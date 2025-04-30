Savour flavours of Asia at Inguru, Kuramathi’s lagoon-side gem

This summer, Milaidhoo invites guests to experience a season of discovery, where each day flows in harmony with the ocean’s rhythms. The resort introduces Endless Summer, a limited-time offer crafted for dreamers, explorers, and those who find meaning in both grand adventures and quiet moments. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is not just a destination—it is a personal island story waiting to unfold.

From 1st May to 31st October, nature takes center stage as Hanifaru Bay becomes home to the breathtaking Manta Reunion—one of the Maldives’ most magical marine spectacles. During this time, dozens of manta rays elegantly glide through the warm waters. Milaidhoo’s guests enjoy exclusive access to this extraordinary event through specially designed excursions that offer close encounters with these gentle giants—experiences that remain vivid long after summer ends.

Whether relaxing in a private pool villa, savouring breakfast with uninterrupted views of the ocean, or embarking on curated island experiences, Endless Summer combines all the essential elements of a perfect Maldivian escape. Guests staying four nights or more unlock a range of curated benefits designed to enhance their stay. These include daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at the renowned Ocean Restaurant, rejuvenating daily yoga sessions, and much more.

To celebrate the manta ray season, the offer includes 30% savings on Manta Reunion excursions—an exceptional opportunity to engage deeply with the marine world. Additional benefits include 30% discounts on selected spa treatments and group adventures that showcase the area’s rich marine biodiversity and local culture. Guests also receive USD 150 resort credit per room, per stay, ideal for spontaneous indulgences that elevate the experience.

With early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), every moment at Milaidhoo is extended, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the island’s laid-back luxury.

Offer Includes:

Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant

Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant

30% savings on Manta Reunion excursions

30% discount on selected spa treatments

30% off handpicked group adventures and excursions

USD 150 resort credit per room, per stay

Complimentary daily yoga sessions (as per resort schedule)

Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability

Terms & Conditions:

A minimum stay of four (4) nights is required.

Offer valid for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2025.

This summer, Milaidhoo offers more than just a retreat—it offers a chapter in a guest’s personal journey, where barefoot luxury meets the wonders of the sea.