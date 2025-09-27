Bandos Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification

Bandos Maldives has been awarded the Green Globe Certification, one of the most renowned sustainability recognitions in the travel and tourism industry, underscoring our long-standing dedication to preserving the environment and upholding one of our guiding values, “Environmental Stewardship.”

Bandos has been known popularly as the “Island of Hospitality” for generations, welcoming guests with Maldivian hospitality in its real sense. Today, this reputation supports another side of our hospitality, that is, our dedication to maintaining the natural beauty and variety of the Maldives for generations to come.

Energy & Technology That Respect Nature

The certification is a reflection of the resort’s continuous efforts to embrace beneficial eco-friendly measures in all its operations. From investing in four state-of-the-art desalination plants that produce high-quality fresh water, to eliminating over 250,000 single-use plastic bottles annually with the help of refillable glass alternatives, Bandos ensures that it minimizes its footprint on the environment

Bandos Maldives has also introduced energy-efficient practices throughout the resort, including LED lighting and power management systems. These practices make sustainability an integral part of daily operation, whether in villas and restaurants or in back-of-house systems.

The Green IT initiatives and recycling focus of hardware as well as paper reduction by the resort show a general commitment to the sustainable use of technology and carbon footprint reduction.

Similarly, the resort has eliminated plastic straws and substituted them with biodegradable paper straws and reusable stirrers to minimize single-use plastic even further

Sustainability at Bandos is a matter not only of policy but also of people. It involves engaging guests to be a part of it, either by selecting refillable water, taking part in awareness initiatives, or getting educated about behind-the-scenes water and energy saving measures.

A Commitment Beyond Words

“Our goal is to create memorable experiences while ensuring we protect the environment that makes the Maldives so unique,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives. “The Green Globe Certification is not a destination, but a milestone that inspires us to keep pushing forward.”

By attaining this certification, Bandos Maldives reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future. Every little choice, from power efficiency to environmentally friendly dining, adds up to a grander vision: preserving paradise while delivering world-class guest experiences.

Sustainability isn’t a responsibility for Bandos. It’s a way of giving respect to the island, its people, and every guest who sets foot on its shores.