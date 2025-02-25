Week of Easter fun: Kuramathi Maldives’ ultimate kids’ celebration

This Easter, children can embark on an unforgettable adventure at Kuramathi Maldives. The Bageecha Kids Club has planned a week full of exciting activities from April 14th to 20th. Young guests will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity through cookie decorating, bunny ear craft workshops, coconut egg making, and chocolate egg decorating.

On Easter Sunday, festivities will include a special visit from the Easter Bunny, a Grand Egg Hunt, and a delightful Easter Feast. The excitement continues throughout the week with group lunches and dinners, along with BBQ and Disco parties. Children can participate in engaging activities such as egg and spoon relay races, Bunny Olympics, and coconut bowling, as well as dance competitions featuring Zumba, Breakdance, and Hip-Hop.

Water-based activities will also be a highlight, with water balloon egg tosses, bunny hops, and a golden egg treasure hunt. A safe snorkeling lesson in shallow waters will introduce young explorers to the underwater world, while a visit to the Kuramathi Eco Centre will provide insight into marine life and ocean conservation. Additionally, children will have the chance to plant their own carrots and take part in Easter-themed beach games.

The Kids Easter program at Kuramathi Maldives offers a perfect combination of fun and education, ensuring an enriching and memorable experience for all participants.