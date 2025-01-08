Celebrate Chinese New Year charm at Bandos Maldives

Bandos Maldives invites guests to ring in the Year of the Snake with a captivating blend of cultural festivities, outdoor adventures, and gourmet delights. From 28th to 29th January 2025, the resort will come alive with vibrant celebrations and specially curated experiences designed to create cherished memories during this auspicious season.

Immerse yourself in the flavours of fortune with exclusive dining experiences. The Feast of Fortune promises a delectable array of Chinese-inspired dishes, while Wok & Wonder invites guests to master the art of Chinese cooking under the guidance of expert chefs. Witness the energetic Dragon Parade, a symbol of strength and good luck, as it winds its way through the resort.

Thrilling adventures with turtle snorkelling or encounter gentle giants during Nurse Shark Snorkeling. For evening enchantment, join a Night Fishing Adventure under the stars, or stay dry and marvel at marine life through a Glass Bottom Boat Exploration. Adventure awaits at every turn!

Little ones can immerse themselves in the festivities with a variety of exciting activities designed just for them. Unleash creativity with Lunar Coconut Canvas, a fun craft activity blending Maldivian and Chinese traditions, or join Light Up the New Year, where kids can create vibrant crafts to welcome prosperity. Add a splash of colour with New Year Face Art, ensuring children enjoy a magical celebration filled with joy and creativity.

Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, shares: “Chinese New Year is a time to celebrate new beginnings, shared happiness, and cultural richness. At Bandos Maldives, we are delighted to offer our guests a unique fusion of traditions and tropical experiences, ensuring a memorable start to the Year of the Snake.”

Join Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year, where moments of joy, exploration, and togetherness await in the heart of paradise. Reserve your experience today and be part of this unforgettable celebration!