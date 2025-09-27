News
Bandos Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification
Bandos Maldives has been awarded the Green Globe Certification, one of the most renowned sustainability recognitions in the travel and tourism industry, underscoring our long-standing dedication to preserving the environment and upholding one of our guiding values, “Environmental Stewardship.”
Bandos has been known popularly as the “Island of Hospitality” for generations, welcoming guests with Maldivian hospitality in its real sense. Today, this reputation supports another side of our hospitality, that is, our dedication to maintaining the natural beauty and variety of the Maldives for generations to come.
Energy & Technology That Respect Nature
The certification is a reflection of the resort’s continuous efforts to embrace beneficial eco-friendly measures in all its operations. From investing in four state-of-the-art desalination plants that produce high-quality fresh water, to eliminating over 250,000 single-use plastic bottles annually with the help of refillable glass alternatives, Bandos ensures that it minimizes its footprint on the environment
Bandos Maldives has also introduced energy-efficient practices throughout the resort, including LED lighting and power management systems. These practices make sustainability an integral part of daily operation, whether in villas and restaurants or in back-of-house systems.
The Green IT initiatives and recycling focus of hardware as well as paper reduction by the resort show a general commitment to the sustainable use of technology and carbon footprint reduction.
Similarly, the resort has eliminated plastic straws and substituted them with biodegradable paper straws and reusable stirrers to minimize single-use plastic even further
Sustainability at Bandos is a matter not only of policy but also of people. It involves engaging guests to be a part of it, either by selecting refillable water, taking part in awareness initiatives, or getting educated about behind-the-scenes water and energy saving measures.
A Commitment Beyond Words
“Our goal is to create memorable experiences while ensuring we protect the environment that makes the Maldives so unique,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives. “The Green Globe Certification is not a destination, but a milestone that inspires us to keep pushing forward.”
By attaining this certification, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future. Every little choice, from power efficiency to environmentally friendly dining, adds up to a grander vision: preserving paradise while delivering world-class guest experiences.
Sustainability isn’t a responsibility for Bandos. It’s a way of giving respect to the island, its people, and every guest who sets foot on its shores.
News
‘Haunted Elegance’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo: Adults-only Halloween under the stars
This Halloween, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to step into a world of shadows, sophistication, and starlight with ‘Haunted Elegance’, an adults-only evening where glamour meets the unexpected.
The evening begins with a Halloween-themed buffet at Alita Restaurant, where bold flavors and playful presentations set the tone. Subtle décor and a tropical night backdrop create the perfect prelude to a celebration that grows darker and more seductive as it unfolds.
The Pool Deck transforms into a haunting yet stylish dance floor, pulsing with dark beats spun by a live DJ. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, or disturb, as a costume contest brings out the night’s most daring looks, with prizes awarded for:
- Best Dressed
- Most Spooky
- Funniest Costume
“Haunted Elegance is for those who prefer their Halloween with a touch of seduction and shadow,” said Stefania Banfi, Resort Manager. “We’ve crafted a night that’s immersive, indulgent, and just a little wicked; a grown-up escape wrapped in moonlight and mystery.”
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is a boutique adults-only resort with 68 villas available in 7 different categories. The resort is reachable by a scenic domestic flight within just over 50 minutes, on the island of Kooddoo, in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll. It has its roots in authentic Maldivian heritage and discovery and serves international cuisine. Mercure Maldives offers various meal plans including a premium all-inclusive concept. In addition, you may opt for a bed and breakfast or a half-board stay option allowing you to explore the resort at your own pace. There’s always something to discover, on the pristine white beaches or in the ocean with a house reef teeming with marine life. The resort features a signature restaurant called Vista, the perfect place to experience a picture-perfect panorama view complimented by exquisite Italian flavors. Whether you lounge by the pool bar and bask in the sun, or go on an aquatic adventure, every day becomes a story to remember for a lifetime.
News
‘Secrets of the Haunted Manor’: Addams family-inspired Halloween at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
This Halloween, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites all in-house guests to uncover the ‘Secrets of the Haunted Manor’, an elegant and spooky celebration inspired by the chilling charm of ‘The Addams Family’, the event blends Gothic glam, clever theatrics, and signature all-inclusive flair.
Guests are invited to Phat Chameleon for a mysterious pre-dinner cocktail, followed by a hauntingly tasteful dinner at Mélange, where shadows flicker, music pulses, and secrets come alive under the moonlight.
Day Program for Young Guests
The Kids Club and Recreation teams will host Halloween-themed creative sessions throughout the day. Children will make hats and props, enjoy a guided painting session, and get ready for the evening with simple costume touches and themed face art. A cheerful island parade and a photo session at the mansion backdrop will set the tone for a night of fun.
Reflecting the charm of our muse, General Manager, Riaan Drever adds: “This isn’t your average Halloween. It’s a carefully orchestrated descent into delightful darkness. You won’t scream — you’ll smirk.”
Evening of Shadows: What to Expect
The evening begins with the Pre-Dinner Halloween Cocktail Party at Phat Chameleon. Guests are welcomed with character-inspired cocktails like Gomez’s Gin Gimlet, or Morticia’s Midnight Martini, for those who prefer a more… optimistic doom.
Costumes are encouraged; black lace, velvet, and spider brooches never go out of style and guests can pose against eerie backdrops as the DJ spins a perfectly moody mix. Mélange will host a haunted buffet dinner where spook meets sophistication, and the party continues with photo ops, live beats, and more ghostly delights.
News
Brennia Kottefaru unveils mobile app for guests
Brennia Kottefaru has announced the official launch of its new mobile application, an exciting milestone under the resort’s Tech, AI & Green Initiative. The app is designed to make every guest’s journey hassle-free, seamless, and personalised, ensuring a true blend of modern technology with the warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
Key Features of the Brennia App:
- Book and manage resort experiences with real-time availability
- Explore dining, spa, excursions, and activities—all in one place
- Stay connected with our team anytime during your stay
- Share instant feedback for even better service
- Receive personalised recommendations tailored to your preferences
- Check-in online before arrival for a smooth and timely villa handover
This innovation ensures that guests arriving from long journeys can skip waiting times and head straight to their villa, making their Maldivian holiday begin the moment they arrive.
“At Brennia Kottefaru, we believe technology should not only improve efficiency, but also create meaningful, memorable experiences for our guests. This app is another step forward in our vision of being a tech-driven five-star resort. This project reflects the vision of our Chairman Ali Zahir to deliver future-focused innovations for our guests,” an official said.
“It was proudly driven by COO Aminath Zaady and led by Hassaan Mohamed, Head of Applications, whose expertise and forward-thinking approach ensured a smooth and successful launch. The mobile app is one of many automation and digital services Brennia Kottefaru is introducing to offer guests an end-to-end, seamless, and sustainable resort experience.”
Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.
Trending
