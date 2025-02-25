Family Fun
Week of Easter fun: Kuramathi Maldives’ ultimate kids’ celebration
This Easter, children can embark on an unforgettable adventure at Kuramathi Maldives. The Bageecha Kids Club has planned a week full of exciting activities from April 14th to 20th. Young guests will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity through cookie decorating, bunny ear craft workshops, coconut egg making, and chocolate egg decorating.
On Easter Sunday, festivities will include a special visit from the Easter Bunny, a Grand Egg Hunt, and a delightful Easter Feast. The excitement continues throughout the week with group lunches and dinners, along with BBQ and Disco parties. Children can participate in engaging activities such as egg and spoon relay races, Bunny Olympics, and coconut bowling, as well as dance competitions featuring Zumba, Breakdance, and Hip-Hop.
Water-based activities will also be a highlight, with water balloon egg tosses, bunny hops, and a golden egg treasure hunt. A safe snorkeling lesson in shallow waters will introduce young explorers to the underwater world, while a visit to the Kuramathi Eco Centre will provide insight into marine life and ocean conservation. Additionally, children will have the chance to plant their own carrots and take part in Easter-themed beach games.
The Kids Easter program at Kuramathi Maldives offers a perfect combination of fun and education, ensuring an enriching and memorable experience for all participants.
Family
Blush de Peonia: The St. Regis Maldives offers springtime celebration of Easter
This Easter, The St. Regis Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration of renewal in one of the world’s most breathtaking island destinations. Here, bespoke luxury meets the untouched beauty of nature, creating an extraordinary escape where relaxation and adventure exist in perfect harmony.
Nestled on its own private natural island in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, the resort has curated an exceptional collection of experiences that elevate the holiday season. From immersive epicurean journeys to transformative wellness rituals, every detail is designed to inspire and enchant. Guests are invited to indulge in a series of thoughtfully crafted celebrations, each offering an exquisite way to savor the moment.
The Easter festivities feature a selection of refined culinary and cultural experiences:
- Sushi Crafting Mastery (April 14, 2025) – Master the delicate art of crafting island-inspired sushi rolls under the guidance of an expert sushi chef.
- Champagne & Cheese Pairing (April 15, 2025) – Experience the perfect harmony of fine champagnes and gourmet cheeses, set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
- Mixology Masterclass (April 16, 2025) – Craft signature cocktails in an immersive session led by the resort’s expert mixologists.
- Beachfront Seafood Market (April 17, 2025) – Indulge in the freshest seafood selections, prepared to perfection, while live saxophone music sets an elegant ambiance.
- Chocolate Making Class (April 19, 2025) – Discover the artistry of fine chocolate-making in an exclusive hands-on experience with master chocolatiers.
- Easter Feast Under the Stars (April 20, 2025) – A spectacular gala dinner on Alba Beach, featuring a lavish feast, live music, and the enchanting glow of the Maldivian night sky.
For those seeking restoration, the Iridium Spa offers an exquisite sanctuary of serenity. Signature treatments, from deep tissue massages to oxygenating facials and revitalising body scrubs, are designed to rejuvenate the body and elevate the spirit, all set against the tranquil expanse of the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, younger guests are invited to embark on their own Easter adventure at the Vommuli House Kids Club. A series of engaging activities, including nature-inspired crafts, junior science experiments, and thrilling games like the Great Puzzle Race and Mini Olympics, ensure endless excitement. Signature experiences such as Mixology Magic and the Pirate Paradise Party add an extra touch of enchantment, creating cherished memories for children of all ages.
Whether indulging in world-class gastronomy, embarking on island adventures, or embracing moments of pure tranquility, The St. Regis Maldives presents an Easter celebration beyond compare—an extraordinary journey of luxury, curated with the brand’s signature sophistication and refinement.
Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility, surrounded by lush landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the azure Indian Ocean. The resort’s 77 villas blend seamlessly with nature while offering modern comforts like private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views. Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, with panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces.
Guests can discover the vibrant marine world through snorkelling, diving, and an array of water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort features coral restoration programs led by a dedicated Marine Biologist. Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, the resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Family
Live life in full bloom: Easter at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Marrying its verdant tropical beauty with the traditional symbols of Easter, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is set to celebrate new beginnings and wonder with an Easter Enchantment weekend from April 18 to 20, 2025.
The charming Forbes five-star garden island of Kuda Huraa will be blooming this Easter with flower-themed décor, family-friendly activities, and immersive dining experiences. An archway of tropical hibiscus, frangipani and orchids adorned with pastel-hued eggs greets guests in the Lobby – perfect for themed photoshoots – setting the scene for the Easter Bunny visits, Golden Egg Hunt, Sand Sculpture Competition, and more that follow.
Easter Enchantment highlights include:
Dining Delights
On Friday, April 18, floating candles, fairy lights and exotic flowers create a spellbinding ambiance as Café Huraa transforms into A Tropical Garden of Lights – serving an abundant feast of Maldivian flavours and international Easter favourites. Further seasonal magic awaits on Sunday, April 20 with an Easter Under the Stars dining extravaganza on Vabou Huraa, a tiny virgin isle in Kuda Huraa’s lagoon.
Magical Moments to Share
The fun begins on Friday, April 18 on the enchanting white sands of Secret Beach, where a themed movie night includes a basket of treats, popcorn and snacks to savour under the stars. On Saturday, April 19, Café Huraa’s Bunny’s Brunch is presided over by the Easter Bunny – who’ll be serving fresh Mimosas against a backdrop of Maldivian blues. The whole family can enjoy an Easter Parade on Easter Sunday, April 20 followed by a thrilling Resort-wide Golden Egg Hunt. The enigmatic Easter Bunny can also be spotted in the afternoon handing out goody bags and posing for family snaps. The fun continues with a Pool Party from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, where music, floats, and poolside treats set the scene for a joyful splash.
Easter Themed Creativity
In addition to egg hunting, an array of themed activities is available to little guests at Kuda Maas Kids’ Club from April 18 to April 22. Bunny Hop sack races, Easter egg painting and more are complemented by a Sand Sculpture Competition for all the family on the beach on Sunday, April 20. Competitors are in with a chance to win treats such as a luxury boat trip and water sports activities, with prizes handed out by the Easter Bunny himself.
Family
Wands, wings, Easter things at Amilla Maldives
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to immerse in a magical Easter filled with enchanted wands, glowing dragon eggs and mystical creatures. Our “Wands, Wings and Easter Things” package allows guests to explore craft stations, discover hidden treasures, meet mermaids and mythical beings in a whimsical tropical setting.
Upon arrival by seaplane, families will be welcomed to their beach or over-water pool villa with a bottle of chilled champagne and canapés for the adults, personalised cookies and juices for the children. Each day begins with a delicious buffet breakfast at Fresh Café, followed by à la carte dining at one of the resort’s four restaurants. A family beach dinner under the stars offers a special experience one evening, and delightful turn-down treats await in your villa at the end of each day.
Additional highlights include unlimited free ice cream for the children at Tessera throughout the day, a Dolphin Discovery cruise for the family, and a variety of fun-filled activities and entertainment.
Amilla’s Wands, Wings and Easter Things family package is available from 14 to 30 April 2025. This magical Easter experience blends fun-filled adventure with tropical island relaxation and is perfect for families seeking an extraordinary holiday.
Let Amilla Maldives create the perfect backdrop for your family’s celebrations this Easter.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
