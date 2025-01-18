Welcome in Year of the Snake at Amilla Maldives

Welcome in the Year of the Snake with celebrations and a vibrant programme of festivities at Amilla Maldives from 26th to 30th January 2025. Designed for guests of all ages, the programme features creative workshops, engaging games, family adventures, and indulgent dining experiences.

Celebrations throughout the week include a treasure hunt, family fun run, snorkelling adventures, pool party, and a movie every evening for the children at Amilla Odeon, the movie theatre under the stars. Teens and adults can participate in art workshops and table tennis tournaments, while children will delight in interactive games like Catch the Dragon’s Tail and themed craft-making sessions.

The highlight of the festivities will be on Tuesday, 28th January 2025 when the resort will be offering art classes, craft classes, making of Chinese New Year lucky envelopes, and lively family beach games. In the evening there will be guest cocktails at sunset, where guests will be entertained by a vibrant lion dance. The night continues with a Lunar New Year of the Snake Chinese Buffet Dinner to mark the occasion.

Join Amilla Maldives from 26th to 30th January for a celebration filled with joy, creativity, and cherished moments.