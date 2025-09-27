‘Haunted Elegance’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo: Adults-only Halloween under the stars

This Halloween, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to step into a world of shadows, sophistication, and starlight with ‘Haunted Elegance’, an adults-only evening where glamour meets the unexpected.

The evening begins with a Halloween-themed buffet at Alita Restaurant, where bold flavors and playful presentations set the tone. Subtle décor and a tropical night backdrop create the perfect prelude to a celebration that grows darker and more seductive as it unfolds.

The Pool Deck transforms into a haunting yet stylish dance floor, pulsing with dark beats spun by a live DJ. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, or disturb, as a costume contest brings out the night’s most daring looks, with prizes awarded for:

Best Dressed

Most Spooky

Funniest Costume

“Haunted Elegance is for those who prefer their Halloween with a touch of seduction and shadow,” said Stefania Banfi, Resort Manager. “We’ve crafted a night that’s immersive, indulgent, and just a little wicked; a grown-up escape wrapped in moonlight and mystery.”

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is a boutique adults-only resort with 68 villas available in 7 different categories. The resort is reachable by a scenic domestic flight within just over 50 minutes, on the island of Kooddoo, in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll. It has its roots in authentic Maldivian heritage and discovery and serves international cuisine. Mercure Maldives offers various meal plans including a premium all-inclusive concept. In addition, you may opt for a bed and breakfast or a half-board stay option allowing you to explore the resort at your own pace. There’s always something to discover, on the pristine white beaches or in the ocean with a house reef teeming with marine life. The resort features a signature restaurant called Vista, the perfect place to experience a picture-perfect panorama view complimented by exquisite Italian flavors. Whether you lounge by the pool bar and bask in the sun, or go on an aquatic adventure, every day becomes a story to remember for a lifetime.