “At Art of Tea, we believe in the transformative power of tea. Bringing our handcrafted blends into the cocktail experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an invitation for guests to explore tea in a new, sensory way — where tradition meets innovation in every sip.”
Tea-based cocktails are not merely a twist on the familiar; they represent a transformation. The inclusion of tea introduces natural complexity, depth of flavour, and subtle health benefits, resulting in drinks that are both sophisticated and refreshing. Each blend offers unique tasting notes, ranging from floral to smoky, spicy to citrusy, balancing seamlessly with spirits and house-made syrups.
Featured Cocktails from The Art of Tea Menu
- Coco Bloom – White coconut tea, rum, Malibu, coconut and strawberry syrup, lemon juice
- Velvet Noir – Dark chocolate peppermint tea, vodka, triple sec, mojito syrup, lemon
- Sunrise Spiritz – Bright Eyed tea, gin, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup
- Masala Mule – Masala chai tea, Armagnac, triple sec, sugar syrup, lemon
- Mint Mirage – Pacific Mint tea, beer, blue curaçao, mojito syrup, lemon
- Grey Royale – Earl Grey tea, whisky, cucumber and mojito syrup, lemon juice
Whether guests are sipping Velvet Noir at sunset, enjoying Coco Bloom under the palms, or winding down the day with Earl Grey and whisky, The Art of Tea menu offers an elegant way to pause, reflect, and experience something new, all with the Indian Ocean as a backdrop.
Celebration
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites travellers to immerse themselves in a truly Maldivian celebration of Eid al-Adha this year. Blending culture, connection, and calm, the resort promises an experience where guests can embrace the festive spirit in an idyllic island setting.
Following the success of last year’s celebration, where guests were treated to an array of vibrant cultural experiences—including traditional characters, energetic boduberu drumming, graceful local dances, captivating folklore, and the rich flavours of authentic Maldivian cuisine—NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi is bringing back the beloved tradition.
This year’s celebration offers guests an opportunity to reconnect with the essence of Maldivian heritage in a setting that combines timelessness with relaxation. The curated festivities are designed to honour local customs while providing space for guests to unwind and reflect on the meaning of the season. Whether traveling with family or seeking a peaceful retreat, visitors can look forward to a celebration that is soulful, culturally rich, and wonderfully memorable.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s Eid al-Adha celebration promises a perfect blend of cultural immersion and serene relaxation, inviting guests to create lasting memories in a breathtaking island paradise.
Awards
HolidayCheck 2025 recommends Canareef Resort Maldives for unmatched hospitality
Canareef Resort Maldives, a pristine tropical hideaway nestled in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, has been recognised as a ‘Recommended Resort on HolidayCheck 2025,’ one of the most trusted and influential travel review platforms in the German-speaking travel market.
This prestigious accolade is based on consistently positive guest reviews and outstanding service ratings submitted by travellers on HolidayCheck.de, the leading holiday review site for German, Austrian, and Swiss holidaymakers. The award highlights Canareef’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality, immersive island experiences, and personalised service in a uniquely natural setting.
Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in this recognition, stating, “Being recognised by HolidayCheck is a true testament to the dedication of our team. We are especially honoured to receive this recognition from German-speaking guests, a market that values authenticity, nature, and service excellence — all of which define the Canareef experience.”
Canareef is renowned for its spacious beachfront villas, lush greenery, and a wide range of nature-based and cultural experiences, including guided island bike tours, local community visits, and wellness programs. The resort’s untouched environment, combined with heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, continues to resonate deeply with travellers seeking tranquility and adventure alike.
The HolidayCheck award further reinforces Canareef’s growing popularity among European travellers, especially as more guests prioritise genuine experiences, sustainability, and meaningful connections during their holidays.
