Gallery Restaurant reopens at Bandos Maldives with elegant new look

On Global Wellness Day, celebrated on 14th June 2025, Milaidhoo invites guests to embrace a deeper sense of presence and harmony through its unique wellbeing philosophy rooted in ‘slow living.’ Reflecting the global theme of #ReconnectMagenta, which emphasises the importance of meaningful connections, Milaidhoo’s curated programme encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, the community, and the natural world in one of the most serene settings on Earth.

Situated in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo is more than a boutique island retreat; it is a sanctuary for mindful rejuvenation. At Milaidhoo, wellness extends beyond the spa, permeating every detail of the guest experience — from barefoot living and soulful seclusion to fresh, nourishing cuisine and personalised wellness menus designed to support individual journeys of transformation.

Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo will begin with a soul-awakening dynamic cleansing and yoga nidra session at 8:00 on an exclusive sandbank. This session offers guests a chance to silence external noise, realign with their inner rhythm, and reconnect with themselves amidst the Indian Ocean horizon.

At 11:00, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a coral plantation activity led by the resort’s marine biologist at the Ocean Stories Aquatic Centre. This interactive conservation initiative allows guests to give back to the local ecosystem and fosters an emotional connection to the broader community of life beneath the waves.

In the afternoon, from 16:00 to 17:00, guests can embark on a guided mindful walking experience around the island. This activity invites participants to reconnect with nature through observation and intention, with each barefoot step across soft sand and lush jungle paths revealing the healing power of nature.

At Milaidhoo, food is an integral part of wellness, with every dish curated with wellbeing in mind. Whether it is plant-based vitality bowls from the Chef’s Garden, fresh-caught seafood, or custom-designed menus tailored to individual health goals, guests are encouraged to nourish not only their bodies but also their senses.

Paul van Frank, Milaidhoo’s general manager, shared, “Our wellness ethos embraces the art of slowing down and living in the moment. Global Wellness Day is an opportunity to remind guests of the power of reconnecting with themselves, with each other, and with the beautiful world around them.”