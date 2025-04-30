Featured
Savour flavours of Asia at Inguru, Kuramathi’s lagoon-side gem
Nestled on the serene lagoon side of Kuramathi and overlooking the vast Indian Ocean, Inguru offers more than just a dining experience—it provides a sensory escape. The restaurant’s contemporary design, featuring elegant wooden accents, open-air seating, and soothing tones, harmonises with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Whether serving a casual lunch or hosting a romantic evening meal, Inguru creates a stylish yet relaxed ambiance that enhances every moment. Between 11:00 and 17:00 hrs, guests can enjoy light and flavourful Asian dishes with a Western twist—ideal for a leisurely midday break by the water.
As the sun sets, Inguru transforms into a refined dinner venue, offering a curated Asian Fusion menu from 19:00 to 22:30 hrs, open to guests aged six and above. The newly introduced dishes celebrate bold, fresh flavours, including Coconut & Pineapple Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Tarragon-Flavoured Octopus Tartare, and Soy Marinated Salmon Bruschetta. Main courses feature richly spiced Indonesian Beef Rendang, aromatic Mas Kirugarudiya reef fish curry, and Kukulhu Musanmaa presented with a modern twist on traditional recipes.
With its picturesque setting and flavourful cuisine, Inguru delivers a truly memorable island dining experience, whether by day or night.
From stillness to connection: explore Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s mindful island retreat
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a serene barefoot sanctuary in the Maldives where eco-luxury meets authenticity, has announced the launch of Banyan Tree Connections—an exclusive, private holistic wellbeing experience for two. Available for bookings from May 2025, this programme is designed to foster meaningful connections through curated rituals that embrace mindfulness, movement, and shared renewal.
As a supplementary offering to villa reservations, the programme responds to a growing desire for intentional, immersive experiences that prioritise emotional connection in today’s fast-paced world. Rooted in Banyan Group’s 8 Pillars of Wellbeing, the journey encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, loved ones, and the rhythms of nature within the island’s tranquil setting.
According to Hery Koswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Banyan Tree Connections was created in response to a universal longing for deeper relationships, genuine presence, and time well spent together. Here at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, our tranquil island setting offers a natural canvas for this journey where each moment is intentional and every experience grounded in the essence of the original Maldives.”
Guests can choose between 2- and 3-night immersive wellbeing programmes, each carefully crafted to cultivate presence, balance, and connection amidst the stunning Maldivian seascape.
The 2-night programme begins with a Wellbeing Consultation and a Private Yoga Duo session, aligning body and breath. Participants are then guided through a Herbal Oil & Reflexology Workshop and a deeply calming Breathwork & Sound Meditation. A shared 90-minute Time Together Spa Treatment fosters physical and emotional restoration, while a Private Sunset Cruise across the atoll offers serene communion with the ocean. The day concludes with a sharing-style Saffron Thai Dinner, healthy in-room snacks, and a thoughtful welcome gift to initiate the journey.
The 3-night programme deepens the experience with additional rituals, such as a Conscious Grounding Session by the beach, a Maldivian Cooking Class rooted in local traditions, and a signature Lagoon Floating Therapy session—an exclusive offering unique to Vabbinfaru. Guests also receive a holistic wellbeing treatment with a choice between acupuncture or cupping therapy. Each evening ends with nourishing Saffron Thai dinners and in-room wellness amenities, allowing guests to fully absorb the stillness and beauty of the original Maldives.
With over three decades of leadership in holistic hospitality, Banyan Tree continues to expand its wellness offerings to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. Banyan Tree Connections at Vabbinfaru offers a rare opportunity for guests to pause, reflect, and reconnect in a setting that remains true to the timeless spirit of the Maldives.
Endless summer awaits: discover Milaidhoo’s ultimate Maldivian escape
This summer, Milaidhoo invites guests to experience a season of discovery, where each day flows in harmony with the ocean’s rhythms. The resort introduces Endless Summer, a limited-time offer crafted for dreamers, explorers, and those who find meaning in both grand adventures and quiet moments. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is not just a destination—it is a personal island story waiting to unfold.
From 1st May to 31st October, nature takes center stage as Hanifaru Bay becomes home to the breathtaking Manta Reunion—one of the Maldives’ most magical marine spectacles. During this time, dozens of manta rays elegantly glide through the warm waters. Milaidhoo’s guests enjoy exclusive access to this extraordinary event through specially designed excursions that offer close encounters with these gentle giants—experiences that remain vivid long after summer ends.
Whether relaxing in a private pool villa, savouring breakfast with uninterrupted views of the ocean, or embarking on curated island experiences, Endless Summer combines all the essential elements of a perfect Maldivian escape. Guests staying four nights or more unlock a range of curated benefits designed to enhance their stay. These include daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at the renowned Ocean Restaurant, rejuvenating daily yoga sessions, and much more.
To celebrate the manta ray season, the offer includes 30% savings on Manta Reunion excursions—an exceptional opportunity to engage deeply with the marine world. Additional benefits include 30% discounts on selected spa treatments and group adventures that showcase the area’s rich marine biodiversity and local culture. Guests also receive USD 150 resort credit per room, per stay, ideal for spontaneous indulgences that elevate the experience.
With early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), every moment at Milaidhoo is extended, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the island’s laid-back luxury.
Offer Includes:
- Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant
- Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant
- 30% savings on Manta Reunion excursions
- 30% discount on selected spa treatments
- 30% off handpicked group adventures and excursions
- USD 150 resort credit per room, per stay
- Complimentary daily yoga sessions (as per resort schedule)
- Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability
Terms & Conditions:
- A minimum stay of four (4) nights is required.
- Offer valid for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2025.
This summer, Milaidhoo offers more than just a retreat—it offers a chapter in a guest’s personal journey, where barefoot luxury meets the wonders of the sea.
JEN Maldives celebrates Earth Day with debut of eco-friendly culinary experience
On Tuesday, 22nd April—International Mother Earth Day—JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La hosted an exclusive luncheon for its corporate and media partners to mark the launch of its new ‘Rooted in Nature’ menu.
The event underscored the hotel’s ongoing dedication to sustainability and community engagement through the Rooted in Nature culinary program, a global initiative by Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts. This program promotes the use of fresh, locally sourced, and ethically produced ingredients. By collaborating with local farmers and fishermen, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La fosters a strong link between the community and the cuisine featured on its menus.
The newly introduced menu showcases sustainable ingredients procured from local markets, line-caught seafood, and organic produce—including fruits and vegetables grown on the hotel’s own grounds. These efforts reflect the hotel’s commitment to supporting the local community, minimising environmental impact, and delivering an authentic Maldivian dining experience.
Juan Carlos Diago, General Manager of JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, commented, “We are proud to introduce the new Rooted in Nature menu to our guests and partners. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to promoting sustainable dining while celebrating the rich bounty of our local environment.”
Guests at the luncheon were treated to an exclusive preview of the menu, further reinforcing JEN Maldives Malé’s position as a leader in sustainable and innovative cuisine. The ‘Rooted in Nature’ menu is now available at Azur Restaurant and can also be enjoyed at private events hosted in the hotel’s ballroom.
