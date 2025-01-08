News
Celebrate Chinese New Year charm at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives invites guests to ring in the Year of the Snake with a captivating blend of cultural festivities, outdoor adventures, and gourmet delights. From 28th to 29th January 2025, the resort will come alive with vibrant celebrations and specially curated experiences designed to create cherished memories during this auspicious season.
Immerse yourself in the flavours of fortune with exclusive dining experiences. The Feast of Fortune promises a delectable array of Chinese-inspired dishes, while Wok & Wonder invites guests to master the art of Chinese cooking under the guidance of expert chefs. Witness the energetic Dragon Parade, a symbol of strength and good luck, as it winds its way through the resort.
Thrilling adventures with turtle snorkelling or encounter gentle giants during Nurse Shark Snorkeling. For evening enchantment, join a Night Fishing Adventure under the stars, or stay dry and marvel at marine life through a Glass Bottom Boat Exploration. Adventure awaits at every turn!
Little ones can immerse themselves in the festivities with a variety of exciting activities designed just for them. Unleash creativity with Lunar Coconut Canvas, a fun craft activity blending Maldivian and Chinese traditions, or join Light Up the New Year, where kids can create vibrant crafts to welcome prosperity. Add a splash of colour with New Year Face Art, ensuring children enjoy a magical celebration filled with joy and creativity.
Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, shares: “Chinese New Year is a time to celebrate new beginnings, shared happiness, and cultural richness. At Bandos Maldives, we are delighted to offer our guests a unique fusion of traditions and tropical experiences, ensuring a memorable start to the Year of the Snake.”
Join Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year, where moments of joy, exploration, and togetherness await in the heart of paradise. Reserve your experience today and be part of this unforgettable celebration!
Turn dream Maldivian escape into bonanza with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced the Earn Eat Enjoy Bonanza, an exclusive limited-time offer that promises to transform your 2025 getaway into an extraordinary experience. Available for stays from January 4 to 20, 2025, this special package invites guests to indulge in a series of unparalleled perks and luxuries that redefine the meaning of a dream vacation. With a Full Board meal plan, guests can savour daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the resort’s distinctive dining venues, Island Kitchen and Hawker. Adding to the delight, children under 12 dine for free, making it an irresistible choice for families.
To elevate your stay, the package includes a USD 50 resort credit per stay, perfect for indulging in additional experiences, along with a complimentary handcrafted cocktail each day at the picturesque Sunset Bar. Guests can also immerse themselves in a variety of complimentary recharging activities such as yoga sessions, runWESTIN, and water volleyball, or explore the crystal-clear waters with complimentary snorkelling equipment and an hour of ocean kayaking included. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy 24/7 access to the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, while sports lovers can make use of the resort’s multipurpose court. As a cherry on top, Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy additional benefits and rewards, setting the stage for future adventures.
Nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a haven of wellness and luxury. Surrounded by the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean and pristine white sands, the resort embodies sustainable luxury and well-being. Guests can embrace a rejuvenating experience through the resort’s core wellness pillars: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, and Play Well. From snorkeling alongside manta rays to unwinding with a sunset cocktail, every moment at The Westin Maldives is thoughtfully designed to inspire and rejuvenate.
The Earn Eat Enjoy Bonanza is an opportunity to make your Maldivian escape truly unforgettable. With bookings open for a limited time only, there’s no better moment to turn your dream holiday into a reality. For reservations, visit westin-maldives.com or contact us at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has unveiled a new culinary innovation, introducing an exquisite tasting menu at its underwater restaurant, Subsix. This latest offering brings the unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine, known as Nikkei, to the Maldives.
Subsix, named for its remarkable location half a kilometre offshore and six meters below the ocean’s surface, has been a hub of extraordinary experiences for over a decade. From champagne breakfasts to midnight glow parties, the venue offers a captivating underwater setting surrounded by glass walls that showcase vibrant coral reefs, colourful anemones, butterflyfish, and occasional reef sharks. Every moment spent here is described as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Continuing its tradition of innovation, Subsix now presents a Nikkei-inspired five-course tasting menu, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian creativity. The dishes highlight the bounty of the Indian Ocean, with sustainably sourced ingredients crafted into playful, modern presentations. Signature dishes include scallop ceviche, balancing tangy and salty flavours; wahoo tartare, caught locally and paired with avocado and a hint of spice; and buttery cod, paired with crisp asparagus. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of sake or fine wines curated by Head Sommelier Mayank Sharma.
The menu is the brainchild of Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault, whose culinary journey began with classical training at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and expanded through roles worldwide. “With a setting as extraordinary as Subsix, nothing less than an extraordinary menu will suffice,” Chef Thierry remarked. “Our goal is to engage all five senses and delight the palate with every bite, while proudly showcasing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced from the beautiful waters around us.”
Chef Thierry oversees nine dining venues at Niyama, each offering unique experiences. These include the newly relaunched Nest, serving Asian cuisine in treetop settings; Tribal, featuring a culinary exploration of South American and African flavours; and Edge, perched above the Indian Ocean. Each reflects Niyama’s commitment to culinary excellence and creative dining.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa hosts successful Fit Week
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced that its Skillz recreation team has been certified in two of Radical Fitness’ signature programs, as well as achieving the prestigious Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe. This accomplishment underscores Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional wellness experiences for its guests.
The certifications were achieved as part of the highly successful Fit Week 2024, held from 9th to 15th December 2024, in collaboration with TEMPO, a leading fitness company founded by the Maldives’ most decorated fitness professional, Hussain Zinan. Fit Week served as a transformative wellness event that brought together fitness, nutrition, and holistic well-being in the picturesque setting of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa.
Hussain Zinan, the visionary founder of TEMPO, Regional Head Trainer for Radical Fitness International (Maldives, UAE, Qatar & Thailand) and Education Director – Fitness Academy Europe, played a pivotal role in making Fit Week a success. With a fitness journey that began in 1995, Zinan is a nationally recognized expert, having received the National Award for Health & Fitness in 2012. His passion and expertise enabled guests to enjoy curated fitness programs, designed to invigorate both the body and mind.
During Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Skillz recreation team:
- Earned certifications in two Radical Fitness programs, ensuring guests can now enjoy professional fitness experiences long after Fit Week has concluded.
- Completed the Fitness Assistant Level 2 Certification from the Fitness Academy of Europe, further enhancing the team’s ability to guide guests through effective and enjoyable fitness routines.
These certifications mark a significant milestone for the resort, positioning Pullman Maldives Maamutaa as a premier wellness destination where fitness and well-being are seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.
Fit Week featured a variety of dynamic fitness programs, offering engaging activities for guests of all fitness levels. Highlights included:
- Waterobics — A refreshing water-based fitness class held at the main pool, combining exercise with stunning resort views.
- FightDo — A high-energy fitness class featuring combative moves synchronized to music, providing a full-body workout via various disciplines of fighting styles.
- FactorF — Suspension training and circuit training on the beach, where guests enjoyed challenging and fun sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean vistas.
- Radical Eleven – A functional fitness program practiced without the use of any equipment, and is sure to challenge guests of any fitness level.
FightDo and FactorF programs have been introduced to the island playground’s offering, even after the conclusion of fit week.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa continues to champion holistic wellness through thoughtfully curated programs that integrate fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. Guests enjoyed healthy dining options throughout the resort, including the nutritious Power Active Breakfast at Sol Rising Bar and plant-based offerings at Phat Chameleon, the resort’s renowned vegan and vegetarian restaurant.
With its newly certified recreation team and the success of Fit Week 2024, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa looks ahead to expanding its wellness initiatives. The resort is committed to collaborating further with industry experts like Hussain Zinan and TEMPO to elevate guest experiences and inspire healthier lifestyles for the team on the island as well.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites future guests to embark on their wellness journeys in an idyllic setting, with expert-led programs, innovative fitness solutions, and a commitment to holistic health and well-being.
