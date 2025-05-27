Tea meets tradition: The Art of Tea cocktail collection debuts at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

In celebration of World Cocktail Day (May 13), Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has introduced ‘The Art of Tea,’ a curated menu of tea-infused cocktails crafted in collaboration with Art of Tea, the award-winning luxury tea brand founded by renowned Master Tea Blender and CEO Steve Schwartz.

This exclusive menu seamlessly blends organic small-batch teas with premium spirits and island-inspired ingredients, offering guests a slow, sensory cocktail experience.

Art of Tea is internationally recognised for its dedication to organic sourcing, sustainable practices, and hand-blended selections that honour both ancient traditions and modern wellness principles. While its teas are available throughout the day at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, the new cocktail collection adds a fresh layer of discovery.

Steve Schwartz, Founder and Master Tea Blender at Art of Tea, explained, “At Art of Tea, we believe in the transformative power of tea. Bringing our handcrafted blends into the cocktail experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an invitation for guests to explore tea in a new, sensory way — where tradition meets innovation in every sip.”

Tea-based cocktails are not merely a twist on the familiar; they represent a transformation. The inclusion of tea introduces natural complexity, depth of flavour, and subtle health benefits, resulting in drinks that are both sophisticated and refreshing. Each blend offers unique tasting notes, ranging from floral to smoky, spicy to citrusy, balancing seamlessly with spirits and house-made syrups.

Featured Cocktails from The Art of Tea Menu

Coco Bloom – White coconut tea, rum, Malibu, coconut and strawberry syrup, lemon juice

Velvet Noir – Dark chocolate peppermint tea, vodka, triple sec, mojito syrup, lemon

Sunrise Spiritz – Bright Eyed tea, gin, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup

Masala Mule – Masala chai tea, Armagnac, triple sec, sugar syrup, lemon

Mint Mirage – Pacific Mint tea, beer, blue curaçao, mojito syrup, lemon

Grey Royale – Earl Grey tea, whisky, cucumber and mojito syrup, lemon juice

Whether guests are sipping Velvet Noir at sunset, enjoying Coco Bloom under the palms, or winding down the day with Earl Grey and whisky, The Art of Tea menu offers an elegant way to pause, reflect, and experience something new, all with the Indian Ocean as a backdrop.