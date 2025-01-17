Family fun meets Premier League coaching: Kuramathi and Campioni experience

This festive season, the idyllic island of JA Manafaru has announced a unique experience for young football enthusiasts, as former England goalkeeper Robert Paul Green hosts an exciting football camp for children. The camp, which commenced on Friday, will be held daily from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the JA Manafaru Football Pitch, running until 30th December 2024.

Robert Green, widely regarded as one of England’s top goalkeepers during his career, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the pitch. Known for his impressive 20-year footballing journey, Green played at the highest levels, including the Premier League, Football League, and for the England national team. This exclusive opportunity to learn from a football legend will inspire children to develop their skills and confidence both on and off the field.

Career highlights of Robert Green:

Premier League & Football League Career: Robert Green enjoyed a distinguished career as a goalkeeper in both the Premier League and Football League. He made over 500 professional appearances for clubs including West Ham United, Norwich City, and Queens Park Rangers.

England National Team: Green earned 12 caps for the England senior national team, representing his country in major international tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

West Ham United: A standout in Green’s career was his time at West Ham United (2006–2009), where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in 2007-08.

Notable Performances: Green’s performances in key matches, including vital saves in high-stakes Premier League encounters, were pivotal to his clubs’ successes. His time with QPR and Norwich City further solidified his reputation as a reliable and skilled goalkeeper.

As part of the festive celebrations at JA Manafaru, this football camp is designed for children of all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced players. The sessions will focus on technique, teamwork, and developing a love for the beautiful game, all while ensuring a fun, safe, and supportive environment.

Each participant in the camp will receive a full set of jersey uniforms as a token, allowing the young players to feel like true athletes while they engage in this unforgettable football experience.

“We’re delighted to welcome Robert Green to JA Manafaru this holiday season. His wealth of experience and dedication to the sport will undoubtedly inspire young players from both near and far. The football camp is a fantastic addition to our “A Naturally Better Festive” programme, and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique, enriching experiences for families. We look forward to seeing the joy and growth that these sessions will bring to the children, as well as how sports programmes like this will bring the entire resort together, creating a sense of community like a village of good friends,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager.

“As part of our vision to provide guests with both active and wellness-focused activities, we are thrilled to offer this football camp under Robert Green’s expert guidance. Our guests, particularly children, will benefit immensely from the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that Robert brings to the pitch. It’s an exciting way for families to celebrate the festive season while fostering a love for the game in a beautiful, tropical setting,” remarks Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation.

The camp is exclusively available to children staying at the resort, ensuring a special and enriching opportunity for young guests to participate in this exciting initiative.

JA Manafaru, renowned for its exceptional service and award-winning CoolZone, which has earned the Worldwide Kids accreditation for two consecutive years, offers the ideal environment for young children and teens to enjoy a fun and safe experience.